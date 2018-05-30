MLB Wednesday scores, highlights, live team updates, news: Keuchel-Severino square off; Alex Reyes returns

The final Wednesday in May is set to feature some great match-ups and exciting storylines. Keep it here all day for the latest scores, news, and notes.

Wednesday's scores

Blue Jays at Red Sox, 1:05 pm



Cardinals at Brewers, 1:10 pm



White Sox at Indians, 1:10 pm



Reds at Diamondbacks, 3:40 pm



Astros at Yankees, 6:35 pm



Cubs at Pirates, 7:05 pm



Nationals at Orioles, 7:05 pm



Angels at Tigers, 7:10 pm



Mets at Braves, 7:35 pm



Twins at Royals, 8:15 pm



Giants at Rockies, 8:40 pm



Rays at Athletics, 10:05 pm



Marlins at Padres, 10:10 pm



Rangers at Mariners, 10:10 pm



Phillies at Dodgers, 10:10 pm



Keuchel, Severino square off

The Astros and Yankees will conclude their latest series on Wednesday night, and they'll do so by giving us a quality pitching matchup, as Dallas Keuchel will face Luis Severino.

Keuchel enters with a 3.39 ERA and 2.94 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 11 starts. His first outing against the Yankees this season saw him notch a quality start, as he allowed six hits and three runs across seven innings. Coincidentally, he lost that game to Severino.

In that contest, Severino threw the first shutout of his career. He struck out 10 and issued just one walk while permitting five hits. The Yankees would gladly take a repeat performance. Severino will enter with a 2.28 ERA and 4.05 strikeout-to-walk ratio over his first 11 starts.

Reyes returns

Alex Reyes hasn't appeared in a big-league game since September 2016, having missed last year due to Tommy John surgery. Reyes will officially return to the Cardinals rotation on Wednesday, as he gets the nod against the Brewers.

It's fair to say Reyes has earned the opportunity. Before the operation, he was regarded as perhaps the top prospect in baseball -- and, at minimum, the top pitching prospect. Credit that to his elite arm strength and front-of-the-rotation potential.

Reyes has certainly looked to be without rust during his rehab assignment. In 23 innings he's struck out 44 batters while issuing just seven walks and allowing just seven hits. Oh, and he's et to allow a run. Pretty good.

Quick hits

The Brewers recalled SS Orlando Arcia after placing INF Tyler Saladino on the disabled list (sprained ankle).

Live team updates