MLB Wednesday scores, highlights, live team updates, news: Cubs, Dodgers wrapping up eventful series

Thursday brings us a nearly full 14-game slate of big league action -- the Angels and Diamondbacks are enjoying an off-day, which is pretty much the only way to cool down Mike Trout right now -- with several afternoon contests on the schedule. Here is everything you need to know about Wednesday's MLB action.

Wednesday's scores

Dodgers, Cubs wrap up wild series

Been an interesting few days at Wrigley Field. Tuesday's series opener between the Dodgers and Cubs was rained out -- trouble with the lights contributed to that as well -- then, on Wednesday, Los Angeles mounted a ninth inning comeback to steal the first game of the doubleheader. The Cubbies rebounded with a 10th inning walk-off in the nightcap.

The 2017 NLCS rematch concludes Wednesday afternoon and surely both teams are hoping for a more comfortable victory. The Cubs are a half-game behind the Brewers in the NL Central while the Dodgers are 1 1/2 games behind the D-Backs in the NL West. Both teams came into the season as prohibitive division favorites, though we're still waiting for them to make that charge to the top of the standings.

The Dodgers are sending breakout right-hander Ross Stripling (6-1, 1.76 ERA) to the mound in Wednesday's afternoon's series finale. Stripling joined the rotation full-time a few weeks ago due to injuries, and he's been lights out since.

View Profile Ross Stripling LAD • SP • 68 8 starts from May 6 to June 15 IP 47 ERA 1.53 WHIP .85 K/BB 59/4

Chicago will counter with veteran leftballer Jon Lester (8-2, 2.28 ERA).

Mariners trying to avoid third straight loss

At 46-27, the Mariners own baseball's fourth best record at the moment, yet it still feels like we're trying to figure out exactly how good this team is. Seattle is 23-10 in one-run games -- the Brewers (17) are the only other team with more than 14 one-run wins -- which means they've been eking out close games. Those wins count! But at some point it would be nice to see the Mariners win a few games more handily.

The Mariners are currently in a gut check 10-game stretch that will see them play 10 straight games against the Red Sox and Yankees, two of the three teams ahead of them in the standings (the Astros are the other). Seattle split four games with the BoSox in Safeco Field over the weekend and one of those wins was a 1-0 victory in which journeyman southpaw Wade LeBlanc threw the game of his life.

On Tuesday, the Mariners dropped the three-game series opener at Yankee Stadium because their offense couldn't keep pace with New York's power bats. Seattle is 2-3 five games into this 10-game stretch against the Yankees and Red Sox. After this three-game set in the Bronx concludes, the Mariners will head up to Fenway Park for three games.

Wednesday night the Mariners will send Felix Hernandez (6-6, 5.44 ERA) to the mound as the team looks to avoid their third straight loss. Once upon a time, King Felix in Yankee Stadium was an automatic win. He is 6-1 with a 1.44 ERA all-time in the current incarnation of Yankee Stadium. Those wins came behind peak Felix Hernandez, however, not the current version.

The Yankees will counter Wednesday with rookie righty Jonathan Loaisiga (1-0, 0.00 ERA), who will be making his second career big league start. He skipped Triple-A entirely.

Quick hits

