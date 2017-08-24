MLB Wednesday scores, highlights, news, updates: Britton's record save streak ends
Plus Hank Aaron weighs in on Colin Kaepernick, Trevor Rosenthal hits the DL, and more
Wednesday's slate of MLB action features 15 games, including two of the day-game variety. Keep it up here for all the day's scores and news.
Final scores
Baltimore Orioles
8,
Oakland Athletics
7 in 12 (box score)
San Francisco Giants 4, Milwaukee Brewers 2 (box score)
Los Angeles Dodgers at Pittsburgh Pirates (GameTracker)
Miami Marlins at Philadelphia Phillies (GameTracker)
New York Yankees at Detroit Tigers (GameTracker)
Arizona Diamondbacks at New York Mets (GameTracker)
Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati Reds (GameTracker)
Toronto Blue Jays at Tampa Bay Rays (GameTracker)
Boston Red Sox at Cleveland Indians (GameTracker)
Seattle Mariners at Atlanta Braves (GameTracker)
Washington Nationals at Houston Astros (GameTracker)
Minnesota Twins at Chicago White Sox (GameTracker)
Colorado Rockies at Kansas City Royals (GameTracker)
San Diego Padres at St. Louis Cardinals (GameTracker)
Texas Rangers at Los Angeles Angels , 10:08 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
Britton's streak is dashed
Here's a sentence you haven't read in a while: Orioles closer Zach Britton blew a save. Yes, really. He had reeled off an American League-record 60 consecutive saves prior to Wednesday afternoon, when he allowed the Athletics to score two runs on three hits and a walk.
Britton's shiny 2.88 ERA aside, he hasn't pitched as well this season as he had in previous years. His 1.58 strikeout-to-walk ratio is more befitting of his days as a starter, and he's allowed more than 10 hits per nine innings. He'd previously allowed seven hits per nine or fewer in each of the past three seasons. Add in Britton's arm troubles earlier in the year, and perhaps this was to be expected sooner than later.
Although Britton fell short of Eric Gagne's big-league record of 84, it was an impressive run nonetheless -- one that encompassed nearly two full years.
Unfortunately for the Orioles, more may be wrong with Britton than his inability to deliver a save.
Stay tuned.
Quick hits
- The Red Sox made a trade on Wednesday, acquiring A's outfielder Rajai Davis .
- The Cardinals lost RP Trevor Rosenthal to Tommy John surgery, so the rest of the bullpen must step up.
- Brewers 3B Travis Shaw fouled a ball of his foot, but X-rays came back negative, the Journal Sentinel reports.
- Rockies OF Ian Desmond (calf) is slated to begin a rehab assignment Thursday, MLB.com reports.
- The Indians placed 2B Jason Kipnis on the disabled list with a hamstring injury.
- Hank Aaron thinks Colin Kaepernick is getting a raw deal.
- Justin Upton , Masahiro Tanaka , and others are weighing tough opt-out decisions.
- Albert Pujols is now the all-time home-run king among foreign-born players.
- Tommy Lasorda once got the Expos mascot tossed from a game.
