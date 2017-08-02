MLB Wednesday scores, highlights, news, updates: Bellinger reaches HR milestone
Plus Ervin Santana goes the distance again and more from Wednesday around baseball
The first Wednesday in August promises a full slate of action. With 15 games, including three of the daytime variety, you'll want to keep it here as we keep you updated with all the latest scores, highlights, and notes from around the league.
Final scores
Detroit Tigers
2,
New York Yankees
0 (box score)
Toronto Blue Jays 5, Chicago White Sox 1 (box score)
Minnesota Twins 5, San Diego Padres 2 (box score)
Cincinnati Reds 5, Pittsburgh Pirates 2 (box score)
Baltimore Orioles 6, Kansas City Royals 0 (box score)
Cleveland Indians at Boston Red Sox - Postponed
Miami Marlins 7, Washington Nationals 0 (box score)
Atlanta Braves 5, Los Angeles Dodgers 3 (box score)
Arizona Diamondbacks at Chicago Cubs (GameTracker)
Seattle Mariners at Texas Rangers (GameTracker)
St. Louis Cardinals at Milwaukee Brewers (GameTracker)
Tampa Bay Rays at Houston Astros (GameTracker)
New York Mets at Colorado Rockies (GameTracker)
Philadelphia Phillies at Los Angeles Angels (GameTracker)
Oakland Athletics at San Francisco Giants (GameTracker)
Bellinger hits 30th (already)
Dodgers young cloutsman Cody Bellinger entered Wednesday night's game against the Braves with 29 homers and a slugging percentage of .608. He hits for power, in other words.
Speaking of which, here's what did in his first time up on Wednesday in Atlanta ...
Make it No. 30 for @Cody_Bellinger â and counting. #Crushedpic.twitter.com/8D6kqStmfm— MLB (@MLB) August 3, 2017
That's his 30th home run, and he's reached that mark in just his 87th career game. And that brings us to this ...
Yes, it's a great era for home runs, but Bellinger is a legit frontline power hitter (you, too, Gary Sanchez). On the franchise front, he joins Mike Piazza (35 in 1993) as the only Dodger rookies to hit 30 or more spanks.
Bellinger of course wasn't called up until April 25. If he'd broken camp with the Dodgers, we might be talking about whether he can get to 60 homers as a rookie. Things as they are, we'll "merely" appreciate him as one of the best rookie home run hitters in the history of this sport.
Santana goes the distance again
Here's what Twins right-hander Ervin Santana did against the Padres on Wednesday ...
As you see, he pitched the full nine innings, and that gives him an MLB-leading five complete games on the season (he also leads the bigs with three shutouts).
Speaking of which, there's leading a category, and then there's dominating a category. Santana's doing the latter ...
In the process, Santana on Tuesday lowered his ERA for the season to 3.28, and those nine strikeouts make for a season high. This is all especially relevant to the Twins because Santana is a candidate to be traded during the August waiver period. He's owed $13.5 million for 2018, and his contract also includes a $14 million option (with a $1 million buyout) for 2019. That option, however, could automatically vest.
That's perhaps enough of a financial commitment to get Santana through waivers until the contenders have shots at claiming him. When a contender looks at Santana, they'll see a pitcher who may be in line for regression (he's stranding more than 80 percent of base-runners, which probably isn't sustainable), but they'll also see a guy who's obviously capable of pitching deep into games and giving the bullpen some stretch-drive rest.
Quick hits
- Yankees RP Dellin Betances on Wednesday night worked an "immaculate inning" -- i.e., he struck out the side on nine pitches. Check it out here.
- The Indians placed RP Andrew Miller on the disabled list due to right knee soreness. Also, SP Josh Tomlin is expected to miss up to six weeks with a hamstring injury.
- MLB is unhappy with the condition of the D-Backs home, Chase Field.
- Pete Rose will not be inducted into the Phillies Wall of Fame amid statutory rape allegations.
