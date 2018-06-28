MLB Wednesday scores, highlights, live team updates, news: Mariners stun Orioles with ninth-inning comeback

The best baseball game Wednesday night did not feature big leaguers. Oregon State mounted a remarkable ninth inning rally to beat Arkansas in Game 2 of the 2018 College World Series. The two teams will play a decisive Game 3 on Thursday. Now here is everything you need to know about Wednesday's MLB action.

Wednesday's scores

Reds 6, Braves 5 (box score)

Astros 7, Blue Jays 6 (box score)

Royals 5, Brewers 4 (box score)

Phillies 3, Yankees 0 (box score)

Mariners 8, Orioles 7 in 11 innings (box score)

Athletics 3, Tigers 0 (box score)

Pirates 8, Mets 3 (box score)

Red Sox 9, Angels 6 (box score)

Diamondbacks 2, Marlins 1 (box score)

Rangers 5, Padres 2 (box score)

White Sox 6, Twins 1 (box score)

Indians 5, Cardinals 1 (box score)

Cubs at Dodgers (GameTracker)

Rockies at Giants (GameTracker)

Mariners rally against Britton to steal a win

Overall, this East Coast road trip has not gone well for the Mariners. They were swept in three straight at Yankee Stadium before dropping two of the three at Fenway Park. This week the Mariners headed to Baltimore for a four-game set against the woeful Orioles. Seattle was able to take the first two games of the series Monday and Tuesday.

On Wednesday, the Mariners rallied in the late innings to win their third straight game against the O's. Kyle Seager swatted a game-tying two-run home run against Zach Britton in the ninth inning.

How improbable is that home run? Consider:

Britton allowed one -- one! -- home run to a left-handed batter from 2014-17.

Britton allowed only two game-tying or go-ahead home runs from 2014-17.

Seager's home run only tied the game. In the 11th inning, Denard Span lifted a sacrifice fly to give the Mariners the lead. Edwin Diaz closed the door for his 30th save.

Edwin Díaz is the 12th pitcher in Major League history (done 16x) to record 30 saves prior to the All-Star Break (last: Jeurys Familia-NYM, 31, 2016). #Mariners — MarinersPR (@MarinersPR) June 28, 2018

Wednesday was game No. 81 for the Mariners, so they are exactly halfway through the season. That puts Diaz on pace for 60 saves, which would be the second most in baseball history. Francisco Rodriguez of course saved a record 62 games with the Angels in 2008.

Bregman's walk-off homer wins it for 'Stros

The Astros on Wednesday fell behind early, as the Blue Jays hung five runs on starter Dallas Keuchel in the top of the first. Keuchel settled down, though, and the Astros began chipping away. That led up to the bottom of the ninth, when the other, other Houston star infielder Alex Bregman stepped in with one out, one on, and Houston down by a run.

Here's the 0-2 pitch from Ryan Tepera ...

And that's good for the Astros' 54th win of the season. As for Bregman, the 24-year-old third baseman is having an excellent season ...

Alex Bregman firmly in All-Star consideration. He's hitting .277/.379/.508 with 14 homers, 27 doubles and 49 RBIs in 79 games/307 at-bats.



In Toronto series, he was 7-for-14 with five doubles, three homers and six RBIs. — Brian McTaggart (@brianmctaggart) June 27, 2018

As well, DH Evan Gattis drove in three runs. That gives him 30 RBI for the month, which is an Astros franchise record for the month of June.

That's the Astros' fourth walk-off win this season against four walk-off losses, and they're now 9-14 in games decided by one run.

Red Sox beat Angels again

The season series between the Red Sox and Angels has been extremely one-sided this year. Boston's win Wednesday improved them to 5-0 against the Halos this season. They've outscored them 45-10. Eduardo Nunez, Sandy Leon, and J.D. Martinez all swatted home runs in the six-run second inning Wednesday.

To be fair, the Angels did erase that 6-0 deficit. They tied the game 6-6 in the seventh inning. The Red Sox regained the lead in the next half-inning and Craig Kimbrel closed the door with a four-out save.

The Angels are now riding a five-game losing streak and they are 4-12 in their last 16 games. They've sunk into fourth place in the AL West and are presently nine games back of the second wild-card spot. Things have gone south in a hurry in Anaheim.

Minor flirts with perfect game

To date, the Rangers' decision to put Mike Minor back in the rotation has not had the desired results. After dazzling as a reliever with the Royals last season -- Minor posted a 2.55 ERA with 88 strikeouts in 77 2/3 relief innings in 2017 -- Minor went into Wednesday's start with a 5.06 ERA and 65 innings in 78 1/3 innings as a starter this year. Ouch.

On Wednesday, Minor had by far his best start of the season, taking a perfect game into the seventh inning before former Royals teammate Eric Hosmer broke it up with a well-struck one-out single. Hosmer was the only baserunner Minor would allow.

View Profile Mike Minor TEX • SP • 36 June 27 vs. Padres IP 7 H 1 R 0 ER 0 BB 0 K 5

The Rangers are reportedly ready to listen to trade offers for several players, including Adrian Beltre. I'm sure they'd be willing to listen to offers for Minor as well, who is still owed nearly $20 million from 2019-20. Perhaps a contending team would rather roll the dice on Minor, who was great out of the bullpen last year, than pay big for a top bullpen arm like Brad Hand or Zach Britton.

Bumgarner records 1,500th strikeout

Wednesday night Madison Bumgarner became the 68th left-hander in baseball history to record 1,500 career strikeouts. He fanned DJ LeMahieu to begin the game to reach the milestone.

With good health, Bumgarner could reach the 2,000 strikeout milestone as soon as late 2020. There are only 25 southpaws in the 2,000 strikeout club. Hall of Famer Randy Johnson is of course the all-time strikeout king among left-handers with a ridiculous 4,875 punchouts.

A's continue hot streak with win over Tigers

Very quietly, the Athletics have been one of the hottest teams in baseball these last few weeks. They shut out the Tigers on Wednesday night for their third straight win and their ninth win in the last 11 games. Chris Bassitt, who recently returned from Tommy John surgery, tossed six shutout innings in the win.

View Profile Chris Bassitt OAK • SP • 40 June 27 vs. Tigers IP 6 H 2 R 0 ER 0 BB 5 K 5

Oakland's hot streak combined with the Angels' fade has moved the A's into third place in the AL West. They are still seven games behind the Mariners behind the second wild-card spot, but hey, it's been a while since the Athletics had this good a record this late in the season. They're playing well. No doubt.

As for the Tigers, they've now lost eight straight games and they're starting to look like the rebuilding team everyone expected them to be coming into the season. They hung around the AL Central race far longer than anyone expected.

Mets melt down ... again

How do the Mets do this every day? It's remarkable. Wednesday night closer Jeurys Familia failed to retire any of the four batters he faced and Anthony Swarzak threw gas on the fire by allowing all three inherited runners to score. Familia and Swarzak turned a 3-1 ninth inning lead into a 5-3 loss. David Freese had the go-ahead hit for the Pirates.

The Mets have lost eight of their nine games to drop to 32-46 on the season. Remember, they won 11 of their first 12 games this year! They're 21-45 since that 11-1 start. Oy vey.

Eflin deals again for Phillies

Zach Eflin, one of three young pitchers driving the Phillies' success this season, tossed another gem Wednesday night. He shut out the Yankees to avoid the three-game sweep, holding New York's powerful offense to four singles and two walks in seven innings.

View Profile Zach Eflin PHI • SP • 56 June 27 vs. Yankees IP 7 H 4 R 0 ER 0 BB 2 K 6

Eflin, who came over from the Dodgers in the Jimmy Rollins trade a few years back, is now 6-2 with a 3.02 ERA on the season. He's been especially good in June even though the Phillies haven't.

Did anyone have Zach Eflin carrying the Phillies through their June gauntlet? They are 11-13 in the month -- 5-0 behind Eflin, 6-13 behind everyone else. — Ben Harris (@byBenHarris) June 28, 2018

Hey, teams need different players to carry them through different points of the season. June has been Eflin's time to shine.

Riggleman's Reds win again

In edging the Braves on Wednesday, the once-lowly Cincinnati Reds moved to 14-9 for the month of June. Overall they're just 34-46, in last place, and lugging around a run differential of minus-41, but let's take a look at how that record breaks down by manager ...

Bryan Price: 3-15

Jim Riggleman: 31-31

Yep, the veteran skipper/current interim Riggleman is now .500 as Reds manager. Given the relative strength of the NL Central and the roster he inherited, that's a significant achievement. It remains to be seen whether Riggleman will lever-pull his way into the permanent job, but don't be surprised if he winds up with some NL Manager of the Year support, provided Cincy continues to tread water on his watch.

As for the contest in question, let's call this Joey Votto ejection the most notable highlight ...

No, Mr. Votto did not particularly appreciate that strike call from plate ump Carlos Torres. Votto entered the game just two shy of the franchise record for consecutive games with a walk (Adam Dunn with 13 back in 2002), but so much for that. The Reds prevailed, though, and that -- at least by recent Cincinnati standards -- is becoming a common thing since Riggleman took the reins.

Ray returns to D-Backs

The first-place Diamondbacks got back a big piece on Wednesday as left-hander Robbie Ray returned from the DL. He'd been out since late April with a strained oblique. Prior to the injury he pitched to a 4.88 ERA, but that's across a sample of just 27 2/3 innings. In 2017, Ray enjoyed a breakout campaign as he logged a 2.89 ERA/161 ERA+ with 218 strikeouts in 162 innings. For his troubles, he netted a top-10 finish in the NL Cy Young balloting.

Ray was excellent in his return to the rotation Wednesday, shutting the admittedly crummy Marlins out across six innings.

View Profile Robbie Ray ARI • SP • 38 June 27 vs. Marlins IP 6 H 2 R 0 ER 0 BB 2 K 6

The D-Backs have already used 10 different starting pitchers this season, so some stability in the rotation would be a welcome thing. Shelby Miller recently made his first post-Tommy John surgery start (albeit with poor results), and now Ray is back in the fold. If the Snakes are going to fend off the hard-charging Dodgers (and perhaps the Giants and Rockies), then they'll need something close to the 2017 version of Ray.

Quick hits

The Nationals have some definite concerns and needs

Angels GM Billy Eppler says DH/RHP Shohei Ohtani will return as a hitter this season even if his injured elbow won't allow him to pitch. Ohtani is presently receiving treatment for a torn UCL in the hopes that he'll be able to avoid Tommy John surgery.

Veteran OF Jayson Werth has announced his retirement.

The Braves have moved RHP Mike Soroka (shoulder) to the 60-day DL. That means he won't be eligible to be activated until Aug. 21.

The Royals have placed RHP Justin Grimm on the DL with right shoulder impingement syndrome.

The Pirates have placed INF Sean Rodriguez on the DL with a quad strain.

The Red Sox have reportedly signed veteran INF Brandon Phillips to a minor-league contract.

