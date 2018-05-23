MLB Wednesday scores, highlights, live team updates, news: D-Backs continue to collapse

Wednesday brings us a full 15-game slate of MLB action, including several afternoon contests. Here is everything you need to know about Wednesday's MLB action.

D-Backs' skid continues

My goodness, the Diamondbacks are going down in flames. The D-Backs lost for the 13th time in their last 14 games Wednesday afternoon, dropping them 25-24 on the season. Remember, they were 21-8 at one point earlier this year.

The D-Backs have been outscored 61-26 during this 1-13 stretch -- yes, they've scored 26 runs in their last 14 games -- and their six-game lead in the NL West has turned into a one-game deficit. Things started out well Wednesday, with Paul Goldschmidt and John Ryan Murphy hitting second-inning homers.

It was all downhill from there. The wheels came off in the fourth inning. The Brewers scored seven runs in the inning, including three on Travis Shaw's go-ahead home run.

Righty Zack Godley wore it Wednesday, allowing eight runs in less than four innings of work. He's allowed at least four runs in three of his last starts.

As poorly as Godley pitched, the offense remains the biggest problem for Arizona. The D-Backs scored no more than two runs for the 11th time during this 1-13 stretch Wednesday afternoon, and up and down the lineup players are not hitting. Goldschmidt, Ketel Marte, Chris Owings, Nick Ahmed ... none of them are hitting. Consider:

Diamondbacks just set MLB record for fewest hits in a 6-game season series against one team. In going 1-5 vs. Milwaukee, D-Backs mustered only 22 hits. Their previous low for a 6-game set: 35 — Gil Brandt (@Gil_Brandt) May 23, 2018

The Brewers, meanwhile, won for the sixth time in the last seven games to improve to 31-19. They've opened up a nice little three-game lead in the NL Central.

Perez homers in rare first base start

For the first time since 2013 and only the second time in his career, Salvador Perez started at first base Wednesday afternoon. The Royals wanted to give him a break from catching but also keep his bat in the lineup, and since they're in St. Louis for an interleague series, the DH spot was unavailable. First base it is.

Naturally, keeping Perez's bat in the lineup paid off immediately. He went deep in his first at-bat of the afternoon:

Perez played three innings at first base in 2015 and another three innings at first base in 2016 late in blowouts, so he is not completely unfamiliar with the position. He's certainly more valuable to the Royals behind the plate, however.

As for the Royals' win in extras, four KC relievers combined for five scoreless innings to do the heavy lifting. Also making an impact was veteran stalwart Alex Gordon. Dig this catch he made in the seventh to rob Francisco Pena of extra bases ...

Gordon at the plate also went 2 for 4 with a run scored. He got off to a rough start in April, but he's been producing at a nice clip thus far in May.

On the other side of things, the Cardinals just dropped two of three at home to one of the worst teams in baseball.

Dozier hits unusual ground-rule double

Bet you haven't seen this before. Wednesday afternoon Brian Dozier missed a home run by inches and instead had to settle for a ground-rule double that got wedged between two pads in the outfield wall. Check it out:

Make sure you have your speakers or headphones on for that. The sound of the ball getting stuck in the wall ties it all together wonderfully.

Braves, Phillies wrap up series

What a fun series this has been between the upstart Braves and Phillies. The Phillies won Monday's opener 3-0 before the Braves rebounded with a 3-1 win Tuesday. Atlanta takes a 1 1/2 game lead into Wednesday's series finale, so they'll exit the series in first place no matter what, but you know they want to create some more breathing room in the NL East.

Wednesday's pitching matchup is a good one: Jake Arrieta vs. Luiz Gohara. Arrieta is Arrieta. Gohara is one of the top prospects in baseball -- MLB.com ranks him as the game's 45th best prospect -- and he resembles a young CC Sabathia thanks to his size (6-foot-3 and 265 lbs.), his mid-90s fastball, and wipeout slider. He is making his first start of the season after three relief appearances.

Is Phils manager Gabe Kapler ready?

Gabe Kapler, unprompted: “This is a big game for us tonight, and I think it’s worth noting that we’re all thinking about it that way.” After playing 12 of first 47 games vs. Braves, #Phillies don’t face Atlanta again until 9/20. — Scott Lauber (@ScottLauber) May 23, 2018

Yes, he is.

Quick hits

