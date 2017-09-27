MLB Wednesday scores, highlights, news, updates: Altuve reaches 200 hits again
Plus both the Cubs and Twins can clinch postseason spots. Here's everything you need to know from the world of baseball
The final Wednesday of the 2017 regular season brings us a full slate of 15 MLB games. Time to dive into our recap of the day in baseball...
Wednesday's scores
- Houston Astros 12, Texas Rangers 2 (box score)
- Colorado Rockies 15, Marlins 9 (box score)
- Oakland Athletics 6, Mariners 5 (box score)
- Arizona Diamondbacks 4, Giants 3 (box score)
- Baltimore Orioles at Pittsburgh Pirates (GameTracker)
- Tampa Bay Rays at New York Yankees (GameTracker)
- Washington Nationals at Philadelphia Phillies (GameTracker)
- Chicago Cubs at St. Louis Cardinals (GameTracker)
- Atlanta Braves at New York Mets (GameTracker)
- Minnesota Twins at Cleveland Indians (GameTracker)
- Toronto Blue Jays at Boston Red Sox (GameTracker)
- Cincinnati Reds at Milwaukee Brewers (8:10 p.m. ET -- GameTracker)
- Los Angeles Angels at Chicago White Sox (8:10 p.m. ET -- GameTracker)
- Detroit Tigers at Kansas City Royals (8:15 p.m. ET -- GameTracker)
- San Diego Padres at Los Angeles Dodgers (10:10 p.m. ET -- GameTracker)
Wednesday's clinching scenarios
With five days to go in the regular season, four teams have clinched their division titles (Astros, Dodgers, Indians, Nationals) and three others have clinched postseason spots (Diamondbacks, Red Sox, Yankees). One division title and one other postseason spot could be clinched Wednesday night. Here are the day's clinching scenarios:
- Cubs will clinch NL Central title with a win or a Brewers loss.
- Twins will clinch second AL wild-card spot with a win or an Angels loss.
The best race in baseball right now is for the second NL wild-card spot. The Rockies come into Wednesday with a 1 1/2 game lead over the Brewers and a 2 1/2 game lead over the Cardinals for that spot.
Stanton ends Coors series without a homer
Giancarlo Stanton entered the week and a three-game set against the Rockies at Coors Field with 57 home runs. We don't know how many home runs Stanton will have at week's end. We do know Stanton still has 57 home runs after the Rockies series.
That's right, Stanton went homerless at Coors. In all, he recorded just one hit:
Stanton leaving with 60-plus home runs seemed like a realistic possibility. Instead, he'll head back to Miami for the final series of the year -- a four-gamer against the Braves -- needing to average a homer a game just to tie Roger Maris' 61 mark.
Stanton entered Wednesday with 10 career home runs in 22 games at Coors and a .295/.386/.739 slash line.
Altuve reaches 200 hits for fourth straight year
Once again, Jose Altuve is a member of the 200-hit club. He recorded his 200th hit of the season Wednesday afternoon with a very Altuve-esque single to the opposite field on a hit-and-run. Here's the video:
Might as well just pencil in 200 hits for @JoseAltuve27 every year. pic.twitter.com/JYC6P0NFUT— MLB (@MLB) September 27, 2017
Altuve is the fifth player since 1947 to record 200-plus hits in four straight seasons, joining Hall of Famers Wade Boggs and Kirby Puckett, future Hall of Famer Ichiro Suzuki , and Michael Young . It is inarguable that Altuve is the best pure hitter in baseball right now. No one racks up base hits like this guy.
Pretty ridiculous. And remember, Altuve is only 27 years. He has a few prime years left, so his streak of 200-plus hit seasons might not stop at four.
Quick hits
- MLB's owners unanimously approved the sale of the Marlins from Jeffrey Loria to a group led by Derek Jeter and Bruce Sherman. The new ownership group offers reason for optimism, though there is a lot of short-term uncertainty.
- Giants RHP Matt Cain announced his retirement. He will make his final appearance Saturday. Cain, 32, was one of the best pitchers in baseball from 2007-12. He went to three All-Star Games and won three World Series titles with San Francisco.
- D-Backs manager Torey Lovullo said LHP Robbie Ray will made a short start Sunday, reports the Arizona Republic. It will essentially be a tune-up appearance in case he is needed during next Wednesday's NL Wild Card Game.
- Red Sox OF Mookie Betts remains out of the lineup Wednesday with a bone bruise in his thumb and inflammation in his wrist. He is expected to be ready for the postseason, though it's unclear if he'll play again during the regular season.
- The Tigers signed Dominican prospect Pedro Martinez Jr., son of Hall of Famer Pedro Martinez. Unlike his father, Pedro Jr. is a position player. There is no word on his signing bonus.
- Dodgers 1B Adrian Gonzalez will miss the rest of the season.
