MLB Wednesday scores, highlights, news, updates: Dodgers looking to clinch NL West
Plus the Red Sox can lock down a postseason spot and all you need to know from the world of baseball
The MLB schedule brings us a full slate of 15 games, including four afternoon games. There's a chance one division title and one other postseason spot can be clinched Wednesday, so here's our recap of the day in baseball.
Wednesday's scores
- Minnesota Twins at New York Yankees (GameTracker)
- Miami Marlins 9, New York Mets 2 (box score)
- Oakland Athletics at Detroit Tigers (GameTracker)
- Colorado Rockies at San Francisco Giants (GameTracker)
- Boston Red Sox at Baltimore Orioles (7:05 p.m. ET -- GameTracker)
- Los Angeles Dodgers at Philadelphia Phillies (7:05 p.m. ET -- GameTracker)
- Milwaukee Brewers at Pittsburgh Pirates (7:05 p.m. ET -- GameTracker)
- Kansas City Royals at Toronto Blue Jays (7:07 p.m. ET -- GameTracker)
- Chicago Cubs at Tampa Bay Rays (7:10 p.m. ET -- GameTracker)
- St. Louis Cardinals at Cincinnati Reds (7:10 p.m. ET -- GameTracker)
- Washington Nationals at Atlanta Braves (7:35 p.m. ET -- GameTracker)
- Chicago White Sox at Houston Astros (8:10 p.m. ET -- GameTracker)
- Arizona Diamondbacks at San Diego Padres (9:10 p.m. ET -- GameTracker)
- Cleveland Indians at Los Angeles Angels (10:07 p.m. ET -- GameTracker)
- Texas Rangers at Seattle Mariners (10:10 p.m. ET -- GameTracker)
Wednesday's clinching scenarios
Already three teams have clinched their division titles (Astros, Indians, Nationals) and one other has clinched a postseason spot (Dodgers). There are still six postseason berths up for grabs with 12 days to go in the regular season. Wednesday brings us two possible clinching scenarios:
- Dodgers can clinch the NL West title with a win and a D-Backs loss.
- Red Sox can clinch a postseason spot with a win and an Angels loss.
The Dodgers already have a postseason spot locked up. Now they're looking to nail down the division title. The Red Sox, meanwhile, can clinch a postseason berth Wednesday, assuring them of at least a wild-card spot. They still have more work to do to clinch the AL East title.
Here are the magic numbers going into Wednesday's action:
- Dodgers: 2 to clinch NL West.
- Red Sox: 2 to clinch postseason spot and 9 to clinch AL East.
- Yankees: 5 to clinch postseason spot.
- Diamondbacks: 6 to clinch postseason spot.
- Cubs: 9 to clinch NL Central.
- Twins: 11 to clinch postseason spot.
- Rockies: 11 to clinch postseason spot.
The magic number is the number of wins by Team 1 and losses by Team 2 needed to clinch. So, for example, any combination of Red Sox wins and Yankees losses totaling nine the rest of the season clinches the division title for Boston.
Judge hits 45th home run
Yankees rookie Aaron Judge is very quickly approaching Mark McGwire's rookie home run record. Judge swatted his 45th homer of the season on Wednesday afternoon. To the action footage:
That #Statcast record has been overruled!@TheJudge44 now has the most barrels in a season (78), passing Miguel Cabrera ('16) on this HR. pic.twitter.com/ooL0ut3DYC— #Statcast (@statcast) September 20, 2017
McGwire clubbed a rookie record 49 home runs with the A's in 1987. Judge and McGwire are the only rookie-eligible players ever to hit 40-plus home runs in the season. Dodgers first baseman Cody Bellinger could join them before the end of the season. He has 38, which is tied with Wally Berger and Frank Robinson for the most ever by an NL rookie.
Judge also became the sixth player in Yankees franchise history to hit as many as 45 home runs in one season. He joins quite a list of names:
- Aaron Judge: 2017
- Alex Rodriguez : 2005, 2007
- Roger Maris: 1961
- Mickey Mantle: 1956, 1961
- Joe DiMaggio: 1937
- Lou Gehrig: 1927, 1931, 1934, 1936
- Babe Ruth: 1920-21, 1924, 1926-31
Judge has now hit eight home runs in his last 16 games. The Yankees have 10 games remaining after Wednesday, so Judge will have to keep up his recent hot streak to tie McGwire and maybe become the first rookie to hit 50 home runs in a season.
Quick hits
- The Blue Jays got a head start on their offseason shopping by signing RHP Marco Estrada to a one-year contract extension worth $13 million. Estrada was due to become a free agent after the season. He is 9-8 with a 4.84 ERA in 2017.
- The Twins are concerned 3B Miguel Sano may not get healthy in time to return this season. Sano has not played since August 19, when he fouled a pitch into his shin and suffered a stress fracture. He may return as a DH only.
- While talking to reporters Wednesday, Tigers manager Brad Ausmus sounded like a man who knows he won't be back next season. Ausmus' job security has been in question since 2015. With the team rebuilding, they could look for a new manager.
- Yankees RHP Adam Warren (back) will throw a bullpen session Wednesday and OF Aaron Hicks (oblique) will go to Instructional League to get at-bats, reports MLB.com. The Yankees hope to get both players back next week.
