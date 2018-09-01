MLB Vegas odds, picks, lines, predictions, best bets for September 1: This three-way parlay pays over 5-1

SportsLine's data scientist and phenomenal MLB handicapper Stephen Oh looks to keep his amazing season-long success going with his top three MLB best bets for Saturday. Last Friday, Oh was a perfect 3-for-3 on his money-line picks. First, he wisely backed the Yankees (-180), who knocked off the Orioles. Then, he selected the Cardinals (-106), who beat the Rockies and then capped the night off when the Astros (-150) crushed the Angels. Those $100 bettors who parlayed those picks received a tidy $403 profit. But Oh's Saturday MLB picks parlayed together would return an even bigger windfall of over $500!

Oh, the co-founder of AccuScore, is a data engineer who specializes in sports simulations, projections and advanced statistical analysis. For Saturday, he's studied the MLB odds and we call tell you he's backing the resurgent Dodgers (-172) when they host the Diamondbacks at 9:10 p.m. ET.

Oh has had success backing both teams, but he found several reasons to confidently lean toward the home team as he is on a stellar 10-6 streak involving his most recent Los Angeles bets.

He knows the Dodgers are making a September push for the postseason. They've won five of their last six and scored 36 runs during that span. Manny Machado enjoyed a 4-RBI night Wednesday against the Texas Rangers and, earlier in the week, Justin Turned knocked in five runs in a 7-3 victory over the San Diego Padres.

Meanwhile, Arizona's bats are in a major funk. The Diamondbacks have lost four of their last seven games, tallying only 14 runs in that time. They even suffered back-to-back shutouts against the Giants earlier in the week. On Saturday, the Diamondbacks face all-world left-hander Clayton Kershaw (6-5, 2.39 ERA). In his last 10 starts, he has pitched at least six innings and allowed no more than three earned runs in any appearance -- which happened only once..

Lefty Patrick Corbin (10-5, 3.15 ERA) takes the mound for the D'backs. The long ball did him in on Monday as the Giants handed him the loss.

Oh also has locked in his picks for Mets at Giants and Red Sox at White Sox. He has hit on nine of his previous 14 money-line selections involving New York and is 14-8 in his last 22 selections involving Chicago.

So what three-way parlay do you need to jump on Saturday? Visit SportsLine here to find out Stephen Oh's best bets for Saturday, all from the expert who was a perfect 3-for-3 on last Friday's selections.