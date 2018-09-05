MLB Vegas odds, picks, lines, predictions, best bets for September 5: This three-way parlay pays nearly 8-1

Legendary Vegas oddsmaker Kenny White used to set the MLB odds for some of the town's biggest sportsbooks. Now he breaks them down for SportsLine. White looks to keep a long trend of positive gains with his three best MLB bets for Wednesday's MLB schedule. The "Wizard of Odds" is on a red-hot 30-19 MLB run, hitting on 61 percent of his MLB picks and raking in more than $1,000 to $100 bettors in a short amount of time.

Those who parlay his Thursday MLB picks are looking at a possible payout of nearly 8-1.

After examining every matchup, player and trend for Wednesday's slate of games, White has locked in three picks using his unique and successful formula that includes reasons you may not be considering.

We can tell you he's going with the Cardinals as a road underdog (+118) against the Nationals at 7:05 p.m. ET.

St. Louis (77-62) is in the thick of the NL playoff chase, holding a one-game lead over the Dodgers for the final wild card spot. The Cards are 4.5 games behind the Cubs in the NL Central and are closing in, a red-hot 21-9 in their last 30 games.

Miles Mikolas (13-4, 2.96) hasn't had his best stuff the last two outings, but St. Louis is 9-2 in the last 11 games he's started.

For Washington (69-70), every game is critical, especially against the teams it's chasing. The Nationals are eight games behind the Cardinals for the wild card and 7.5 behind the Braves in the NL East.

Tanner Roark (8-14, 4.03) turned it around in August, going 3-2 with a 2.78 ERA. Among his less-impressive outings, however, was against these Cardinals on Aug. 16, when he allowed four runs on five hits and three walks over six innings. The Nationals are a subpar 11-16 when Roark takes the ball.

White's picks for Rays-Blue Jays and Phillies-Marlins are also locked in as White looks to continue his torrid MLB run.

So what three-way parlay do you need to jump on Wednesday? Visit SportsLine now to find out Kenny White's best bets for Wednesday, all from the Vegas legend on a profit-making 30-19 run picking MLB.