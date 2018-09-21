MLB Vegas odds, picks, lines, predictions, best bets for September 21: This three-way parlay pays 7-1
Zack Cimini has a three-way parlay that could pay off huge on Friday.
Every MLB team is in action on a packed Friday schedule, but before you make any MLB picks for Friday, you need to see what Zack Cimini is thinking. Cimini is one of the fastest-rising Vegas-based handicappers and has been finding the flaws in MLB odds and exposing them. He's now on a strong 129-98 run, earning more than $2,800 for $100 bettors who have tail him during this stretch.
Part of his success: He analyzes matchups from every angle and earned his nickname "Contrarian with Chutzpah" by not always backing what the masses are. Now, Cimini locked in three MLB picks for Friday's action. He's sharing those best bets only at SportsLine. If you parlay them together, you'd be looking at a payout of 7-to-1.
We can tell you he is all over the Rangers (+110) as a slight home underdog against the Mariners at 8:05 p.m. ET.
Seattle (84-68) has won five of seven but it may need to win out to reach the postseason, back 7.5 games with 10 to go for the final wild card spot. With the team in must-win mode, it hands the ball to Erasmo Ramirez, who is 2-3 with a 5.65 ERA. That includes a 4.2-inning outing against Texas in which he allowed five runs. "That should boost the value on the Rangers," Cimini told SportsLine.
Texas (64-88) has lost four straight and six of eight, averaging a measly 2.1 runs per game with three shutouts. But Cimini likes the pitching matchup for the Rangers, who are going with Connor Sadzeck to start. He hasn't allowed a run in nine appearance and two starts.
Sadzeck likely will go 1-2 innings before giving way to Ariel Jurado, whose overall numbers aren't great (3-5, 7.01 ERA) but does have a home ERA more than two runs lower than his road split.
Cimini's two other picks are locked in for Friday, including confident selections on the Rockies-Diamondbacks and Padres-Dodgers NL West showdowns.
What three-team parlay could pay off big time on Friday? Visit SportsLine now to find out Zack Cimini's best bets for Friday, all from one of Vegas' rising handicapper on a profit-making 129-98 streak run picking MLB.
