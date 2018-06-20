MLB Wednesday scores, highlights, live team updates, news: Cubs, Dodgers wrapping up eventful series
Plus Seattle tries to avoid its third straight loss and everything you need to know about Wednesday's games
Thursday brings us a nearly full 14-game slate of big league action -- the Angels and Diamondbacks are enjoying an off-day, which is pretty much the only way to cool down Mike Trout right now -- with several afternoon contests on the schedule. Here is everything you need to know about Wednesday's MLB action.
Wednesday's scores
- Tigers at Reds (GameTracker)
- Braves at Blue Jays (GameTracker)
- Cardinals at Phillies (GameTracker)
- White Sox at Indians (GameTracker)
- Dodgers at Cubs, 2:20 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Athletics at Padres, 3:40 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Marlins at Giants, 3:45 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Orioles at Nationals, 7:05 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Brewers at Pirates, 7:05 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Mariners at Yankees, 7:05 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Red Sox vs. Twins, 8:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Rays at Astros, 8:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Rangers at Royals, 8:15 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Mets at Rockies, 8:40 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
Dodgers, Cubs wrap up wild series
Been an interesting few days at Wrigley Field. Tuesday's series opener between the Dodgers and Cubs was rained out -- trouble with the lights contributed to that as well -- then, on Wednesday, Los Angeles mounted a ninth inning comeback to steal the first game of the doubleheader. The Cubbies rebounded with a 10th inning walk-off in the nightcap.
The 2017 NLCS rematch concludes Wednesday afternoon and surely both teams are hoping for a more comfortable victory. The Cubs are a half-game behind the Brewers in the NL Central while the Dodgers are 1 1/2 games behind the D-Backs in the NL West. Both teams came into the season as prohibitive division favorites, though we're still waiting for them to make that charge to the top of the standings.
The Dodgers are sending breakout right-hander Ross Stripling (6-1, 1.76 ERA) to the mound in Wednesday's afternoon's series finale. Stripling joined the rotation full-time a few weeks ago due to injuries, and he's been lights out since.
Chicago will counter with veteran leftballer Jon Lester (8-2, 2.28 ERA).
Mariners trying to avoid third straight loss
At 46-27, the Mariners own baseball's fourth best record at the moment, yet it still feels like we're trying to figure out exactly how good this team is. Seattle is 23-10 in one-run games -- the Brewers (17) are the only other team with more than 14 one-run wins -- which means they've been eking out close games. Those wins count! But at some point it would be nice to see the Mariners win a few games more handily.
The Mariners are currently in a gut check 10-game stretch that will see them play 10 straight games against the Red Sox and Yankees, two of the three teams ahead of them in the standings (the Astros are the other). Seattle split four games with the BoSox in Safeco Field over the weekend and one of those wins was a 1-0 victory in which journeyman southpaw Wade LeBlanc threw the game of his life.
On Tuesday, the Mariners dropped the three-game series opener at Yankee Stadium because their offense couldn't keep pace with New York's power bats. Seattle is 2-3 five games into this 10-game stretch against the Yankees and Red Sox. After this three-game set in the Bronx concludes, the Mariners will head up to Fenway Park for three games.
Wednesday night the Mariners will send Felix Hernandez (6-6, 5.44 ERA) to the mound as the team looks to avoid their third straight loss. Once upon a time, King Felix in Yankee Stadium was an automatic win. He is 6-1 with a 1.44 ERA all-time in the current incarnation of Yankee Stadium. Those wins came behind peak Felix Hernandez, however, not the current version.
The Yankees will counter Wednesday with rookie righty Jonathan Loaisiga (1-0, 0.00 ERA), who will be making his second career big league start. He skipped Triple-A entirely.
Quick hits
- In his latest podcast, CBS Sports' Jonah Keri discussed a variety of topics with former big league pitcher and current D-Backs front office executive Burke Badenhop.
- The Cubs placed closer RHP Brandon Morrow on the 10-day DL with lower back soreness. Morrow said he hurt his back taking off his pants earlier this week. RHP Justin Hancock has been called up a corresponding move.
- Blue Jays RHP Marcus Stroman will rejoin the rotation this Saturday, reports Sportsnet. He has been out with shoulder fatigue since May 9. Stroman has thrown several minor league rehab games.
- Padres LHP Joey Lucchesi will rejoin the rotation Wednesday, reports the San Diego Union-Tribune. He's been out since May 15 with a hip injury. Lucchesi posted a 3.23 ERA with a 48/15 K/BB in his 47 1/3 innings before the injury.
Live team updates
