MLB Wednesday scores, highlights, live team updates, news: Yankees, Red Sox gear up for round two
Plus the Dodgers and Diamondbacks meet again. Here's everything you need to know about Wednesday's MLB action
Wednesday's schedule brings a not quite full 14-game slate -- the Cardinals and Twins are enjoying a rare Wednesday off-day -- though there are several day games on the docket, and who doesn't love afternoon baseball? Here's everything you need to know about Wednesday's MLB action.
Wednesday's scores
Yankees, Red Sox meet for round two
The Yankees and Red Sox resumed their rivalry with renewed vigor Tuesday night -- Yankee Stadium was the loudest it's been for a regular season game in a long time -- and the Yankees eventually came out on top with a 3-2 win. New York and Boston are now tied atop the AL East with baseball's best record at 25-10.
For the Yankees, Tuesday night's win was their 16th in their last 17 games. It's their first 16-1 stretch since way back in 1953. The Red Sox, of course, had a 16-1 stretch of their won earlier this season. In fact, check this out:
Yankees first 16 games: 8-8
Yankees last 19 games: 17-2
Red Sox first 19 games: 17-2
Red Sox last 16 games: 8-8
Funny how that works, eh? The Yankees and Red Sox are within three runs of each other in run differential, so the two teams are awfully even right now. SportsLine projects them both to win 100-plus games -- MLB hasn't had two 100-win teams in one division since 2001 -- meaning these head-to-head games are of paramount important. One of these teams could wind up with 100-plus wins and having to play in the Wild Card Game.
Wednesday night the Yankees and Red Sox will resume their three-game series at Yankee Stadium. Masahiro Tanaka and Rick Porcello are the scheduled starting pitchers.
D-Backs looking to bury Dodgers
Despite Enrique Hernandez's game-tying ninth inning home run, the Dodgers lost again to the D-Backs on Tuesday night, this time when Daniel Descalso smacked a go-ahead three-run homer in the 12th inning. Descalso, who's made a nice career out of being a light bat/good glove utility guy, has three homers against the Dodgers this season. Huh.
With Tuesday's win the D-Backs are now 8-3 against the Dodgers this season -- yes, they've played 11 head-to-head games already -- and they've opened up a nine-game lead over Los Angeles in the NL West race. The standings coming into Wednesday:
- Diamondbacks: 24-11
- Rockies: 21-15 (3 1/2 GB)
- Giants: 19-17 (5 1/2 GB)
- Dodgers: 15-20 (9 GB)
- Padres: 13-24 (12 GB)
According to SportsLine, the Dodgers have seen their postseason odds slip from 96.7 percent on Opening Day to 57.4 percent on May 9. That is quite a tumble. Los Angeles still has 127 games to play, so a nine-game deficit is hardly insurmountable, but at this point it seems clear this Dodgers team is not on par with the powerhouse Dodgers teams of recent years.
Quick hits
- There have been three no-hitters and a ton of no-hit bids so far this season. .
- The Brewers placed LHP Wade Miley (oblique) and IF Nick Franklin (quad) on the 10-day DL, the team announced. RHP Corey Knebel (hamstring) was activated off the disabled list and IF Tyler Saladino was called up in corresponding moves.
- The Athletics placed RHP Trevor Cahill on the 10-day DL with an elbow impingement, the team announced. OF Dustin Fowler was called up. He blew out his knee in his first MLB inning while with the Yankees last season.
- White Sox prospect 3B Jake Burger tore his Achilles again during his rehab work, reports MLB.com. Burger initially tore his Achilles in spring training. He needed another surgery and will have to start his rehab work from scratch.
- Cardinals RHP Dominic Leone is being treated for a "baffling nerve issue in his upper arm," reports the St. Louis Post Dispatch. He felt discomfort while warming up over the weekend and was placed on the 10-day DL Sunday.
- Brewers RHP Zach Davies could rejoin the rotation later this week, reports MLB.com. Davis has been out with shoulder inflammation since last month.
Live team updates
