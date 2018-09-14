MLB Vegas odds, picks, lines, predictions, best bets for September 14: This three-way parlay pays almost 5-1

Every MLB team is in action on a packed Friday schedule, but before you make any MLB picks, you need to see what Zack Cimini is picking. Cimini is one of the fastest-rising Vegas-based handicappers, and lately he's been finding the flaws in MLB odds and exposing them. He's now on a strong 127-95 run, earning nearly $3,000 for $100 bettors who have tail him during this stretch.

Part of his success: He analyzes matchups from every angle and earned his nickname "Contrarian with Chutzpah" by not always backing what the masses are.

Now, Cimini locked in three MLB picks for Friday's action. He's sharing those best bets only at SportsLine. If you parlay them together, you'd be looking at a payout of nearly 5-to-1.

We can tell you he is all over the Dodgers (-132), on the road at the Cardinals at 8:15 p.m. ET.

Los Angeles (80-67) moved just one game behind St. Louis (81-66) for the final wild card spot in the National League with a 9-7 win Thursday night, the first game of a critical four-game weekend series.

Each team throws its heralded rookie on Friday, as Walker Buehler (6-5, 3.09 ERA) faces Jack Flaherty (8-6, 2.92). The pitcher faced off on Aug. 22: Buehler shut out the Cards for seven innings, while Flaherty allowed one run over six frames in a Dodgers 3-1 win on Aug. 22.

St. Louis catcher Yadier Molina (hamstring) returned to the lineup after missing six games and should be a boost to an offense that's hitting .240 in September. The Dodgers have been boosted by Manny Machado, who jacked his 34th homer on Thursday, going 3-for-4 with a double, two runs and three RBI.

Cimini's two other picks are locked in for Friday, including confident selections on the Nationals-Braves and Rockies-Giants divisional showdowns.

What three-team parlay could pay off huge on Friday? Visit SportsLine now to find out Zack Cimini's best bets for Friday, all from one of Vegas' rising handicapper on a profit-making 127-95 streak run picking MLB.