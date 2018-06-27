MLB Wednesday scores, highlights, live team updates, news: AL wild card race raising the bar

It's a (nearly) full schedule for Wednesday, including some day baseball. Let's light this candle ...

Wednesday's scores

Reds at Braves (GameTracker)

Blue Jays at Astros (GameTracker)

Royals at Brewers (GameTracker)

Yankees at Phillies, 7:05 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Mariners at Orioles, 7:05 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Athletics at Tigers, 7:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Pirates at Mets, 7:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Angels at Red Sox, 7:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Diamondbacks at Marlins, 7:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Padres at Rangers, 8:05 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Twins at White Sox, 8:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Indians at Cardinals, 8:15 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Cubs at Dodgers, 10:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Rockies at Giants, 10:15 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

The AL wild card race is raising the bar

Typically in the era of the second wild-card berth in each league, it's been a battle for that second spot among also-rans. That's in keeping with intentions, as the whole idea of expanding the postseason was to give more teams a taste of stretch-drive drama and relevance.

This year in the AL, though, we've got a clash of four titans: the Yankees, Red Sox, Astros, and Mariners. One of the first two teams is going to win the AL East, one of the latter two teams is going to win the AL West. The runners-up in those divisions will almost certainly meet in the AL Wild Card Game.

We're coming up on the halfway point of the season, and while there's time for races to shift dramatically it's gradually getting later out there. So peep the current AL wild-card standings ...

TEAM W L PCT WCGB WCE# L10 STRK Boston 53 27 .663 +4.0 0 5-5 W2 Seattle 49 31 .613 — 0 4-6 W2 Oakland 42 38 .525 7.0 76 8-2 W2 L.A. Angels 41 39 .513 8.0 75 3-7 L4 Tampa Bay 39 40 .494 9.5 74 7-3 W5



It's June, and there's already a seven-game gap between the second wild-card spot and the first team on the outside. In related matters, note the strength of those two teams in wild-card position ...

The Red Sox are on pace for 107 wins.

The Mariners are on pace for 99 wins.

The SportsLine Projection Model pegs the Red Sox for 102 wins and the Mariners for 93 wins.

The NL in 2015 gave us two powerhouses in the wild-card game -- the 97-win Cubs against the 98-win Pirates -- but the AL has never come close. Back in the first AL Wild Card Game in 2012, the Orioles and Rangers met after winning 93 games apiece in the regular season. However, three of the last four AL Wild Card Games featured both teams with win totals in the eighties. Obviously, if the Mariners come closer to their SportsLine projection rather than their current pace, some of the shine comes off, but this is still a new look for the AL in the dual wild-card era.

Right now, the drama isn't so much who fights their way into the AL Wild Card Game. Rather, it's who comes up short in the division races and is resigned to playing in it. Can you imagine the hand-wringing that would follow, say, 105-win Yankees or Red Sox team getting bounced in the Wild Card Game? That's the possibility before us in ludicrously top-heavy year in the junior circuit.

Ray returns to D-Backs

The first-place Diamondbacks get back a big piece on Wednesday as left-hander Robbie Ray returns from the DL. He's been out since late April with a strained oblique. This season, he's pitched to a 4.88 ERA, but that's across a sample of just 27 2/3 innings. In 2017, Ray enjoyed a breakout campaign as he logged a 2.89 ERA/161 ERA+ with 218 strikeouts in 162 innings. For his troubles, he netted a top-10 finish in the NL Cy Young balloting.

The D-Backs have already used 10 different starting pitchers this season, so some stability in the rotation would be a welcome thing. Shelby Miller recently made his first post-Tommy John surgery start (albeit with poor results), and now Ray is back in the fold. If the Snakes are going to fend off the hard-charging Dodgers (and perhaps the Giants and Rockies), then they'll need something close to the 2017 version of Ray. Tonight against the Marlins, we'll get some early returns on that very matter.

Quick hits

The Nationals have some definite concerns and needs

Angels GM Billy Eppler says DH/RHP Shohei Ohtani will return as a hitter this season even if his injured elbow won't allow him to pitch. Ohtani is presently receiving treatment for a torn UCL in the hopes that he'll be able to avoid Tommy John surgery.

The Braves have moved RHP Mike Soroka (shoulder) to the 60-day DL. That means he won't be eligible to be activated until Aug. 21.

The Royals have placed RHP Justin Grimm on the DL with right shoulder impingement syndrome.

