MLB Wednesday scores, highlights, news, updates: Bellinger reaches HR milestone

The first Wednesday in August promises a full slate of action. With 15 games, including three of the daytime variety, you'll want to keep it here as we keep you updated with all the latest scores, highlights, and notes from around the league.

Final scores

Detroit Tigers 2, New York Yankees 0 (box score)

Toronto Blue Jays 5, Chicago White Sox 1 (box score)

Minnesota Twins 5, San Diego Padres 2 (box score)

Cincinnati Reds 5, Pittsburgh Pirates 2 (box score)

Baltimore Orioles 6, Kansas City Royals 0 (box score)

Cleveland Indians at Boston Red Sox - Postponed

Miami Marlins 7, Washington Nationals 0 (box score)

Atlanta Braves 5, Los Angeles Dodgers 3 (box score)

Arizona Diamondbacks at Chicago Cubs (GameTracker)

Seattle Mariners at Texas Rangers (GameTracker)

St. Louis Cardinals at Milwaukee Brewers (GameTracker)

Tampa Bay Rays at Houston Astros (GameTracker)

New York Mets at Colorado Rockies (GameTracker)

Philadelphia Phillies at Los Angeles Angels (GameTracker)

Oakland Athletics at San Francisco Giants (GameTracker)

Bellinger hits 30th (already)

Dodgers young cloutsman Cody Bellinger entered Wednesday night's game against the Braves with 29 homers and a slugging percentage of .608. He hits for power, in other words.

Speaking of which, here's what did in his first time up on Wednesday in Atlanta ...

That's his 30th home run, and he's reached that mark in just his 87th career game. And that brings us to this ...

Cody Bellinger (@Dodgers) needed just 87 games to reach 30 HR, the 3rd-fastest player to reach that mark since 1900 (via @EliasSports) pic.twitter.com/kmNRTu9T4s — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) August 3, 2017

Yes, it's a great era for home runs, but Bellinger is a legit frontline power hitter (you, too, Gary Sanchez). On the franchise front, he joins Mike Piazza (35 in 1993) as the only Dodger rookies to hit 30 or more spanks.

Bellinger of course wasn't called up until April 25. If he'd broken camp with the Dodgers, we might be talking about whether he can get to 60 homers as a rookie. Things as they are, we'll "merely" appreciate him as one of the best rookie home run hitters in the history of this sport.

Santana goes the distance again

Here's what Twins right-hander Ervin Santana did against the Padres on Wednesday ...

Ervin Santana SP / Minnesota (vs. SD (8/2)) IP: 9 H: 4 R: 2 SO: 9 BB: 1

As you see, he pitched the full nine innings, and that gives him an MLB-leading five complete games on the season (he also leads the bigs with three shutouts).

Speaking of which, there's leading a category, and then there's dominating a category. Santana's doing the latter ...

Ervin Santana: starter and closer. pic.twitter.com/jtuDMPE57z — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) August 2, 2017

In the process, Santana on Tuesday lowered his ERA for the season to 3.28, and those nine strikeouts make for a season high. This is all especially relevant to the Twins because Santana is a candidate to be traded during the August waiver period. He's owed $13.5 million for 2018, and his contract also includes a $14 million option (with a $1 million buyout) for 2019. That option, however, could automatically vest.

That's perhaps enough of a financial commitment to get Santana through waivers until the contenders have shots at claiming him. When a contender looks at Santana, they'll see a pitcher who may be in line for regression (he's stranding more than 80 percent of base-runners, which probably isn't sustainable), but they'll also see a guy who's obviously capable of pitching deep into games and giving the bullpen some stretch-drive rest.

Quick hits