MLB Wednesday scores, highlights, news, updates: Britton's record save streak ends

Wednesday's slate of MLB action features 15 games, including two of the day-game variety. Keep it up here for all the day's scores and news.

Final scores

Baltimore Orioles 8, Oakland Athletics 7 in 12 (box score)

San Francisco Giants 4, Milwaukee Brewers 2 (box score)

Los Angeles Dodgers at Pittsburgh Pirates (GameTracker)

Miami Marlins at Philadelphia Phillies (GameTracker)

New York Yankees at Detroit Tigers (GameTracker)

Arizona Diamondbacks at New York Mets (GameTracker)

Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati Reds (GameTracker)

Toronto Blue Jays at Tampa Bay Rays (GameTracker)

Boston Red Sox at Cleveland Indians (GameTracker)

Seattle Mariners at Atlanta Braves (GameTracker)

Washington Nationals at Houston Astros (GameTracker)

Minnesota Twins at Chicago White Sox (GameTracker)

Colorado Rockies at Kansas City Royals (GameTracker)

San Diego Padres at St. Louis Cardinals (GameTracker)

Texas Rangers at Los Angeles Angels , 10:08 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Britton's streak is dashed

Here's a sentence you haven't read in a while: Orioles closer Zach Britton blew a save. Yes, really. He had reeled off an American League-record 60 consecutive saves prior to Wednesday afternoon, when he allowed the Athletics to score two runs on three hits and a walk.

With a deep sac fly in the 9th, Zach Britton's AL record streak of consecutive saves converted ends at 60. #Birdland pic.twitter.com/tK4j28pktp — Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) August 23, 2017

Britton's shiny 2.88 ERA aside, he hasn't pitched as well this season as he had in previous years. His 1.58 strikeout-to-walk ratio is more befitting of his days as a starter, and he's allowed more than 10 hits per nine innings. He'd previously allowed seven hits per nine or fewer in each of the past three seasons. Add in Britton's arm troubles earlier in the year, and perhaps this was to be expected sooner than later.

Although Britton fell short of Eric Gagne's big-league record of 84, it was an impressive run nonetheless -- one that encompassed nearly two full years.

Unfortunately for the Orioles, more may be wrong with Britton than his inability to deliver a save.

Britton getting an MRI on his knee tmrw. — Brittany Ghiroli (@Britt_Ghiroli) August 23, 2017

Stay tuned.

