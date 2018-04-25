MLB Wednesday scores, highlights, live team updates, news: Happy Ronald Acuna Day

Want wall-to-wall baseball? Wednesday's got you covered. Thanks to a makeup doubleheader in Pittsburgh, we've got 16 games on the slate, including plenty of daytime action. Let's do this ...

Happy Acuna Day!

The Braves have belatedly called up outfielder/top prospect in all of baseball Ronald Acuna, and he'll make his big-league debut on Wednesday evening in Cincinnati. Here's proof ...

And ...

He'll be manning left and batting sixth in the Atlanta order on Wednesday night. Acuna's a natural center fielder, but that's of course the territory of Ender Inciarte, at least for now.

Acuna is just 20 years of age, and he's got the full complement of baseball tools. While he didn't hit in Triple-A this season (.625 OPS in 17 games), he owns a minor-league line of .305/.375/.475 with 78 stolen bases, 30 home runs, 49 doubles, and 14 triples in 253 games. Moreover, Acuna was much younger than his peer group at every stop.

In a just universe, Acuna would've cracked the Opening Day roster for Atlanta. However, like a lot of clubs these days the Braves manipulated his service time and kept him in the minors until his free agency had been delayed by a full year. The fact that this promotion comes after relative struggles at Triple-A Gwinnett pretty much exposes the Braves' motivations -- this was never about further development.

Anyhow, the Acuna era begins Wednesday night, and he'll have the platoon advantage against the Reds' starter, lefty Brandon Finnegan (who has an ERA of 11.05 after two starts this season). So how many of those aforementioned five tools will be on display in his debut? That remains to be seen. Put the over-under at 2.5 tools. In any event, the Braves have legitimate designs on contention this season, so they'll need Acuna to deliver right away. He's certainly got the skills and body of work to do just that.

Quick hits

According to multiple reports, the Marlins expect Wei-Yin Chen and Dan Straily to rejoin the rotation in the coming days.

The Braves have designated OF Peter Bourjos for assignment.

