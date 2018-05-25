MLB Vegas odds, picks, lines, predictions, best bets for May 25: This three-way parlay pays over 5-1

The MLB weekend gets cooking Friday night, but SportsLine's Adam Thompson has been flambeing sportsbooks all season with an astonishing streak picking baseball. Thompson, who uses his two decades of experience as an award-winning sports writer and editor to pack on the profits for SportsLine members, is on a 53-23 MLB run, raking in nearly $2,700 for $100 bettors who follow him.



Those who parlay his bets are even better off. Last Monday, he nailed all three of his best bets, with a payout of better than 10-to-1 to his followers.



Now, SportsLine's No. 1 baseball expert has analyzed every MLB matchup for Friday and locked in his three best bets. Parlaying them together would pay out better than 5-1.



We can tell you Thompson is high on the Dodgers as heavy home favorites (-201) against the Padres.



The Dodgers have won six of seven, finally starting to turn around what was a nightmarish start to the year. They're still just 22-27, but the pitching has really improved, allowing only 1.7 runs per game during the recent run.



Ross Stripling has started just four games in 15 appearances, but he shut down the potent Nationals last time out, allowing one run on four hits over six innings. He held the Padres scoreless over four innings in an outing May 6.



San Diego counters with Clayton Richard (3-5, 4.87 ERA), who has not fared well against the Dodgers. L.A. is batting a robust .416 overall against Richard.



Thompson's other MLB best bets are also locked in, drawing from deeply-researched stats and trends you haven't thought of that determine which side to back. One of them includes a big underdog that would pay off handsomely, especially if part of a parlay.



So what three-way parlay do you need to jump on Friday? Visit SportsLine now to find out Adam Thompson's best bets for Friday, all from an expert on an unheard-of 53-23 run picking MLB, earning thousands in profits for his followers.