MLB Wednesday scores, highlights, updates, news: Angels stay clutch

Wednesday affords the baseball enthusiast a full schedule of MLB action, including plenty of day games. So let's jump right in ...

Final scores

Angels 3, Nationals 2 (box score)

Marlins 8, Giants 1 (box score)

Brewers 7, Pirates 6 (box score)

Royals at Athletics (GameTracker)

Orioles at Mariners (GameTracker)

Phillies at Padres (GameTracker)

Rays at Blue Jays, 7:07 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Yankees at Mets, 7:08 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Cardinals at Red Sox, 7:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Tigers at Rangers, 8:05 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Reds at Cubs, 8:05 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Indians at Twins, 8:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Diamondbacks at Astros, 8:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Braves at Rockies, 8:40 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

White Sox at Dodgers, 10:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

The Angels keep getting clutch hits

The Angels nipped the Nationals on Wednesday and in doing so remained in possession of the second AL wild card spot. When you win a game by a score of 3-2 in the modern era, it's about pitching and defense to a large extent. However, Kole Calhoun's clutch two-run homer with two outs in the sixth also moved the needle in a big way ...

So, yes, clutch blast, as mentioned. That's in keeping with the general theme of things with the Angels this year. They're above .500 and in playoff position in part because they're now 22-15 in one-run games. That's got something to do with their timely hitting. Now Angel better embodies that than Albert Pujols in 2017 ...

Albert Pujols DH / L.A. Angels (2017) Overall OPS: .648 OPS with bases empty: .641 OPS with RISP: .771

No, clutch hitting isn't really a sustainable skill -- good hitters tend to be good hitters in all situations, and players who can't handle pressure situations get weeded out long before they reach the majors. Clutch hitting, however, is a thing that happens, particularly within the confines of a single season. Pujols is certainly doing that, if you consider RISP a stand-in for clutch spots. And the Angels as a whole are doing it.

For instance, they rank last in the AL in overall OPS this season. However, they rank sixth in the AL in "late and close" game situations. Also, in high-leverage spots -- i.e., clutch situations -- Angels hitters have an OPS of .749. In low-leverage situations -- i.e., situations of relative unimportance -- their team OPS falls to .703. That's a big difference, even if it's just random noise driving it.

Oh, and for those who are curious, yes, Mike Trout's indeed gotten in on the act ...

Mike Trout CF / L.A. Angels (2017) Overall OPS: 1.154 OPS with RISP: 1.250 OPS in high-leverage situations: 1.410

The thing about clutch performance is that it can vaporize in an instant. The Angels, though, are hoping that it sticks around long enough to carry them to the playoffs.

Quick hits