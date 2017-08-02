MLB Wednesday scores, highlights, news, updates: Santana goes distance again

The first Wednesday in August promises a full slate of action. With 15 games, including three of the daytime variety, you'll want to keep it here as we keep you updated with all the latest scores, highlights, and notes from around the league.

Final scores

Detroit Tigers at New York Yankees (GameTracker)

Toronto Blue Jays 5, Chicago White Sox 1 (box score)

Minnesota Twins 5, San Diego Padres 2 (box score)

Cincinnati Reds at Pittsburgh Pirates (GameTracker)

Kansas City Royals at Baltimore Orioles (GameTracker)

Cleveland Indians at Boston Red Sox , 7:08 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Nationals at Miami Marlins (GameTracker)

Los Angeles Dodgers at Atlanta Braves , 7:35 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Arizona Diamondbacks at Chicago Cubs , 8:05 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Seattle Mariners at Texas Rangers , 8:05 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

St. Louis Cardinals at Milwaukee Brewers , 8:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Tampa Bay Rays at Houston Astros , 8:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

New York Mets at Colorado Rockies , 8:40 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Philadelphia Phillies at Los Angeles Angels , 10:07 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Oakland Athletics at San Francisco Giants , 10:15 p.m., ET (GameTracker)

Santana goes the distance again

Here's what Twins right-hander Ervin Santana did against the Padres on Wednesday ...

Ervin Santana SP / Minnesota (vs. SD (8/2)) IP: 9 H: 4 R: 2 SO: 9 BB: 1

As you see, he pitched the full nine innings, and that gives him an MLB-leading five complete games on the season (he also leads the bigs with three shutouts).

Speaking of which, there's leading a category, and then there's dominating a category. Santana's doing the latter ...

Ervin Santana: starter and closer. pic.twitter.com/jtuDMPE57z — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) August 2, 2017

In the process, Santana on Tuesday lowered his ERA for the season to 3.28, and those nine strikeouts make for a season high. This is all especially relevant to the Twins because Santana is a candidate to be traded during the August waiver period. He's owed $13.5 million for 2018, and his contract also includes a $14 million option (with a $1 million buyout) for 2019. That option, however, could automatically vest.

That's perhaps enough of a financial commitment to get Santana through waivers until the contenders have shots at claiming him. When a contender looks at Santana, they'll see a pitcher who may be in line for regression (he's stranding more than 80 percent of base-runners, which probably isn't sustainable), but they'll also see a guy who's obviously capable of pitching deep into games and giving the bullpen some stretch-drive rest.

