MLB Wednesday scores, highlights, news, updates: Dodgers, Brewers miss golden opportunities

The MLB schedule brings us a full slate of 15 games, including four afternoon games. There's a chance one division title and one other postseason spot can be clinched Wednesday, so here's our recap of the day in baseball:

Wednesday's scores

Red Sox clinch

The Red Sox clinched a playoff berth on Wednesday night by virtue of 1) winning their game against the Orioles and 2) seeing the Indians beat the Angels. Boston still has a ways to go to clinch the AL East -- the Yankees remain three back -- but, with 10 games to go, the Red Sox are well positioned to do that in the coming week-plus as well.

Dodgers drop fourth straight

The Dodgers had a chance to clinch the NL West on Wednesday night. All they needed was to beat the Phillies and have the Diamondbacks lose. That did not happen. Instead, the Dodgers dropped their third consecutive game to the lowly Phillies.

Their setback Wednesday qualifies as particularly frustrating, since it stemmed from poor relief pitching. The Dodgers held leads of 4-2 and 5-4 entering the seventh and eighth innings. In both cases, the Dodgers blew the leads before the innings ended -- and, at the same time, wasted a quality start from Alex Wood, who held the Phillies to two runs and three hits across six innings.

Ross Stripling yielded three runs in one-third of an inning by allowing home runs to Tommy Joseph (a solo shot) and Aaron Altherr (a two-run blast). Altherr struck again in the eighth, singling in a pair of runners who reached base via Luis Avilan walks. Altherr's single came against Brandon Morrow, leaving Tony Watson as the one Dodgers reliever to post a clean sheet.

The Dodgers will take on the Phillies again Thursday. A loss would result in a four-game sweep against one of baseball's worst teams.

Brewers miss opportunity

With both the Cubs and Rockies losing, the Brewers had a golden opportunity to gain ground in their hunt for a postseason berth. Alas, they didn't take advantage.

The Brewers staked out a 4-3 lead in the seventh inning behind some timely hitting, and appeared in good position to claim another victory. Manager Craig Counsell continued to ride his bullpen hard, this time using seven different relievers, including Anthony Swarzak and Corey Knebel for a third consecutive night. Knebel was tasked with trying for a four-out save attempt, but blew that by making a throwing error that allowed the tying run to score.

Knebel came back out for the ninth and gave up a walk-off, two-run homer to Adam Frazier.

The Brewers will now play host to the Cubs for four games. In all likelihood, that series will determine whether the Brewers make the postseason.

Renfroe makes history

The Padres might've lost to the Diamondbacks in a boat race on Wednesday night, but Hunter Renfroe had a big night.

Renfroe homered three times, showing off his impressive strength and continuing his good play since returning from the minors. Along the way, Renfroe set or tied a number of new franchise records:

Hunter Renfroe homered. Again. First three-homer game at Petco Park by a Padre. Petco has a new single-game home run record. — Dennis Lin (@sdutdennislin) September 21, 2017

Renfroe hit his third homer, tying Nate Colbert (24) for the rookie record. — Jeff Sanders (@sdutSanders) September 21, 2017

Overall, Renfroe went 3 for 5 and was responsible for four of the Padres' seven runs.

Weaver keeps rolling

At this point, the Cardinals' playoff chances are slim and none. Still, Luke Weaver gave St. Louis fans something to be happy about once again on Wednesday night.

Weaver threw five innings against the Reds, allowing two runs on five hits and striking out seven batters. His seasonal ERA is now 2.05 -- it went up -- and he has fanned nearly six batters per walk. Oh, and Weaver has allowed only four home runs in more than 52 innings.

Impressive stuff from someone who turned 24 a month ago.

Stanton slugs 56th home run

Giancarlo Stanton home-run pace has slowed a bit the last few weeks, but he is still inching closer and closer to the hallowed 60-homer plateau. Stanton crushed his 56th of the season Wednesday afternoon.

56 is a rocket indeed. pic.twitter.com/hQbTYENSMF — MLB (@MLB) September 20, 2017

Stanton's 56 home runs are the most by any player since Ryan Howard hit 58 during his 2006 NL MVP season. Barry Bonds (73) and Sammy Sosa (64) were the last players to hit 60-plus home runs. They did it in 2001.

The Marlins have 10 games remaining after Wednesday, so Stanton definitely has a real shot to hit 60. Heck, he could get there before the end of this weekend. That would be quite fun.

Judge hits 45th home run

Yankees rookie Aaron Judge is very quickly approaching Mark McGwire's rookie home-run record. Judge swatted his 45th home run of the season on Wednesday afternoon. To the action footage:

That #Statcast record has been overruled!@TheJudge44 now has the most barrels in a season (78), passing Miguel Cabrera ('16) on this HR. pic.twitter.com/ooL0ut3DYC — #Statcast (@statcast) September 20, 2017

McGwire clubbed a rookie record 49 home runs with the A's in 1987. Judge and McGwire are the only rookie-eligible players ever to hit 40-plus home runs in the season. Dodgers first baseman Cody Bellinger could join them before the end of the season. He has 38, which is tied with Wally Berger and Frank Robinson for the most ever by an NL rookie.

Judge also became the sixth player in Yankees franchise history to hit as many as 45 home runs in one season. He joins quite a list of names:

Aaron Judge: 2017

2017 Alex Rodriguez : 2005, 2007

2005, 2007 Roger Maris: 1961

1961 Mickey Mantle: 1956, 1961

1956, 1961 Joe DiMaggio: 1937

1937 Lou Gehrig: 1927, 1931, 1934, 1936

1927, 1931, 1934, 1936 Babe Ruth: 1920-21, 1924, 1926-31

Judge has now hit eight home runs in his past 16 games. The Yankees have 10 games remaining after Wednesday, so Judge will have to keep up his recent hot streak to tie McGwire and maybe become the first rookie to hit 50 home runs in a season.

Yankees finish sweep of Twins

Thanks in part to Judge's home run, as well as dingers from Gary Sanchez and Didi Gregorius , the Yankees finished off a three-game sweep of the Twins on Wednesday afternoon. Minnesota has to hope that series was not an AL Wild Card Game preview. New York outscored them 18-6 in the series and had at least one runner on base in every inning except the very last one.

RECAP: Judge and Gary went back-to-back, Sir Didi set a new record and we swept Minnesota. https://t.co/EOWr0LzUrWpic.twitter.com/ebULKj9fAE — New York Yankees (@Yankees) September 20, 2017

The Yankees have had the Twins' number for a rather long time. Including Wednesday's win, they are 78-31 against the Twins since the start of the 2002 season, which is a 116-win pace across a full 162-game season. Also, the Yankees are 12-2 against the Twins in the postseason during that time. They beat Minnesota in the 2003 ALDS (3-1), 2004 ALDS (3-1), 2009 ALDS (3-0), and 2010 ALDS (3-0).

Of course, what happened from 2002-16 doesn't matter a whole lot in 2017. The Yankees and Twins are currently on track to meet in the AL Wild Card Game -- Minnesota is one game up on the Angels for the second wild card spot at the moment -- and all that matter is what happens that night. The Twins were able to knock Luis Severino , New York's likely Wild Card Game starter, out of Wednesday's game after only three innings. That's something to feel good about.

Quick hits