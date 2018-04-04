MLB Wednesday scores, highlights, live team updates, news: Folty a two-way star for Braves

A 13-game schedule became a 12-gamer thanks to an early postponement -- which was yet another at Comerica Park -- but it's still a mostly full day of baseball. Let's round it up, Eye on Baseball style.

Wednesday's scores

[all times ET]

Braves 7, Nationals 1 (box score)

Rays at Yankees (GameTracker)

Phillies at Mets (GameTracker)

Orioles at Astros (GameTracker)

Dodgers at Diamondbacks (GameTracker)

Indians at Angels (GameTracker)

Twins at Pirates, 6:05 p.m. (GameTracker)

White Sox at Blue Jays, 7:07 p.m. (GameTracker)

Mariners at Giants, 7:15 p.m. (GameTracker)

Cardinals at Brewers, 7:40 p.m. (GameTracker)

Rangers at Athletics, 10:05 p.m. (GameTracker)

Rockies at Padres, 10:10 p.m. (GameTracker)

Royals at Tigers , POSTPONED

Folty a two-way star for Braves

Braves starter Mike Foltynewicz was tasked with a tall order on Wednesday. He was facing a strong Nationals offense and his counterpart was Max Scherzer. You know, the guy who has won the last two NL Cy Youngs and quite often takes a no-hitter at least into the middle innings.

Instead, the Braves won 7-1. That's not a typo.

Foltynewicz only got through 5 1/3 innings, but it's still early and that's a tough offense. He only gave up one run on four hits while striking out eight. In two outings on this very-young season, he has a 2.61 ERA and 15 strikeouts against three walks in 10 1/3 innings.

He's been around for a while, but Foltynewicz is still only 26 years old. The former first-rounder was once a highly-touted prospect. He's got talent. Seeing two good outings like this to start the season could well be a sign of things to come in a breakout campaign.

Not only that, Folty got in a little pitcher-on-pitcher crime with a two-RBI double off Scherzer in the fourth:

Quite a day for the youngster.

And, hey, what do you know but the Braves are 4-2, won the series over the Nats and have done this:

The #Braves scored seven more times today and now have 48 runs this season. That is tied for the most runs a Braves team has scored through the first six games of the season in the franchise’s modern era. #ChopOn pic.twitter.com/RfUsLzXNoN — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) April 4, 2018

Excellent start for the Braves. They now embark on what figures to be a grueling road trip, both in terms of travel route and competition: Three games at Rockies, three games at Nationals and three games at Cubs.

Rockies lock up Blackmon

Rockies All-Star Charlie Blackmon finished fifth in NL MVP voting last season and is off to a hot start to the 2018 season. He was also set for free agency after this season until the Rockies announced a big new contract for the star Wednesday afternoon. The deal is for four years and $77 million with two player options, meaning the Rockies have committed six years and $108 million to their center fielder. Full story here.

