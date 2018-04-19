MLB Wednesday scores, highlights, live team updates, news: Miguel Cabrera moves up RBI list

We've got thirteen games left standing on Wednesday's MLB slate -- including plenty of day baseball -- so let's jump right in ...

Wednesday's scores

Happy birthday, Miggy; you get to move up the all-time RBI list

Wednesday occasions the 35th birthday of Tigers cloutsman/future Hall of Famer Miguel Cabrera. Fortunately for our purposes, the birthday-haver and his mates took on the Orioles in sunny Detroit. Here's how he treated himself ...

Miggy’s birthday gift to himself: a leisurely trot around the bases. pic.twitter.com/hEDT1pxdIp — MLB (@MLB) April 18, 2018

That's Cabrera's second home run of the season and the 464th of his career. Speaking of his career, there's this relevant note ...

The home run for @MiguelCabrera also gives him 1,623 RBI in his career, tying him with Chipper Jones for 31st in MLB history. Cabrera is five RBI away from tying Harold Baines (1,628) for 30th. — Tigers PR (@DetroitTigersPR) April 18, 2018

Good company, that. On the general matter of cracking the top 30 of various categories, Cabrera -- assuming health -- figures also to wind up in the top 30 all-time in home runs, extra-base hits, total bases, and doubles by the time the 2018 season is done. He's off to a bit of a slow start this season, but last season his underlying batted-ball data showed that he's still a producer (even if the surface-level numbers didn't). Don't be surprised if Cabrera still got some thump in his bat.

And if that weren't gift enough for Cabrera on his special day, teammate Dixon Machado sent him home in style ...

Two-game win streak for Detroit? Two-game win streak for Detroit, people.

A's top White Sox in marathon slugfest

The A's and White Sox played a wild one on Wednesday afternoon. The contest lasted 14 innings over six hours, and saw the teams combine for ....

23 runs;



33 hits;



18 pitchers used;



18 walks issued;



You get the point.

Both sides yanked their starters before they could complete two innings, as Carson Fulmer recorded three outs and Andrew Triggs notched four. Each also asked three relievers (Hector Santiago, Chris Volstad, Bruce Rondon for the White Sox; Santiago Casilla, Blake Treinen, and Lou Trivino for the A's) to go two-plus innings.

At the end of the day, the White Sox tabbed James Shields -- Friday's probable starter -- to tag in early. He recorded two outs, but that was that, as the A's touched him for a pair of hits and walks en route to a victory.

Roberts: Jansen will remain closer

Earlier today, our Matt Snyder examined what was wrong with Dodgers closer Kenley Jansen.

Prior to the Dodgers-Padres game, Los Angeles manager Dave Roberts addressed Jansen's struggles, noting that he'll remain the closer for the foreseeable future:

Asked Dave Roberts if he would consider moving Kenley Jansen out of closer role to work out his issues in lower-stress role: "I think we’re a ways from that. I think he’s earned that. Sometimes with a guy like that with his track record, you’ve got to let him work things out. ... — Bill Plunkett (@billplunkettocr) April 19, 2018

Jansen entered the night having already blown two saves. He only blew one all of last season

Here comes Moncada?

White Sox phenom Yoan Moncada has shown flashes of the skills that once made him the consensus top prospect in baseball. However, we're still waiting for the 22-year-old to find sustained excellence. On Wednesday, though, he homered for the second straight game against the A's, and this one happened to be the first grand slam of Moncada's young career ...

A little spring cleaning in Oakland@ymoncada19 clears the bags with his 1st career grand slam! pic.twitter.com/SL0aUUo1Ld — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) April 18, 2018

Moncada's now hitting a productive .241/.343/.466 for 2018. There's always going to be some swing and miss in his game, but he's drawn a walk in 13.2 percent of his plate appearances and hit for power. There's also some reason to believe he's been unlucky this season.

At this point, we'll turn to an advanced metric called expected weighted on-base average (xwOBA). xwOBA grows out of wOBA, which assigns proper value to every possible offensive event that happens while a batter is at the plate. Those proper valuations of singles, doubles, homers, walks, etc., distinguish wOBA from more traditional measures like AVG, OBP, and SLG. Also, for simplicity wOBA is scaled to look like OBP, which means that, say, .400 is elite and .290 is pretty poor. For instance, Babe Ruth is the all-time leader with a wOBA of .513.

All of that brings us back to xwOBA, which is an estimation of what a hitter's wOBA should be based on things like exit velocity off the bat and launch angle. xwOBA attempts to strip away luck -- bad or good -- and defensive play from wOBA and identify a hitter's baseline skill. It's useful for getting an idea of how a hitter figures to perform in the near-term future. Basically, if a hitter's xwOBA is significantly lower than his wOBA, he's probably going to come back to earth at some point. On the other side of things, if a hitter's xwOBA is quite a bit higher than his wOBA, then better days may be ahead.

In Moncada's case, he came into Wednesday's action with a wOBA of .314 and an xwOBA of .394. In other words, the ball has left Moncada's bat in All-Star fashion, but the hits haven't been falling for him. Maybe that's starting to change? Whatever the case, Moncada is developing nicely and still looks like a future star.

Thames still owns April, Reds

Against Cincy on Wednesday, Brewers slugger Eric Thames did this to a pitched baseball ...

Another home run in April.



Another home run against the @Reds. 😴 pic.twitter.com/pzXLmwog6f — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) April 18, 2018

All right. So Thames now has seven homers on the season, and he's slashing .235/.328/.686 on the young season. Last year, Thames mashed 11 April dingers and put up an OPS of 1.286 for the month. So he's accustomed to abusing this particular month on the calendar. As well, Thames homered for the second straight day against the Reds. Oh, and he's now hit 12 home runs against the Reds in 19 career games.

Last season saw a gradual cooling off for Thames after the calendar flipped to May, but this year he'll hope to avoid that. The good news? Still 17 more games against the Reds in 2018!

1,000 and counting for Altuve

Jose Altuve is the reigning AL MVP with good cause: he hits for average and power, he adds value on the bases, and he mans a key defensive position. That makes him one of the best players in all of baseball.

On Tuesday night, Altuve played the 1,000th game of his MLB career, which provided Brian McTaggart of MLB.com with reason enough to make some comparisons ...

How Altuve stacks up against some others through first 1,000 games:



Altuve: 1,272 hits, 570 runs, .314 average

Rose: 1,231 hits, 634 runs, .304 average

Biggio: 1,038 hits, 572 runs, .284 average

Jeter: 1,276 hits, 758 runs, .318 average

Carew: 1,226 hits, 536 runs, .322 average — Brian McTaggart (@brianmctaggart) April 18, 2018

Actually, this undersells Altuve a bit, as he's actually a career .316 hitter. Anyhow, he's 27 years and 347 days old, and possibly before his 29th birthday he'll be halfway to 3,000 hits. You never want to make any assumptions about far-off milestones, but Altuve's speed, contact skills, ability to pin down a premium defensive position, durability, and general excellence at the plate all bode well for his aging process. In related matters, he's also on his way to his fifth straight season of at least 200 hits. There's a strong change that Altuve will wind up very high on the all-time hits list by the time he's done.

Also of note: He's a career .313 hitter against Mike Leake of the Mariners, whom he'll oppose on Wednesday night in Seattle.

Quick hits

