MLB Wednesday scores, highlights, live team updates, news: Folty a two-way star for Braves

A 13-game schedule became a 12-gamer thanks to an early postponement -- which was yet another at Comerica Park -- but it's still a mostly full day of baseball. Let's round it up, Eye on Baseball style. 

Wednesday's scores

Braves 7, Nationals 1 (box score)
Rays at Yankees
Phillies at Mets
Orioles at Astros
Dodgers at Diamondbacks
Indians at Angels
Twins at Pirates, 6:05 p.m.
White Sox at Blue Jays, 7:07 p.m.
Mariners at Giants, 7:15 p.m.
Cardinals at Brewers, 7:40 p.m.
Rangers at Athletics, 10:05 p.m.
Rockies at Padres, 10:10 p.m.
Royals at Tigers, POSTPONED

Folty a two-way star for Braves

Braves starter Mike Foltynewicz was tasked with a tall order on Wednesday. He was facing a strong Nationals offense and his counterpart was Max Scherzer. You know, the guy who has won the last two NL Cy Youngs and quite often takes a no-hitter at least into the middle innings. 

Instead, the Braves won 7-1. That's not a typo. 

Foltynewicz only got through 5 1/3 innings, but it's still early and that's a tough offense. He only gave up one run on four hits while striking out eight. In two outings on this very-young season, he has a 2.61 ERA and 15 strikeouts against three walks in 10 1/3 innings. 

He's been around for a while, but Foltynewicz is still only 26 years old. The former first-rounder was once a highly-touted prospect. He's got talent. Seeing two good outings like this to start the season could well be a sign of things to come in a breakout campaign. 

Not only that, Folty got in a little pitcher-on-pitcher crime with a two-RBI double off Scherzer in the fourth: 

Quite a day for the youngster. 

And, hey, what do you know but the Braves are 4-2, won the series over the Nats and have done this:

Excellent start for the Braves. They now embark on what figures to be a grueling road trip, both in terms of travel route and competition: Three games at Rockies, three games at Nationals and three games at Cubs

Rockies lock up Blackmon

Rockies All-Star Charlie Blackmon finished fifth in NL MVP voting last season and is off to a hot start to the 2018 season. He was also set for free agency after this season until the Rockies announced a big new contract for the star Wednesday afternoon. The deal is for four years and $77 million with two player options, meaning the Rockies have committed six years and $108 million to their center fielder. Full story here

Quick hits

  • Mets outfielder Michael Conforto is headed to D.C. with the club for the weekend series and seems likely to be activated in time for it, via Mike Puma of the New York Post.
  • Free agent reliever Trevor Rosenthal is coming off Tommy John surgery. We knew that and we also knew it was unlikely he'd pitch this season, given that the injury happened so late last season. Agent Scott Boras notified Bob Nightengale of USA Today on Wednesday that Rosenthal will sit out this season while rehabbing and look to sign next offseason.
  • The Yankees acquired Cody Asche from the Royals for cash considerations or a player to be named later. 
  • The Braves have activated reliever Luke Jackson and designated catcher Chris Stewart for assignment. 
