MLB Wednesday scores, highlights, live team updates, news: Giants steal win as NL West race tightens

Though Wednesday is a seemingly annoying day for those in normal weekday jobs, in the baseball world it's a veritable fan paradise. Every team is in action and said action is spread throughout, running from 1:05 p.m. ET through a night game out west. Let's get to it.

Wednesday's scores

Giants steal win

The Giants entered Wednesday's rubber match against the Diamondbacks having won five of their last six games. Make it six of their last seven.

The Giants seemed certain to lose Wednesday's contest, as they trailed 4-2 with two outs in the ninth inning. Yet Alen Hanson homered, tying the game off Brad Boxberger and giving San Francisco new life. They took advantage an inning later, as Andrew McCutchen doubled and Brandon Crawford drove him in with a walk-off single.

At 31-31, the Giants are now 1 1/2 games behind the Diamondbacks in a messy National League West. Every team is within five games of the division lead and four are within two. Don't expect anyone to run away with this thing anytime soon.

Rays "opener" flops miserably



For the last several weeks, the Rays have been employing the "opener" strategy a few times a week. That is, they'll use a relief pitcher as a starter and then -- after just one or two innings -- have an actual starter come in as a reliever.

Wednesday, Jonny Venters only got one out in the first inning, but he did walk two and allow three hits en route to five earned runs.

By my calculations, in "opener" games, the Rays have allowed 12 earned runs in 10 innings pitched. Yes, that's a small sample, but it's a 10.80 ERA. Sure, Venters' outing Wednesday sways the numbers, but the opener has allowed runs in five out of nine outings. The idea is to get a clean inning or two for the faux-starter and that's just not happening on a regular enough basis to justify.

Mets misery continues

Yes, the Mets are banged up, but they are atrocious right now. This might be rock bottom. After being shut out on Wednesday, they've now scored one run in 18 innings against the woeful Orioles. They've now lost six in a row.

What's worse, since an 11-1 start, the Mets are 16-31. Put another way, since those first 12 games, they've played like a 55-win team.

Carrasco rebounds, Rajai makes history

The last few times out hadn't been too kind to Carlos Carrasco. He'd permitted 14 hits, 11 runs,and three homers in nine total innings against the Astros and Twins, inflating his seasonal ERA from 3.65 to 4.50.

On Wednesday, Carrasco got back on track by shutting down the Brewers, holding them to a run over seven innings. He limited the Brew Crew to eight hits and a walk, all the while striking out 10.

Rajai Davis made some history, by the way, becoming the oldest player since Ichiro to record three steals in a game:

.@rajai11davis swiped 3 bags today. He is the oldest player (37) to steal 3 bases in one game since Ichiro in 2012. pic.twitter.com/8d3uREBYAB — MLB Stat of the Day (@MLBStatoftheDay) June 6, 2018

Having swept the Brewers, Cleveland will need head on to Detroit for a three-game series as part of an ongoing road trip.

Another big opportunity for Mariners

The Seattle Mariners are -- or at least should be -- the talk of baseball right now. Since losing Robinson Cano to an injury and then PED suspension was supposed to cripple their season into yet another non-playoff appearance, they've gone 15-5. It's the best record in baseball in that stretch and they've taken over first place in the AL West over the defending champion Astros.

Tuesday, the Mariners went into Minute Maid Park and knocked Dallas Keuchel around the yard for a 7-1 win. It was the fifth straight win for the Mariners and they've opened up a two-game lead over the Astros in the division.

Wednesday, the Mariners have another shot to keep banking wins against the odds. The surprising Wade LeBlanc (2.60 ERA in 45 innings this year) gets ball. He'll go up against Astros starter Lance McCullers (7-3, 3.89).

It's Ohtani time

Perhaps the most exciting story in baseball this season has been Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani. I know any time a player gets a lot of national (international, here) attention there's backlash because heaven forbid MLB market its stars when people constantly say "MLB doesn't market it stars," but c'mon. This is ridiculous.

Hitter: .289/.372/.535, 148 OPS+, 8 2B, 1 3B, 6 HR, 20 RBI in 129 plate appearances

Pitcher: 4-1, 3.18 ERA, 130 ERA+, 1.08 WHIP, 57 K, 17 BB, 45 1/3 IP

He's a great hitter and great pitcher with no caveats.

Wednesday night, he'll be on the bump in Anaheim against the Royals. It's must-see TV for those who can watch it.

Quick hits

