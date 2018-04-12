MLB Wednesday scores, highlights, live team updates, news: David Price exits start with injury
Here's everything you need to know about Wednesday's MLB action
The 2018 season is barely two weeks old, but already some teams have significantly changed their postseason odds. These early season wins and losses are in the bank. Get off to a good start and it makes life earlier later on. Here are the five teams that have helped (and hurt) their postseason odds the most already this year.
Anyway, the second Wednesday of baseball's regular season will bring another 15 games to the table. Keep it here for the latest news, scores, and notes from around the league.
Wednesday's scores
Braves 5, Nationals 3 in 12 (box score)
Twins 9 Astros, 8 (box score)
Brewers 3, Cardinals 2 (box score)
White Sox 2, Rays 1 (box score)
Mariners 4, Royals 2 (box score)
Rockies 6, Padres 4 (box score)
Diamondbacks 7, Giants 3 (box score)
Tigers at Indians, (GameTracker)
Reds at Phillies (GameTracker)
Blue Jays at Orioles (GameTracker)
Yankees at Red Sox (GameTracker)
Mets at Marlins (GameTracker)
Pirates at Cubs (GameTracker)
Angels at Rangers (GameTracker)
Athletics at Dodgers, 10:10 pm (GameTracker)
Price's scoreless streak ends
David Price, who has New York mayor Bill de Blasio on his side, took the mound against the Yankees on Wednesday night hoping to maintain the good vibes that have accompanied this season.
In his first two starts, Price did not allow a run. He's struck out 10 batters in 14 innings, all while allowing just seven hits and three walks. Price was looking to become the first Red Sox starter since the last round of expansion to begin the season with three consecutive scoreless outings.
Instead, the Yankees jumped on Price early, scoring four runs in the first inning Wednesday. Giancarlo Stanton slammed a two-run triple -- it was a 418-foot triple into the Fenway Park center field triangle, per Statcast -- and Gary Sanchez followed with a two-run home run over the Green Monster. It was his fifth homer in 12 career at-bats against Price.
Gary is scary.— MLB Stat of the Day (@MLBStatoftheDay) April 11, 2018
He now has FIVE home runs in 12 career at-bats against David Price. pic.twitter.com/zOSdNdF70t
The four-run first inning stinks, but even great pitchers have bad innings from time to time. The bigger issue: Price only pitched one inning Wednesday. He was removed after throwing one inning and 35 pitches. The Red Sox say Price was taken out as a precaution with a "sensation in his left hand."
Price's fastball averaged 91.9 mph in his one inning Wednesday, down from the 93.3 mph he averaged in his first two starts. That said, it was early in the game and it's cold at Fenway Park, so he may not have been fully warmed up yet.
Price was limited to 74 2/3 innings last year by elbow woes.
Padres, Rockies brawl
The Padres and Rockies got into a scuffle on Wednesday following a string of hit batsmen. Here's a look:
That's Nolan Arenado coming for Luis Perdomo. You can read the full story here, but it's fair to say this is a case of ballplayers behaving poorly.
Goldschmidt snapping out of early season slump
The first week and a half of the 2018 season did not go well for Paul Goldschmidt. Every player, even great ones, have a bad week or two (or three) during the course of the season. It's inevitable. In Goldschmidt's case, he happened to have that bad week at the start of the new year.
Fortunately for the D-Backs, it appears Goldschmidt is starting to snap out of it. He went into Tuesday night's game hitting .118 in 10 games, then he banged a game-tying ninth inning solo home run against the Giants. San Francisco went on to win that game, but the homer was probably the best swing Goldschmidt has taken all season.
Then, on Wednesday afternoon, Goldschmidt went deep again, this time hitting a towering two-run homer:
"Goldy's back." That's 2 HRs in his last 3 at-bats for Paul Goldschmidt and the @Dbacks take a 2-0 lead in the 4th inning. pic.twitter.com/om0GoGttZO— FOX Sports Arizona (@FOXSPORTSAZ) April 11, 2018
Goldschmidt doubled off the center field wall a few innings later as well, so that's three extra-base hits in the span of four plate appearances after having two extra-base hits in his first 10 games of the season. Arizona won nine of their first 12 games this season despite Goldschmidt's slump. Now that he appears to be getting locked in, the D-Backs could really take off.
Crawford hits first MLB home run
Shortstop J.P. Crawford is one of the young players the Phillies plan to build around going forward, and on Wednesday, Crawford hit his first career home run. It was not a cheapie. Crawford blasted his homer into the right field second deck at Citizens Bank Park.
Check it out:
Don’t underestimate J.P. Crawford’s power. 💪 pic.twitter.com/Qwwp7Ywrtz— MLB (@MLB) April 12, 2018
Good gravy that was a bomb. Statcast measured it at 105.2 mph off the bat with a projected distance of ... 387 feet? That can't be right. That's what the Statcast overlords say, however. I reject that number. Crawford hit a moonshot.
Quick hits
- The Mets could be without C Travis d'Arnaud for a while now that it's been revealed he has a torn UCL.
- The Nationals designated C Miguel Montero for assignment and purchased the contract of OF Moises Sierra.
- The Nationals also activated C Matt Wieters from the disabled list. He had been sidelined with an oblique injury.
- The Brewers designated RHP J.J. Hoover for assignment, optioned OF Brett Phillips, and recalled RHPs Junior Guerra and Jorge Lopez.
- The Athletics announced top prospect LHP A.J. Puk underwent Tommy John surgery earlier this week. He'll miss the remainder of 2018.
