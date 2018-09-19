MLB Vegas odds, picks, lines, predictions, best bets for September 19: This three-way parlay pays nearly 10-1

Wednesday's MLB schedule is loaded with intriguing matchups, but Stephen Oh and his SportsLine Projection Model have scanned the MLB odds and found three confident picks to make for his best bets of the day. Before laying down your own MLB picks, it's a good idea to hear what he has to say.The renowned co-founder of Accuscore, Oh uses a data-driven approach to crush sportsbooks. He's in the midst of a strong season picking MLB, raking in more than $1,300 to $100 bettors tailing his money line picks.

Oh's projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, identifying critical trends and matchups he expects will make the difference -- and he's sharing the results exclusively at SportsLine. Parlaying Wednesday's three picks pays out at a whopping 10-1.

We can tell you that he's riding the under (8.5 runs) in the 10:05 p.m. ET matchup between the Los Angeles Angels and Oakland A's.

Oh knows that both of these teams have leaned toward the under all season. The under is 70-69-11 in Oakland games, and 77-65-8 in Los Angeles contests. But that's just the start. The under for Angels road games is 38-33-4, while it's 39-32-4 for A's home games. When Wednesday's starting pitchers get the ball, it's even-more prevalent.

Angels hurler Felix Pena is 3-4 with a 3.75 ERA, and has really shaped up lately, with a 2.76 ERA in his last eight starts. The Angels' offense doesn't usually go off when he throws – the under is 8-4-2 in his starts.

It's a bigger split for A's hurler Brett Anderson (3-5, 4.35); despite the relatively high ERA by Anderson, the under is 11-3 in his games.

Oh's advanced computer model sees more of the same. In his simulations, the average amount of runs scored for Angels-A's is 7.3 runs, well under the 8.5-run total set for this game. The under hits in nearly 70 percent of all simulations.

Oh's other two picks for Wednesday are for Royals-Pirates and Mets-Phillies. He's a combined 29-9 on picks involving Kansas City or Pittsburgh.

What three-team parlay should you jump all over on Wednesday? Visit SportsLine now to see Stephen Oh's best bets on the MLB schedule for Wednesday, as the renowned data scientist reveals a parlay with 10-1 odds and looks build upon the $1,300 made on money line picks so far this season.