MLB Vegas odds, picks, lines, predictions, best bets for May 29: This three-way parlay pays over 7-1

Tuesday night features a full MLB schedule, but before you get in on the action, you need to see what SportsLine's top baseball handicapper is thinking.

Adam Thompson, who now uses his two decades of experience as an award-winning sports writer and editor to pack on the profits for SportsLine members, is on an incredible 57-24 MLB run, hitting on an astounding 70 percent of his picks and raking in nearly $3,000 for $100 bettors who follow him.

Those who parlay his bets are even better off. SportsLine's No. 1 baseball expert nailed all three of his best bets two Mondays ago, with a payout of better than 10-to-1 to his followers! His three best bets for Tuesday would pay out at better than 7-1.

We can tell you Thompson, who cites deeply researched stats and trends you likely haven't considered, is high on the Cardinals at even money (+100) on the road against the surging Brewers at 7:40 p.m. ET.

Thompson is well aware of the hot run of the Brewers, who have won seven of eight and at 35-20 have the top record in the National League. That includes an impressive 8-3 win over the Cardinals (28-23) on Monday.

But Thompson sees a different outcome Tuesday. St. Louis starter Michael Wacha is having a career year, going 5-1 with a 2.88 ERA so far. Since his lone loss back on Opening Day, Wacha hasn't allowed more than two runs in any outing.

The Cards' offense, meanwhile, will face Brewers starter Zach Davies, making his second start since a stint on the disabled list. Davies allowed four runs in four innings against the Mets on May 24, and Tuesday faces a St. Louis lineup that is batting a career .344 against him.

Thompson's other MLB best bets are also locked in for Tuesday, including a massive upset that could pays out huge by itself, and much more as part of a parlay.

So what three-way parlay do you need to jump on Tuesday? Visit SportsLine now to find out Adam Thompson's best bets for Tuesday night, all from an expert on an unheard-of 57-24 run picking MLB, earning thousands in profits for his followers!