MLB Wednesday scores, highlights, news, updates: Cubs clinch NL Central title
Plus Jose Altuve reaches 200 hits. Here's everything you need to know from the world of baseball
The final Wednesday of the 2017 regular season brings us a full slate of 15 MLB games. Time to dive into our recap of the day in baseball...
Wednesday's scores
- Houston Astros 12, Texas Rangers 2 (box score)
- Colorado Rockies 15, Marlins 9 (box score)
- Oakland Athletics 6, Mariners 5 (box score)
- Arizona Diamondbacks 4, Giants 3 (box score)
- Pittsburgh Pirates 5, Orioles 3 (box score)
- New York Yankees 6, Rays 1 (box score)
- Philadelphia Phillies 7, Nationals 5 (box score)
- Chicago Cubs 5, St. Louis Cardinals 1 (box score)
- New York Mets 7, Braves 1 (box score)
- Cleveland Indians 4, Twins 2 (box score)
- Boston Red Sox 10, Blue Jays 7 (box score)
- Cincinnati Reds 6, Milwaukee Brewers 0 (box score)
- Chicago White Sox 6, Angels 4 in 10 (box score)
- Kansas City Royals 7, Tigers 4 (box score)
- San Diego Padres at Los Angeles Dodgers (GameTracker)
Cubs clinch NL Central
With a win against the Cardinals, the Cubs ensured they are the National League Central champions. You can read more about that here.
The Brewers, for their part, remain alive in the hunt for the second wild card.
Twins clinch AL wild card
The Twins are in the postseason thanks to the Angels knocking off the White Sox. You can read more here.
Rockies inch toward playoff berth
The Rockies haven't yet sewn up the NL's second wild card. They're getting closer though.
The Rockies beat the Marlins on Wednesday. That victory, combined with the Brewers' loss to the Reds, means that Colorado holds a 2.5-game lead with three games of their own to play. The Brewers have four games left, but their elimination number is down to two. Basically, the Rockies would have to suffer an unlikely collapse to miss the postseason.
For those wondering, the Rockies will play the Dodgers in a three-game set that begins on Friday. The Brewers, meanwhile, have a game left versus the Reds before they had to St. Louis to play three with the Cardinals. Best-case for the Brewers: they head into that final series two games back with three to play on both sides.
Stanton ends Coors series without a homer
Giancarlo Stanton entered the week and a three-game set against the Rockies at Coors Field with 57 home runs. We don't know how many home runs Stanton will have at week's end. We do know Stanton still has 57 home runs after the Rockies series.
That's right, Stanton went homerless at Coors. In all, he recorded just one hit:
Stanton leaving with 60-plus home runs seemed like a realistic possibility. Instead, he'll head back to Miami for the final series of the year -- a four-gamer against the Braves -- needing to average a homer a game just to tie Roger Maris' 61 mark.
Stanton entered Wednesday with 10 career home runs in 22 games at Coors and a .295/.386/.739 slash line.
Altuve reaches 200 hits for fourth straight year
Once again, Jose Altuve is a member of the 200-hit club. He recorded his 200th hit of the season Wednesday afternoon with a very Altuve-esque single to the opposite field on a hit-and-run. Here's the video:
Might as well just pencil in 200 hits for @JoseAltuve27 every year. pic.twitter.com/JYC6P0NFUT— MLB (@MLB) September 27, 2017
Altuve is the fifth player since 1947 to record 200-plus hits in four straight seasons, joining Hall of Famers Wade Boggs and Kirby Puckett, future Hall of Famer Ichiro Suzuki , and Michael Young . It is inarguable that Altuve is the best pure hitter in baseball right now. No one racks up base hits like this guy.
Pretty ridiculous. And remember, Altuve is only 27 years. He has a few prime years left, so his streak of 200-plus hit seasons might not stop at four.
Quick hits
- MLB's owners unanimously approved the sale of the Marlins from Jeffrey Loria to a group led by Derek Jeter and Bruce Sherman. The new ownership group offers reason for optimism, though there is a lot of short-term uncertainty.
- Giants RHP Matt Cain announced his retirement. He will make his final appearance Saturday. Cain, 32, was one of the best pitchers in baseball from 2007-12. He went to three All-Star Games and won three World Series titles with San Francisco.
- D-Backs manager Torey Lovullo said LHP Robbie Ray will made a short start Sunday, reports the Arizona Republic. It will essentially be a tune-up appearance in case he is needed during next Wednesday's NL Wild Card Game.
- Red Sox OF Mookie Betts remains out of the lineup Wednesday with a bone bruise in his thumb and inflammation in his wrist. He is expected to be ready for the postseason, though it's unclear if he'll play again during the regular season.
- The Tigers signed Dominican prospect Pedro Martinez Jr., son of Hall of Famer Pedro Martinez. Unlike his father, Pedro Jr. is a position player. There is no word on his signing bonus.
- Dodgers 1B Adrian Gonzalez will miss the rest of the season.
