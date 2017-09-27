MLB Wednesday scores, highlights, news, updates: Altuve reaches 200 hits again

The final Wednesday of the 2017 regular season brings us a full slate of 15 MLB games. Time to dive into our recap of the day in baseball...

Wednesday's scores

Houston Astros 12, Texas Rangers 2 (box score)

12, 2 (box score) Colorado Rockies 15, Marlins 9 (box score)

15, Marlins 9 (box score) Oakland Athletics 6, Mariners 5 (box score)

6, Mariners 5 (box score) Arizona Diamondbacks 4, Giants 3 (box score)

4, Giants 3 (box score) Baltimore Orioles at Pittsburgh Pirates (GameTracker)

at (GameTracker) Tampa Bay Rays at New York Yankees (GameTracker)

at (GameTracker) Washington Nationals at Philadelphia Phillies (GameTracker)

at (GameTracker) Chicago Cubs at St. Louis Cardinals (GameTracker)

at (GameTracker) Atlanta Braves at New York Mets (GameTracker)

at (GameTracker) Minnesota Twins at Cleveland Indians (GameTracker)

at (GameTracker) Toronto Blue Jays at Boston Red Sox (GameTracker)

at (GameTracker) Cincinnati Reds at Milwaukee Brewers (8:10 p.m. ET -- GameTracker)

at (8:10 p.m. ET -- GameTracker) Los Angeles Angels at Chicago White Sox (8:10 p.m. ET -- GameTracker)

at (8:10 p.m. ET -- GameTracker) Detroit Tigers at Kansas City Royals (8:15 p.m. ET -- GameTracker)

at (8:15 p.m. ET -- GameTracker) San Diego Padres at Los Angeles Dodgers (10:10 p.m. ET -- GameTracker)

Wednesday's clinching scenarios

With five days to go in the regular season, four teams have clinched their division titles (Astros, Dodgers, Indians, Nationals) and three others have clinched postseason spots (Diamondbacks, Red Sox, Yankees). One division title and one other postseason spot could be clinched Wednesday night. Here are the day's clinching scenarios:

Cubs will clinch NL Central title with a win or a Brewers loss.



a Brewers loss. Twins will clinch second AL wild-card spot with a win or an Angels loss.

The best race in baseball right now is for the second NL wild-card spot. The Rockies come into Wednesday with a 1 1/2 game lead over the Brewers and a 2 1/2 game lead over the Cardinals for that spot.

Stanton ends Coors series without a homer

Giancarlo Stanton entered the week and a three-game set against the Rockies at Coors Field with 57 home runs. We don't know how many home runs Stanton will have at week's end. We do know Stanton still has 57 home runs after the Rockies series.

That's right, Stanton went homerless at Coors. In all, he recorded just one hit:

Giancarlo Stanton finishes 1-for-12 in three-game set at Coors Field, including 0-for-3, three strikeouts today. Dream of 61 HR likely over. — Drew Silva (@drewsilv) September 27, 2017

Stanton leaving with 60-plus home runs seemed like a realistic possibility. Instead, he'll head back to Miami for the final series of the year -- a four-gamer against the Braves -- needing to average a homer a game just to tie Roger Maris' 61 mark.

Stanton entered Wednesday with 10 career home runs in 22 games at Coors and a .295/.386/.739 slash line.

Altuve reaches 200 hits for fourth straight year

Once again, Jose Altuve is a member of the 200-hit club. He recorded his 200th hit of the season Wednesday afternoon with a very Altuve-esque single to the opposite field on a hit-and-run. Here's the video:

Might as well just pencil in 200 hits for @JoseAltuve27 every year. pic.twitter.com/JYC6P0NFUT — MLB (@MLB) September 27, 2017

Altuve is the fifth player since 1947 to record 200-plus hits in four straight seasons, joining Hall of Famers Wade Boggs and Kirby Puckett, future Hall of Famer Ichiro Suzuki , and Michael Young . It is inarguable that Altuve is the best pure hitter in baseball right now. No one racks up base hits like this guy.

Jose Altuve now has *102* more hits than any other player over the past 4 seasons.



1. Altuve 841

2. Blackmon: 739

3. Abreu/Cano: 722 — Andrew Simon (@AndrewSimonMLB) September 27, 2017

Pretty ridiculous. And remember, Altuve is only 27 years. He has a few prime years left, so his streak of 200-plus hit seasons might not stop at four.

Quick hits