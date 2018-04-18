MLB Wednesday scores, highlights, live team updates, news: Miguel Cabrera moves up all-time RBI list

Keep it right here for all of Wednesday's MLB action

We've got thirteen games left standing on Wednesday's MLB slate -- including plenty of day baseball -- so let's jump right in ... 

Wednesday's scores

Happy birthday, Miggy; you get to move up the all-time RBI list

Wednesday occasions the 35th birthday of Tigers cloutsman/future Hall of Famer Miguel Cabrera. Fortunately for our purposes, the birthday-haver and his mates took on the Orioles in sunny Detroit. Here's how he treated himself ... 

That's Cabrera's second home run of the season and the 464th of his career. Speaking of his career, there's this relevant note ... 

Good company, that. On the general matter of cracking the top 30 of various categories, Cabrera -- assuming health -- figures also to wind up in the top 30 all-time in home runs, extra-base hits, total bases, and doubles by the time the 2018 season is done. He's off to a bit of a slow start this season, but last season his underlying batted-ball data showed that he's still a producer (even if the surface-level numbers didn't). Don't be surprised if Cabrera still got some thump in his bat. 

Quick hits

Live team updates

