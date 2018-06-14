MLB Wednesday scores, highlights, live team updates, news: Mariners sweep Angels on walk-off homer

It's hump day, which in big-league parlance means getaway day for some, all 30 teams in action and lots of day games. Let's rock.

Mariners sweep Angels

The Mariners continued their hot ways on Wednesday, defeating the Angels to complete a sweep. The key hit was delivered by Mitch Haniger, who continues his big season. Read more about him and the M's here.

Brewers blank Cubs for 18 straight innings, take series

This one had to feel good in Milwaukee. Monday night's series opener ended up as the first Josh Hader appearance of the season that resulted in a Brewers loss. Not only that, but they lost by five runs in extra innings, lost first place and fell to 1-8 versus the Cubs this season.

On Tuesday, the Brewers threw a team shutout against the Cubs.

On Wednesday, they did it again.

Jhoulys Chacin was brilliant for six scoreless innings, allowing only four hits while striking out seven. The bullpen trio of Jeremy Jeffress, Josh Hader and Corey Knebel then shut the door. Hader did walk one, but he struck out the other three batters he faced.

The only run of the game was a Lorenzo Cain solo home run.

He was 2 for 3 with a walk and stolen base, continuing his excellent season.

Soroka returns for win; deGrom can't buy one

The Braves took the first game of the day in only two hours and 12 minutes. That surely brought a smile to commissioner Rob Manfred's face, no?

Braves starter Mike Soroka returned from the DL and dealt with a no-hitter through six innings. Freddie Freeman homered and drove home both Braves runs. He's now hitting an obscene .344/.435/.590 line of the season with 14 home runs and 48 RBI.

The Braves move to 39-28 in front of a four-game homestand against the Padres that starts Thursday night.

On the Mets' end, starter Jacob deGrom was again brilliant and again couldn't buy a win. For more on that, we went in depth here.

Rays walk off sweep

The Blue Jays went to Tropicana Field riding a four-game winning streak. Granted, that was only a sweep against the hapless Orioles, but it was something.

Or maybe not. The Rays swept the Blue Jays in three games, concluding the series with this Matt Duffy walk-off single:

Nats look for split



Game 1 of a quick two-gamer between East powers Yankees and Nationals saw Didi Gregorius homer twice with the Nats being shutout by CC Sabathia and three Yankees relievers.

Wednesday, the Nationals have a shot to even things up.

Sonny Gray takes the ball for the Yankees and there's a chance the Nationals will have their hands full. He's been good several times this year, but also mixes in some major duds. Take a look at his last four starts.

Date IP H ER BB K May 20 8 4 1 1 5 May 26 3 2/3 7 5 3 7 June 1 6 4 1 0 6 June 6 8 2 0 2 8

Which Gray will the Nats get? The guy who deals for eight innings or the one who hasn't been able to make the fifth inning five times in 12 outings?

