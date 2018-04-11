MLB Wednesday scores, highlights, live team updates, news: Price tries to keep scoreless streak alive

The second Wednesday of baseball's regular season will bring another 15 games to the table. Keep it here for the latest news, scores, and notes from around the league.

Wednesday's scores

Nationals at Braves, 1:05 pm (GameTracker)

Twins at Astros, 1:10 pm (GameTracker)

Cardinals at Brewers, 1:15 pm (GameTracker)

Rays at White Sox, 2:10 pm (GameTracker)

Mariners at Royals, 2:15 pm (GameTracker)

Padres at Rockies, 3:10 pm (GameTracker)

Giants at Diamondbacks, 3:45 pm (GameTracker)

Indians at Tigers, 6:10 pm (GameTracker)

Phillies at Reds, 7:05 pm (GameTracker)

Blue Jays at Orioles, 7:05 pm (GameTracker)

Red Sox at Yankees, 7:10 pm (GameTracker)

Mets at Marlins, 7:10 pm (GameTracker)

Pirates at Cubs, 8:05 pm (GameTracker)

Angels at Rangers, 8:05 pm (GameTracker)

Dodgers at Athletics, 10:10 pm (GameTracker)

Price's scoreless streak on line versus Yankees

David Price, who has New York mayor Bill de Blasio on his side, will take the mound against the Yankees on Wednesday night hoping to maintain the good vibes that have accompanied this season.

In two starts, Price has yet to allow a run. He's struck out 10 batters in 14 innings, all the while allowing just seven hits and three walks. Now in his third season with the Red Sox, Price is closing in on some fancy trivia. If he can get through Wednesday's start without allowing an earned run, he'll be the first Red Sox starter since the last round of expansion to begin the year with three consecutive clean sheets.

Obviously the road to that minor bit of history won't be an easy one. Price is going up a lineup that figures to be one of the best in baseball when all is said and done. In that sense, consider Wednesday's game a worthy test for Price.

Barria debuts

On Tuesday, the Giants introduced Tyler Beede to the major leagues. On Wednesday, another California-based team will send a rook to the bump.

The Angels will start Jaime Barria, who happens to be one of the better prospects in the system. Barria is a short right-hander who isn't likely to impress anyone with his raw stuff. He's an intelligent pitcher with good command, however, suggesting he should settle in as a no. 4 starter.

Barria figures to remain in the rotation for the foreseeable future. The Angels currently have three starters on the disabled list, though Andrew Heaney ought to return in the coming days.

Quick hits



The Nationals designated C Miguel Montero for assignment and purchased the contract of OF Moises Sierra.

The Nationals also activated C Matt Wieters from the disabled list. He had been sidelined with an oblique injury.

The Brewers designated RHP J.J. Hoover for assignment, optioned OF Brett Phillips, and recalled RHPs Junior Guerra and Jorge Lopez.

Live team updates