MLB Wednesday scores, highlights, live team updates, news: Bauer helps Indians avoid sweep

It's getaway day, meaning nearly a full slate of baseball goodness. There's 15 games on the schedule, including the resolution of Tuesday's Yankees-Nationals game and nine others of the day variety. Keep it here for the latest news, notes, and scores.

Wednesday's scores

Bauer helps Indians avoid sweep

Tuesday night the Indians suffered a brutal loss in Detroit, as the bullpen blew an 8-3 lead to drop Cleveland to 20-21 on the season. Andrew Miller faced six batters, walked three, and recorded one out. The Indians have major bullpen problems.

Trevor Bauer came to the rescue on Wednesday afternoon, throwing eight masterful innings to help the Indians avoid a three-game sweep at the hands of the rebuilding Tigers.

View Profile Trevor Bauer CLE • SP • 47 May 16 at Tigers IP 8 H 4 R 0 BB 3 K 10

Closer Cody Allen struck out three in the ninth inning to clinch the win.

Bauer now owns a 2.59 ERA in 59 innings this season, and his fielding independent numbers (2.81 FIP) suggest it is not a fluke. He's been excellent so far, and, when the time comes, Bauer will receive serious All-Star consideration.

Bartolo can still get it done

While the Mariners are not a strong offensive team, especially without Robinson Cano, Bartolo Colon's suffocation of them on Wednesday is still notable. Dig his line ...

View Profile Bartolo Colon TEX • SP • 40 vs. SEA, 5/16 IP 7 2/3 H 4 R 0 SO 3 BB 0 Pitches 96 Strikes 71

That's Colon's longest outing since early August of last year, and it's the first time in a little more than two years that he's gone more than seven innings without allowing a run. Colon turns 45 later this month, and on the season he's pitched to a 2.82 ERA with 32 strikeouts against just four walks in 51 innings. His strategy of pounding the zone with sinkers while rarely walking a batter continues to work despite his advanced age. The early returns in 2018 suggest he's still got some outs in that old arm of his.

Happ stymies Mets

Remember when the Mets were 11-1? Feels like a lifetime ago. They were shut down by J.A. Happ and the Blue Jays on Wednesday for their 10th loss in the last 13 games. The Mets are now 20-19 after starting 11-1.

View Profile J.A. Happ TOR • SP • 33 May 16 vs. Mets IP 7 H 2 R 0 BB 0 K 10

Happ reached base more times (3) than baserunners he allowed (2). He went 2 for 3 with a walk and scored two runs.

Like the Mets, the Blue Jays have scuffled since a strong start. They went 12-5 to open the season, but, since then, they are 10-16, and that includes Wednesday's blowout win.

Giants lose but Belt continues raking

The Giants fell to the Reds on Wednesday, but San Francisco first baseman Brandon Belt continued to enjoy what's looking like a career year. He went 2 for 5 with a homer ...

If I had a mic I'd drop it



#SFGiants pic.twitter.com/cmya64EL1C — San Francisco Giants (@SFGiants) May 16, 2018

He's now batting .301/.405/.562 with nine homers, nine doubles, and 22 unintentional walks. Belt's always been something of an underrated hitter -- he carried a career OPS+ of 128 into Wednesday's action -- and this season he's been on another level thus far. He's rather easily been the Giants' best hitter in 2018.

On the other side of things, Matt Harvey made his second start for the Reds. He struck out five against no walks, but he also gave up three runs on seven hits in four innings of work.

Can Buehler stop Dodgers' slide?



Walker Buehler, the lanky Dodgers right-hander, will make his fifth career big-league start on Wednesday. He'll face off against the Marlins in a game that has surprising meaning for Los Angeles -- that's because it'll determine whether the Dodgers will have lost six in a row.

It's almost unfathomable to think the Dodgers are this close to losing a series to the Marlins, and yet here they stand. Buehler, for his money, is a solid bet to end the streak. He's managed a 1.64 ERA in his first four starts, striking out nearly four batters for every walk issued and keeping the ball in the park (his next home run allowed will be his first). He has good stuff and an athletic body, so it's all about command and consistency.

Win or lose, the Dodgers will find themselves well under .500 and at least 7.5 games back in the division. It's still early, but you can pardon L.A. fans who feel it's getting late quickly.

Quick hits

Red Sox C/UTL Blake Swihart has requested a trade

The Mets placed OF Yoenis Cespedes on the DL.

The Cardinals placed RHP Luke Gregerson on the DL.

Twins C Jason Castro will miss the rest of the season, as his knee injury was worse than feared.

The Astros optioned OF Jake Marisnick to Triple-A.

The Mariners purchased the contract of SP Christian Bergman. He will start Wednesday's game.

