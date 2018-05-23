MLB Wednesday scores, highlights, live team updates, news: D-Backs trying to halt collapse

Wednesday brings us a full 15-game slate of MLB action, including several afternoon contests. Here is everything you need to know about Wednesday's MLB action.

D-Backs looking to halt collapse

At one point earlier this season, the Diamondbacks were 21-8 and six games up in the NL West. They were the first team since the 2001 Mariners to win nine consecutive series to open a season.

Now, going into Wednesday afternoon's series finale with the Brewers, the D-Backs are 25-23 and a half-game back in the NL West. Their stunning collapse features 12 losses in their last 13 games, and 15 losses in their last 19 games. During this 1-12 stretch, the D-Backs have been outscored 52-24. Yes, they've scored 24 runs in their last 13 games.

I suppose the good news is the D-Backs built up a bit of a cushion early in the season, so this 1-12 stretch hasn't buried them in the standings. Their margin of error has been exhausted though. They're only two games over .500, and with the Rockies, Giants, and Dodgers all hanging around in the NL West, the D-Backs have to turn things around and soon to stay in the race.

Braves, Phillies wrap up series

What a fun series this has been between the upstart Braves and Phillies. The Phillies won Monday's opener 3-0 before the Braves rebounded with a 3-1 win Tuesday. Atlanta takes a 1 1/2 game lead into Wednesday's series finale, so they'll exit the series in first place no matter what, but you know they want to create some more breathing room in the NL East.

Wednesday's pitching matchup is a good one: Jake Arrieta vs. Luiz Gohara. Arrieta is Arrieta. Gohara is one of the top prospects in baseball -- MLB.com ranks him as the game's 45th best prospect -- and he resembles a young CC Sabathia thanks to his size (6-foot-3 and 265 lbs.), his mid-90s fastball, and wipeout slider. He is making his first start of the season after three relief appearances.

Quick hits

Cardinals C Yadier Molina participated in a light workout Tuesday, reports the St. Louis Post Dispatch. He is still several weeks away from returning. Molina has been on the 10-day DL since needing emergency groin surgery earlier this month.

The Astros have placed OF Josh Reddick on the 10-day DL with a leg infection, the team announced. He's expected back after the minimum 10 days. OF Jake Marisnick has been called up in a corresponding move.

Athletics LHP Brett Anderson had his left shoulder examined Tuesday, reports the San Francisco Chronicle. The team has not yet released an update. Anderson was placed on the 10-day DL over the weekend after leaving his start with the injury.

The Yankees optioned RHP Giovanny Gallegos to Triple-A and called up LHP Ryan Bollinger, the team announced. The well-traveled Bollinger has pitched in independent leagues, Australia, and Germany in recent years.

