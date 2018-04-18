MLB Wednesday scores, highlights, live team updates, news: Miguel Cabrera moves up all-time RBI list
Keep it right here for all of Wednesday's MLB action
We've got thirteen games left standing on Wednesday's MLB slate -- including plenty of day baseball -- so let's jump right in ...
Wednesday's scores
- Rockies at Pirates (GameTracker)
- Orioles at Tigers (GameTracker)
- Rangers at Rays (GameTracker)
- Reds at Brewers (GameTracker)
- White Sox at Athletics, 3:35 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Royals at Blue Jays, 4:07 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Indians at Twins, 7:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Nationals at Mets, 7:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Phillies at Braves, 7:35 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Giants at Diamondbacks, 9:40 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Red Sox at Angels, 10:07 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Dodgers at Padres, 10:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Astros at Mariners, 10:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Cardinals at Cubs - POSTPONED
Happy birthday, Miggy; you get to move up the all-time RBI list
Wednesday occasions the 35th birthday of Tigers cloutsman/future Hall of Famer Miguel Cabrera. Fortunately for our purposes, the birthday-haver and his mates took on the Orioles in sunny Detroit. Here's how he treated himself ...
Miggy’s birthday gift to himself: a leisurely trot around the bases. pic.twitter.com/hEDT1pxdIp— MLB (@MLB) April 18, 2018
That's Cabrera's second home run of the season and the 464th of his career. Speaking of his career, there's this relevant note ...
Good company, that. On the general matter of cracking the top 30 of various categories, Cabrera -- assuming health -- figures also to wind up in the top 30 all-time in home runs, extra-base hits, total bases, and doubles by the time the 2018 season is done. He's off to a bit of a slow start this season, but last season his underlying batted-ball data showed that he's still a producer (even if the surface-level numbers didn't). Don't be surprised if Cabrera still got some thump in his bat.
Quick hits
- The mayor of San Juan, Puerto Rico says ongoing power outages won't affect Wednesday night's Indians-Twins game.
- Yankees MGR Aaron Boone says he's thinking of moving the struggling Giancarlo Stanton down in the lineup.
- Our Matt Snyder examines the early struggles of Dodgers CL Kenley Jansen.
- The Braves have signed Jose Bautista to a minor-league contract and will move him back to third base.
- Diamondbacks RHP Taijuan Walker has a UCL injury, but the team isn't yet sure if it's torn.
- MLB.com's Joe Trezza reports that the Cardinals are expected to call up OF prospect Tyler O'Neill.
- The Braves have placed RHP Jose Ramirez on the 10-day DL with shoulder inflammation.
