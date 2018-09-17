MLB Vegas odds, picks, lines, predictions, best bets for September 17: This three-way parlay pays over 8-1

SportsLine data scientist and phenomenal MLB handicapper Stephen Oh looks to keep his amazing season-long success going with his three MLB best bets for Monday. Oh has nailed four of his past five MLB picks and looks to keep his hot streak going. Oh, the co-founder of AccuScore, is a data engineer who specializes in sports simulations, projections and advanced statistical analysis.

For Monday, we can tell you he has studied the MLB odds and is backing the Royals (+152) when they take on the Pirates at 7:05 p.m. ET. Oh has had success backing both teams, but he has found several reasons to confidently lean toward the road team as he is on a monster 25-8 streak involving his most recent Kansas City bets.

He knows the Royals' bats are booming. Adalberto Mondesi clobbered another home run in a Sunday loss to the Twins while K.C. racked up a staggering 30 runs during its four-game series against the Twins.

Meanwhile, Pittsburgh's pitching, before its previous two games against the Brewers, has been scuffling. The Pirates nearly blew a ninth-inning lead Sunday when closer Felipe Vazquez yielded two runs in the ninth inning. On Monday, the Royals face Joe Musgrove, who's 6-9 with a 3.87 ERA. He has hit a rough patch as he has allowed at least four earned runs in three of his past four starts. In his most recent start, against the Cardinals, he got roughed up for four runs en route to an 11-5 loss.

Right-hander Brad Keller (8-6, 3.04 ERA) takes the mound for the Royals. He has been absolutely sensational in his past three starts, going at least seven deep in each. He picked up the win Tuesday against the White Sox, allowing one earned run and four hits in seven innings.



Oh also has locked in his picks for Cubs-Diamondbacks and Rockies-Dodgers as part of his parlay that would pay out over 8-1. He has hit on 31 of his previous 46 selections involving Colorado and is 18-12 in his past 30 selections involving Arizona.

