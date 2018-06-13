MLB Wednesday scores, highlights, live team updates, news: White hot Mariners look to sweep Angels

It's hump day, which in big-league parlance means getaway day for some, all 30 teams in action and lots of day games. Let's rock.

M's look for sweep of Halos

The Seattle Mariners just keep getting the job done. They are clinging to a half-game lead in the AL West over the defending champions.

[Side note: Damn the geography, as the Mariners would be leading the Indians by seven games in the AL Central.]

The Mariners are 9-2 this month and actually have the best record in baseball since May 17 at a ridiculous 19-5. Arbitrary endpoint, sure, but I'm simply saying they are the hottest team in baseball by most measures. In fact, they are only 2 1/2 games behind the Yankees and Red Sox for the best record in baseball for the entire season.

This is a big story, people.

Wednesday, the Mariners look to complete a sweep over the Angels at a matinee in Safeco Field. It'll be Garrett Richards (4-4, 3.26) for the Halos against Marco Gonzales (7-3, 3.28) of the M's.

Oh, and speaking of those Yankees and Red Sox, that's who the Mariners get for their next 10 games after Wednesday. Fun!

Rubber match in Milwaukee

After a crushing loss on Monday at the hands of the Cubs, the Brewers rebounded to even the series with a pretty complete team effort on Tuesday. It was a 4-0 win over the Cubs where the Brewers' pitching staff was never even threatened, holding the Cubs to just two hits -- an infield hit and grounder up the middle.

It had to be a great feeling for the Brewers and their fans, as the Cubs had previously gone 8-1 against the Brewers this season. Perhaps now there's a big weight off.

The meant the Brewers now take a 1/2 game lead into Wednesday's matinee in Miller Park. It'll be hopping as usual when these two teams meet in that venue. First place is on the line, which doesn't matter a ton on June 13, but it's still fun and that's what we're all about here.

Jhoulys Chacin (5-1, 3.58) gets the ball for the Brewers against fill-in Mike Montgomery (2-1, 3.56) of the Cubs. It should be noted that Montgomery is 2-0 with a 1.02 ERA and 0.74 WHIP in his three starts since joining the rotation in place of injured Yu Darvish.

Nats look for split

Game 1 of a quick two-gamer between East powers Yankees and Nationals saw Didi Gregorius homer twice with the Nats being shutout by CC Sabathia and three Yankees relievers.

Wednesday, the Nationals have a shot to even things up.

Sonny Gray takes the ball for the Yankees and there's a chance the Nationals will have their hands full. He's been good several times this year, but also mixes in some major duds. Take a look at his last four starts.

Date IP H ER BB K May 20 8 4 1 1 5 May 26 3 2/3 7 5 3 7 June 1 6 4 1 0 6 June 6 8 2 0 2 8

Which Gray will the Nats get? The guy who deals for eight innings or the one who hasn't been able to make the fifth inning five times in 12 outings?

Quick hits

The Braves activated starter Mike Soroka from the disabled list in order to make his start on Wednesday.

