MLB Vegas odds, picks, lines, predictions, best bets for September 13: This three-way parlay pays 4-1

SportsLine analyst Adam Thompson has combed through the MLB odds for Thursday and locked in picks for three MLB games worth playing. Thompson is on a season-long streak that has fattened the wallets of those following him. He is on an astonishing 151-103 run, hitting on 60 percent of his MLB picks and paying out nearly $2,700 to $100 bettors following him. If you're looking to get in on the action, Thompson has done the dirty work for you.

His winning totals don't include two parlays hit in the last week, nailing all three of his picks Saturday and Tuesday at 6-1 odds. He's nailed six parlays in the last several weeks, including one at massive 10-1 odds. Now he's looking to continue his dominance over the sportsbooks by attacking three MLB odds that don't look right. Parlayed together, the picks pay out at 4-1.

Thompson, who covered major sports for 20 years as a writer and columnist before joining SportsLine as a senior writer and handicapper, cites deeply researched stats and trends you likely haven't considered to build his astonishing streak -- not to mention watching as much action as possible. We can tell you he's going with the Red Sox (-250) at home against the Blue Jays at 7:10 p.m. ET. He is 16-7 picking for or against Boston this season.

Thompson normally is wary of such a huge money line number (wager $250 to win $100), but "all the numbers point to a Red Sox win," he told SportsLine.

Boston won its 100th game on Wednesday, a 1-0 blanking of Toronto (65-80). The Red Sox are 100-46, with eight more wins than any other team in baseball.

The Sox offense ranks No. 1 in MLB in scoring and batting average, and on Thursday takes on a pitcher in Sam Gaviglio (3-8, 5.25) that's been dreadful on the road. He's 1-6 with an 8.10 ERA away from home, and opponents are batting .337 in those 11 games.

Boston is 14-4 against Toronto this season, and is 17-4 when throwing Eduardo Rodriguez (12-4, 3.64). Rodriguez has pitched against the Jays three times this season -- all three were quality starts, the last a 5.1-inning, zero-runs effort. Toronto is just .227 against him, and against left-handed pitching is batting .231 all season, fourth-worst in the majors.

Thompson also has picks in for the Diamondbacks-Rockies afternoon NL West showdown, and the Mariners-Angels late-night tilt. He's going with the favorite in one of the games, and the underdog in the other.

So what three-way parlay do you need to jump on for Thursday? Visit SportsLine now to find out Adam Thompson's best bets for Thursday, all from an expert crushing the sportsbooks with an amazing 154-103 run picking MLB, including two massive 6-1 parlay winners the last two weeks alone.