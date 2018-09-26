MLB Vegas odds, picks, lines, predictions, best bets for September 26: This three-way parlay pays nearly 7-1

Wednesday's MLB schedule is loaded with intriguing matchups as the season winds to a close, and Stephen Oh and his SportsLine Projection Model have found three confident MLB picks to make for his best bets of the day. SportsLine's data scientist has used his advanced computer to reveal three MLB odds that provide value on Wednesday. Before laying down your own MLB picks, it's a good idea to hear what he had to say. The renowned co-founder of Accuscore, Oh uses a data-driven approach to crush sportsbooks. He's in the midst of a strong season picking MLB, raking in nearly $1,300 to $100 bettors tailing his picks.

Oh's projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, identifying critical trends and matchups he expects will make the difference -- and he's sharing the results exclusively at SportsLine. Parlaying Wednesday's three picks pays out at nearly 7-1.

We can tell you that he's riding the over (8.5 runs) in the 10:07 p.m. ET matchup between the Texas Rangers and Los Angeles Angels.

Oh knows these teams will need to up their recent batting prowess. Over the last week, the Rangers are averaging just 3.7 runs per game, while the Angels are even lower at 3.1. The Angels have been a strong under play all season. The under is 78-71-9 all season, and it's 11-6-1 when these two teams face off.

But Wednesday's pitching matchup is enough for Oh and his projection model to go with the over. Los Angeles throws Andrew Heaney (9-10, 4.21 ERA), who has faced the Rangers twice this season. He's allowed 10 runs over 11.1 innings. Meanwhile, the Rangers start Yohander Mendez (2-2, 6.04) -- the total has reached the over in all four of his career starts. Last Wednesday he surrendered eight runs over 3.2 innings in a loss to the Rays.

The advanced computer is projecting 10.7 runs for Wednesday's Rangers-Angels matchup, hitting the over with room to spare. The over hits in nearly 70 percent of all projections.

Oh also has picks locked in for Royals-Reds and Padres-Giants, where he has running cash streaks for all four teams, including 25-11 on Kansas City games.

