MLB Wednesday scores, highlights, news, updates: Dodgers looking to clinch NL West

The MLB schedule brings us a full slate of 15 games, including four afternoon games. There's a chance one division title and one other postseason spot can be clinched Wednesday, so here's our recap of the day in baseball.

Wednesday's scores

Wednesday's clinching scenarios

Already three teams have clinched their division titles (Astros, Indians, Nationals) and one other has clinched a postseason spot (Dodgers). There are still six postseason berths up for grabs with 12 days to go in the regular season. Wednesday brings us two possible clinching scenarios:

Dodgers can clinch the NL West title with a win and a D-Backs loss.

a D-Backs loss. Red Sox can clinch a postseason spot with a win and an Angels loss.



The Dodgers already have a postseason spot locked up. Now they're looking to nail down the division title. The Red Sox, meanwhile, can clinch a postseason berth Wednesday, assuring them of at least a wild-card spot. They still have more work to do to clinch the AL East title.

Here are the magic numbers going into Wednesday's action:

Dodgers: 2 to clinch NL West.

2 to clinch NL West. Red Sox: 2 to clinch postseason spot and 9 to clinch AL East.

2 to clinch postseason spot and 9 to clinch AL East. Yankees: 5 to clinch postseason spot.

5 to clinch postseason spot. Diamondbacks: 6 to clinch postseason spot.

6 to clinch postseason spot. Cubs: 9 to clinch NL Central.

9 to clinch NL Central. Twins: 11 to clinch postseason spot.

11 to clinch postseason spot. Rockies: 11 to clinch postseason spot.

The magic number is the number of wins by Team 1 and losses by Team 2 needed to clinch. So, for example, any combination of Red Sox wins and Yankees losses totaling nine the rest of the season clinches the division title for Boston.

Judge hits 45th home run

Yankees rookie Aaron Judge is very quickly approaching Mark McGwire's rookie home run record. Judge swatted his 45th homer of the season on Wednesday afternoon. To the action footage:

That #Statcast record has been overruled!@TheJudge44 now has the most barrels in a season (78), passing Miguel Cabrera ('16) on this HR. pic.twitter.com/ooL0ut3DYC — #Statcast (@statcast) September 20, 2017

McGwire clubbed a rookie record 49 home runs with the A's in 1987. Judge and McGwire are the only rookie-eligible players ever to hit 40-plus home runs in the season. Dodgers first baseman Cody Bellinger could join them before the end of the season. He has 38, which is tied with Wally Berger and Frank Robinson for the most ever by an NL rookie.

Judge also became the sixth player in Yankees franchise history to hit as many as 45 home runs in one season. He joins quite a list of names:

Aaron Judge: 2017

2017 Alex Rodriguez : 2005, 2007

2005, 2007 Roger Maris: 1961

1961 Mickey Mantle: 1956, 1961

1956, 1961 Joe DiMaggio: 1937

1937 Lou Gehrig: 1927, 1931, 1934, 1936

1927, 1931, 1934, 1936 Babe Ruth: 1920-21, 1924, 1926-31

Judge has now hit eight home runs in his last 16 games. The Yankees have 10 games remaining after Wednesday, so Judge will have to keep up his recent hot streak to tie McGwire and maybe become the first rookie to hit 50 home runs in a season.

