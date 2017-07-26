MLB Wednesday scores, trade rumors, news, updates: Chris Sale in AL MVP mix

We are now only five days away from the 2017 non-waiver trade deadline. Remember, one game won't change a player's trade value. Anyway, here are this week's Power Rankings and here is our daily recap of the day in baseball.

Wednesday's scores

Tampa Bay Rays 5, Baltimore Orioles 1 (box score)

5, 1 (box score) New York Yankees 9, Cincinnati Reds 5 (box score)

9, 5 (box score) Arizona Diamondbacks 10, Atlanta Braves 3 (box score)

10, 3 (box score) Boston Red Sox 4, Seattle Mariners 0 (box score)

4, 0 (box score) San Francisco Giants 2, Pittsburgh Pirates 1 (box score)

2, 1 (box score) Houston Astros at Philadelphia Phillies (GameTracker)

at (GameTracker) Milwaukee Brewers at Washington Nationals (GameTracker)

at (GameTracker) Oakland Athletics at Toronto Blue Jays (GameTracker)

at (GameTracker) Kansas City Royals at Detroit Tigers (GameTracker)

at (GameTracker) Los Angeles Angels at Cleveland Indians (GameTracker)

at (GameTracker) Miami Marlins at Texas Rangers (GameTracker)

at (GameTracker) Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox (GameTracker)

at (GameTracker) Colorado Rockies at St. Louis Cardinals (GameTracker)

at (GameTracker) Minnesota Twins at Los Angeles Dodgers (10:10 p.m. ET -- GameTracker)

at (10:10 p.m. ET -- GameTracker) New York Mets at San Diego Padres (10:10 p.m. ET -- GameTracker)



Chris Sale is an MVP candidate

On Wednesday against the Mariners, Chris Sale did it again ...

Chris Sale SP / Boston (vs. SEA, 7/26) IP: 7 H: 3 R: 0 SO: 11 BB: 1

This season, Sale has made 21 starts, and in 14 of those he's struck out at 10 or more batters. That's the highest seasonal tally of 10-plus strikeout games since 2002, when Curt Schilling had 14 and Randy Johnson had 15. The record is 23, and it's shared by Johnson (1999, 2000, and 2001) and Nolan Ryan (1973). Assuming Sale has 12 or 13 starts left, it's certainly possible he'll break that record.

Speaking of strikeouts, want to see some from Wednesday? Sure you do ...

Another 10+ K game for Chris Sale …



His 14th of the season in just 21 starts! pic.twitter.com/KvZTXcvkwg — Red Sox (@RedSox) July 26, 2017

With that gem, Sale lowered his 2017 ERA to 2.37, and he's allowed just three unearned runs in 148 1/3 innings. He also paces the AL in quality start percentage and average Game Score. (Game Score is a quick-and-dirty Bill James metric that measures a pitcher's dominance or lack thereof in a given start -- 50 is average and anything 90 or higher is an absolute gem.) He also leads the AL in innings per start. If you're into team outcomes, then know that the Red Sox are playing .714 ball when Sale starts, and their winning percentage is precisely .500 when anyone else starts.

At this point, Sale's the heavy favorite for AL Cy Young honors, but his excellence has been such that's also emerging as a legit AL MVP aspirant. If pressed, I'd certainly say that Aaron Judge and Jose Altuve are the frontrunners, but Sale's putting himself in the discussion. For instance, coming into Wednesday's start, Sale ranked sixth according to the AL in the Baseball-Reference version of WAR and first by a wide margin according to the FanGraphs version of WAR.

WAR of course isn't determinative, but it's a pretty good snapshot of overall value. It also squares with the notion that Sale has been one of baseball's most needle-moving players in 2017, which, well, he has.

Martinez has first big game as a Snake

The Diamondbacks wisely acquired slugger J.D. Martinez from the Tigers on July 18 to fortify their outfield in particular and their push for the postseason in general. Coming into Wednesday's game against the Braves, Martinez was lugging around an OPS+ of 59 since the trade. The sample size of course is minuscule, and it was just a matter of time until Martinez made impact.

On Wednesday, he did just that ...

Always looking out for the fans, @JDMartinez14 made sure both bleachers got a souvenir. #JD28pic.twitter.com/zkoJhmT1UF — Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) July 27, 2017

So that's two home runs, one to left and one to right. Counting his Detroit bestowals, he now has 19 homers on the season, and he's now batting .301/.384/.644. Martinez rebuilt his swing prior to the 2014 season, and the results have been undeniable. As for the power-to-all-fields display on Tuesday, that's been a hallmark since J.D. Martinez became J.D. MARTINEZ ...

Yep, Martinez can hit it out from pole to pole, and now the D-Backs have seen it for themselves.

Severino dominates again

The Yankees are reportedly in the market for a starting pitcher prior to the trade deadline -- they're said to be progressing toward a deal for A's righty Sonny Gray -- though they don't need an ace. They have one already in Luis Severino .

The 23-year-old All-Star allowed two runs (both unearned) on three hits and two walks in seven innings in Wednesday's afternoon over the Reds. He struck out seven, and only five of the 27 batters he faced hit the ball out of the infield. Severino ended his afternoon with a sweet barehanded play on a comeback chopper.

More good news: @LuisSeverino94 is now 4th in the AL in ERA (3.03) and strikeouts (145). ððð pic.twitter.com/mRB3ZdVLVf — New York Yankees (@Yankees) July 26, 2017

Following Wednesday's start, Severino now ranks eighth in ERA (3.03), sixth in FIP (2.94), and fourth in WAR (3.9) among the 72 pitchers with enough innings to qualify for the ERA title this season. Wednesday's start was not an uncommon event for him.

Most Starts of 7+ IP and 1 ER or fewer This Season:



Clayton Kershaw 11

Luis Severino 8

Max Scherzer 8 — Katie Sharp (@ktsharp) July 26, 2017

Wednesday's win was the fifth in the last six games for the Yankees, who sit in the top AL wild card spot and are right behind the Red Sox for the AL East title. If they get another starter at the deadline, either Gray or someone else, they could be a very dangerous team down the stretch.

Devers cranks first home run

In his second big-league game and seventh big-league plate appearances, Red Sox rookie third baseman Rafael Devers smacked his first big-league home run. It was a rocket too. Dead center field.

Check it out:

Devers, 20, was one of the game's truly elite prospects before being called up. He hit .311/.377/.578 with 20 home runs in only 86 games between Double-A and Triple-A this season.

Trade rumors

Rangers ace Yu Darvish has a 10-team no-trade list

has a The Nationals continue to seek pitching help, both starters and relievers Sean Doolittle and Ryan Madson in a trade with the Athletics two weeks ago, but they're still looking to add even more arms.

and in a trade with the Athletics two weeks ago, but they're still looking to add even more arms. The Royals are "in talks" with the Blue Jays about LHP Francisco Liriano , reports USA Today. Liriano will be a free agent after the season and Kansas City is said to be looking for rotation help even after acquiring RHP Trevor Cahill .

, reports USA Today. Liriano will be a free agent after the season and Kansas City is said to be looking for rotation help even after acquiring RHP . Mets OF Curtis Granderson is beginning to draw some trade interest, reports FanRag Sports. Granderson is an impending free agent. So is OF Jay Bruce , another Mets player on the trade block prior to the deadline.

is beginning to draw some trade interest, reports FanRag Sports. Granderson is an impending free agent. So is OF , another Mets player on the trade block prior to the deadline. The Cubs are one of several teams with interest in Mets RHP Seth Lugo , reports ESPN. Lugo is seen by some as a potential breakout candidate despite not reaching MLB until age 26 last year, and having an elbow injury earlier this year.

, reports ESPN. Lugo is seen by some as a potential breakout candidate despite not reaching MLB until age 26 last year, and having an elbow injury earlier this year. Mark Feinsand tweets that the Marlins and Rockies have discussed RP A.J. Ramos.

Jon Morosi tweets that the Twins, despite being in the thick of the playoff race, may consider moving SPs Ervin Santana and Jaime Garcia (whom they recently acquired from Atlanta) prior to the deadline.

and (whom they recently acquired from Atlanta) prior to the deadline. Also per Moroso, the Nationals may have interest in Rangers SP Yu Darvish.

