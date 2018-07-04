MLB Wednesday scores, highlights, live team updates, news: Nationals fall below .500 on Fourth of July

It's the Fourth of July, and as you would expect this fine Wednesday is packed with wall-to-wall baseball. Let's light these fireworks ...

It's July 4, and the Nationals are under .500

You know the deal by now: The Nationals won 97 games a year ago and in essence ran off Dusty Baker after he led them to a pair of division titles in as many years. The implication is that the standards would be even higher in 2018. Well, after getting blanked by the Red Sox on Wednesday (the eighth time the Nats have been shut out since June 1) and thus getting swept at home, they dipped to 42-43 on the season.

As for the specifics, Bryce Harper went 0 for 4 with a pair of strikeouts, and he's now batting .215 on the year. Ryan Madson and Kelvin Herrera combined to allow all three runs in relief. Washington got a pair of singles in the ninth off Craig Kimbrel, but they were unable to convert. Here's a sampling of the filth that Kimbrel presented to Harper in the course of his strikeout ...

Craig Kimbrel, Knuckle Curve & high Fastball, Overlay. pic.twitter.com/C2U3pJqHcA — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) July 4, 2018

Compounding matters, Nats starter Erick Fedde was forced from the game with an as yet undisclosed injury. What we do know does not sound especially promising ...

Looking back at Fedde's velocity readings today, he topped out at 95 mph in the 1st inning. Final 4 pitches, though, were: 87, 87, 88, 80 (not a breaking ball). — Mark Zuckerman (@MarkZuckerman) July 4, 2018

Washington is now 0-4 in June and 9-20 since the start of June. The SportsLine Projection Model still pegs the Nats for 87 wins and gives them a 42 percent chance of making the playoffs, but those numbers of late are getting worse on a near-daily basis.

Carlos Gomez seems upset

In the second inning of Wednesday's Rays-Marlins tilt, Tampa Bay outfielder Carlos Gomez, with runners on first and second and no outs, fouled off two bunt attempts and then struck out swinging. Upon returning to the visitor's dugout, he found himself in a state of extreme displeasure.

As is so often the case in the course of human events, an inanimate object paid for the sins of others ...

When someone brings veggie burgers to the 4th of July BBQ. pic.twitter.com/mDlpU5bblv — Cut4 (@Cut4) July 4, 2018

Bad at-bat plus season-long struggles at the plate? That's cause to lay wood on smart-aleck cooler.

Big series finale in the Bronx

The first two games of the potential World Series preview between the Braves and Yankees at Yankee Stadium have been quite competitive. The Braves won the opener 5-3 in 11 innings, and the Yankees bounced back in the second game to win 8-5. Thus far, the two teams have combined for nine home runs in this series, and on another hot day in the Bronx the balls figure to continue flying.

CC Sabathia goes for the hosts. He boasts an impressive ERA+ of 140 after 15 starts, and he's got a sub-2.00 ERA since the start of June. On the other side, Julio Teheran goes for Atlanta. In 87 2/3 innings, he's pitched to a 4.21 ERA/93 ERA+. He's coming off six shutout innings against the Cardinals.

Cubs look to keep rolling

The Cubs will take on the lowly Tigers in Wrigley on Wednesday, and they'll be looking to win their sixth straight. As play opens on the Fourth of July, the Cubs trail the Brewers by only one game in the NL Central. The SportsLine Projection Model right now tabs the Cubs for 95 wins and gives them a 62.1 percent chance of winning the division.

Broadly speaking, the offense has been the most pronounced team strength. The Cubs lead the NL in runs scored. Sure, Wrigley has a little to do with that, but they rank second to the Braves in runs scored on the road. In matters related, the Cubs also lead the NL in batting average and OBP and rank second in slugging percentage. They've been particularly potent of late, as Chicago has racked up 65 runs in its last seven games. Survey the lineup, and you'll find that every single Cubs regular boasts a park-adjusted OPS that's better than the league average. Switch-hitting reserves Ben Zobrist and Ian Happ have also been highly productive.

Thanks to that broad potency and what's been a strong bullpen to date, the Cubs can put their deadline resources toward upgrading the rotation. In the meantime, expect that lineup to keep hanging crooked numbers with regularity.

M's aim to win ninth straight

The Mariners, now on pace for 104 wins, will face the downward-spiraling Angels with an eight-game win streak intact. Mike Leake will oppose Garrett Richards. If the Mariners prevail, then the resulting nine-game win streak will be their longest since 2004. More to the point, Seattle has strong designs on making it to the postseason for the first time since 2001.

The goal, of course, is to best the world-champion Astros in the AL West. Although Seattle is just a half-game back, Houston is the solid favorite to prevail. Overall, though, he SportsLine Projection Model gives the Mariners a robust 94.2 percent chance of making the playoffs -- likely via a wild-card berth. In some senses, it's a tough thing to be as good as the Mariners have been and figure to be and be faced with a possible one-and-done affair against the mighty AL East runner-up. But given how long it's been since the M's have tasted playoff baseball, they'll take it.

