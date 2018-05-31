MLB Vegas odds, picks, lines, predictions, best bets for May 31: This three-way parlay pays over 6-1
Adam Thompson has a three-way parlay that could pay off huge Thursday
Thursday's abbreviated MLB evening schedule of nine games hasn't stopped SportsLine's top baseball handicapper from finding three best bets to lock in.
Adam Thompson, who now uses his two decades of experience as an award-winning sports writer and editor to pack on the profits for SportsLine members, is on an incredible 60-25 MLB run, hitting on an astounding 71 percent of his picks and raking in nearly $3,200 for $100 bettors who follow him.
Those who parlay his bets are even better off. SportsLine's No. 1 baseball expert nailed all three of his best bets two Mondays ago, with a payout of better than 10-to-1 to his followers! His three best bets for Thursday would pay out at better than 6-1.
We can tell you Thompson, who cites deeply researched stats and trends you likely haven't considered, is high on the Cubs (-165) on the road to face the Mets for a 7:10 p.m. ET first pitch.
Thompson knows the Cubs will throw struggling LPH Jose Quintana (5-4, 4.78 ERA). He lasted just 4.1 innings in his last start, the fourth time he has failed to make it five innings. But he also has four outings in which he allowed no earned runs.
The Mets counter with reliever Seth Lugo (1-1, 2.48) for a spot start. A matchup of these two pitchers means the bullpen could play a huge role in the outcome. That greatly benefits Chicago, which has relieving corps that has a combined 2.67 ERA, third-best in the majors. New York's unit has an ERA of 4.29.
Chicago's offense has been on a role lately, as well, averaging 6.6 runs over its last five games before a 2-1 loss to the Pirates on Wednesday.
New York's bats rank 12th in the NL in scoring and 10th in home runs, and are hitting .217 on the year against lefties, dead-last in the majors.
Thompson's other MLB best bets are also locked in for Thursday, including a massive, massive upset that would pay out huge by itself, and much more as part of a parlay.
So what three-way parlay do you need to jump on Thursday? Visit SportsLine now to find out Adam Thompson's best bets for Thursday night, all from an expert on an unheard-of 60-25 run picking MLB, earning thousands in profits for his followers!
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Angels vs. Tigers odds, May 31 MLB picks
SportsLine's advanced computer has simulated Angels vs. Tigers 10,000 times
-
MLB DFS, May 31: Best DraftKings lineup
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with more than $1M in winnings, gives optimal lineup...
-
Scherzer watched Caps during his start
Scherzer threw a gem against the Orioles all the same
-
Looking back at the 2013 MLB draft
The 2013 MLB draft produced both 2017 Rookies of the Year
-
MLB Wednesday: Scherzer gets 150th win
Plus Luis Severino dominated the Astros again, and all of Wednesday's MLB action
-
Eovaldi pulled after six no-hit innings
Manager Kevin Cash pulled Eovaldi after 70 pitches to protect his arm