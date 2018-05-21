MLB Vegas odds, picks, lines, predictions, best bets for May 21: This three-way parlay pays almost 4-1

There are nine games on Monday's major-league schedule, and SportsLine's Adam Thompson has locked in picks for three of them. Before you lay a bet on any side for Monday, you'll want to see what Thompson is saying. He's in the midst of an epic MLB streak.

Thompson, who uses his two decades of experience as an award-winning sportswriter and editor to crush the sportsbooks, is on a 46-19 run, hitting on an astonishing 71 percent of his picks and making more than $2,500 for $100 bettors who followed him in the past month alone.

Those who are parlaying his bets are much, much richer. Last Monday, he nailed all three of his best bets, with a payout of better than 10-1 to his followers.

Now, he has analyzed every MLB matchup for Monday and locked in his three best bets. Parlay these together and you could be looking at a payout of almost 4-1.

We can tell you one of his picks is on the Braves (+110), a road underdog against the Phillies.

This will be the 10th matchup between the NL East rivals, with Atlanta taking six so far. This will also be the fourth time Atlanta has faced Phillies starter Nick Pivetta this season, and the third time Philly has gone up against Braves hurler Mike Foltynewicz.

The Phillies are 7-2 when Pivetta starts, but he has been knocked around by Atlanta hitting, allowing eight runs over 14 innings. The opposite is true for Foltynewicz: Atlanta is only 3-6 on his starts, but he has a 2.45 ERA against the Phillies this season.

Atlanta also has the NL's best road record at 17-8.

There's more to Thompson's picks than those numbers -- also included in his reasoning is Philadelphia's major offensive slump. His complete analysis is available at SportsLine.

His other MLB best bets for Monday are also locked in for Yankees-Rangers and Royals-Cardinals. He cites critical and intriguing stats and trends you haven't considered -- the kind of intel that has allowed him to cash more than 70 percent of his picks.

So what three-way parlay do you need to jump on Monday? Visit SportsLine now to find out Adam Thompson's best bets for Monday, all from an expert on an unheard-of 46-19 run picking MLB, earning thousands in profits for his followers.