MLB Wednesday scores, highlights, live team updates, news: AL West battle continues, Ohtani starts vs. Royals

Though Wednesday is a seemingly annoying day for those in normal weekday jobs, in the baseball world it's a veritable fan paradise. Every team is in action and said action is spread throughout, running from 1:05 p.m. ET through a night game out West. Let's get to it.

Another big opportunity for Mariners

The Seattle Mariners are -- or at least should be -- the talk of baseball right now. Since losing Robinson Cano to an injury and then PED suspension was supposed to cripple their season into yet another non-playoff appearance, they've gone 15-5. It's the best record in baseball in that stretch and they've taken over first place in the AL West over the defending champion Astros.

Tuesday, the Mariners went into Minute Maid Park and knocked Dallas Keuchel around the yard for a 7-1 win. It was the fifth straight win for the Mariners and they've opened up a two-game lead over the Astros in the division.

Wednesday, the Mariners have another shot to keep banking wins against the odds. The surprising Wade LeBlanc (2.60 ERA in 45 innings this year) gets ball. He'll go up against Astros starter Lance McCullers (7-3, 3.89).

It's Ohtani time

Perhaps the most exciting story in baseball this season has been Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani. I know any time a player gets a lot of national (international, here) attention there's backlash because heaven forbid MLB market its stars when people constantly say "MLB doesn't market it stars," but c'mon. This is ridiculous.

Hitter: .289/.372/.535, 148 OPS+, 8 2B, 1 3B, 6 HR, 20 RBI in 129 plate appearances

Pitcher: 4-1, 3.18 ERA, 130 ERA+, 1.08 WHIP, 57 K, 17 BB, 45 1/3 IP

He's a great hitter and great pitcher with no caveats.

Wednesday night, he'll be on the bump in Anaheim against the Royals. It's must-see TV for those who can watch it.

Quick hits

Angels star shortstop Andrelton Simmons sprained his ankle on dugout steps Tuesday night. There will be an update at some point Wednesday on his status.

