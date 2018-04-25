MLB Wednesday scores, highlights, live team updates, news: Ronald Acuna debuts for Braves

Want wall-to-wall baseball? Wednesday's got you covered. Thanks to a makeup doubleheader in Pittsburgh, we've got 16 games on the slate, including plenty of daytime action. Let's do this ...

Wednesday's scores

Astros avoid sweep, reclaim first place from Angels

The Astros dropped the first two games of their key three-game series with the Angels in Houston, but as you can see above they salvaged the final game on Wednesday. In doing so, they nudged one-half game in front of the Angels in the AL Central and also snapped their rival's 11-game road win streak. For the hosts, Jose Altuve homered and drew a walk, and Justin Verlander was once again in top form ...

View Profile Justin Verlander HOU • SP • 35 vs. LAA, 4/25 IP 7 H 4 R 2 SO 9 BB 0 Pitches 97 Strikes 71

On the season, the 35-year-old right-hander has pitched to a 1.36 ERA with 48 strikeouts in 39 2/3 innings against just eight walks. Remember a few years ago when it seemed Verlander's deep decline phase had set in? Well, since the start of the 2015 season, he's pitched to a 136 ERA+ across 92 starts. Speaking of which, he picked up career win No. 192 on Wednesday.

On the subject of future Hall of Famers, across the way Albert Pujols in defeat collected career hit No. 2,994 -- a seventh-inning linde-driver home run off Verlander.

Happy Acuna Day!

The Braves have belatedly called up outfielder/top prospect in all of baseball Ronald Acuna, and he'll make his big-league debut on Wednesday evening in Cincinnati. Here's proof ...

And ...

He'll be manning left and batting sixth in the Atlanta order on Wednesday night. Acuna's a natural center fielder, but that's of course the territory of Ender Inciarte, at least for now.

Acuna is just 20 years of age, and he's got the full complement of baseball tools. While he didn't hit in Triple-A this season (.625 OPS in 17 games), he owns a minor-league line of .305/.375/.475 with 78 stolen bases, 30 home runs, 49 doubles, and 14 triples in 253 games. Moreover, Acuna was much younger than his peer group at every stop.

In a just universe, Acuna would've cracked the Opening Day roster for Atlanta. However, like a lot of clubs these days the Braves manipulated his service time and kept him in the minors until his free agency had been delayed by a full year. The fact that this promotion comes after relative struggles at Triple-A Gwinnett pretty much exposes the Braves' motivations -- this was never about further development.

Anyhow, the Acuna era begins Wednesday night, and he'll have the platoon advantage against the Reds' starter, lefty Brandon Finnegan (who has an ERA of 11.05 after two starts this season). So how many of those aforementioned five tools will be on display in his debut? That remains to be seen. Put the over-under at 2.5 tools. In any event, the Braves have legitimate designs on contention this season, so they'll need Acuna to deliver right away. He's certainly got the skills and body of work to do just that.

Brewers lose Thames

The Brewers announced on Wednesday that slugger Eric Thames has been placed on the 10-day DL with a torn ligament in his left thumb. Potentially, he could be out for six to eight weeks. Read more here about the big blow to first-place Milwaukee.

Moncada has arrived

Yoan Moncada was of course the key piece the White Sox received when they traded Chris Sale to Boston in December of 2016. He came to the Sox of White as one of the two or three top prospects in all of baseball, and he showed signs of promise last season at the highest level. This season, he's taken it to another level.

Here, for instance, is what he did to a Felix Hernandez changeup on the first pitch of Wednesday's game ...

That's Moncada's fifth homer of the season, and he's now got a slash line of .253/.359/.544. That's excellent production, especially for a young middle infielder who also runs the bases well. Yes, Moncada strikes out a lot, but he offsets that at the plate with power and walks. Thus far, the 22-year-old is looking like a future star -- just as anticipated.

The Nats' lineup is not pretty

So here's the Wednesday lineup for the Nationals, who've won 192 games over the past two full seasons and who entered 2018 as heavy favorites in the NL East ...

Here's how we're lining up this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/RW4IvLdv8J — Washington Nationals (@Nationals) April 25, 2018

That's Grapefruit League-quality right there. Mostly, though, it's a reflection of how banged up the Nats are at the moment. Presently, the Nationals have the following position players on the disabled list: 2B Daniel Murphy, 3B Anthony Rendon, OF Adam Eaton, OF Brian Goodwin, and OF Jhonatan Solano. The Murphy-Rendon-Eaton troika has certainly taken a bite out of the lineup. Throw in days off for Ryan Zimmerman, Matt Wieters, and Howie Kendrick, and you get what you see above.

In related matters, Dave Martinez's club enters Wednesday's game with a 10-14 record and in fourth place in the division. Stated another way, the Nats are closer in the standings to the last-place Marlins than they are to the second-place Phillies. The hope in D.C. is that they get healthy soon (they've also got a chunk of the bullpen on the DL) and stay that way. Otherwise, the 2018 season -- almost certainly Bryce Harper's last in Washington -- could wind up being a huge disappointment.

Quick hits

