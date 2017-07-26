MLB Wednesday scores, trade rumors, news: Yankees' Severino dominates again

We are now only five days away from the 2017 non-waiver trade deadline. Remember, one game won't change a player's trade value. Anyway, here are this week's Power Rankings and here is our daily recap of the day in baseball.

Wednesday's scores

Tampa Bay Rays 5, Baltimore Orioles 1 (box score)

5, 1 (box score) New York Yankees 9, Cincinnati Reds 5 (box score)

9, 5 (box score) Atlanta Braves at Arizona Diamondbacks (GameTracker)

at (GameTracker) Boston Red Sox at Seattle Mariners (GameTracker)

at (GameTracker) Pittsburgh Pirates at San Francisco Giants (GameTracker)

at (GameTracker) Houston Astros at Philadelphia Phillies (7:05 p.m. ET -- GameTracker)

at (7:05 p.m. ET -- GameTracker) Milwaukee Brewers at Washington Nationals (7:05 p.m. ET -- GameTracker)

at (7:05 p.m. ET -- GameTracker) Oakland Athletics at Toronto Blue Jays (7:07 p.m. ET -- GameTracker)

at (7:07 p.m. ET -- GameTracker) Kansas City Royals at Detroit Tigers (7:10 p.m. ET -- GameTracker)

at (7:10 p.m. ET -- GameTracker) Los Angeles Angels at Cleveland Indians (7:10 p.m. ET -- GameTracker)

at (7:10 p.m. ET -- GameTracker) Miami Marlins at Texas Rangers (8:05 p.m. ET -- GameTracker)

at (8:05 p.m. ET -- GameTracker) Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox (8:10 p.m. ET -- GameTracker)

at (8:10 p.m. ET -- GameTracker) Colorado Rockies at St. Louis Cardinals (8:15 p.m. ET -- GameTracker)

at (8:15 p.m. ET -- GameTracker) Minnesota Twins at Los Angeles Dodgers (10:10 p.m. ET -- GameTracker)

at (10:10 p.m. ET -- GameTracker) New York Mets at San Diego Padres (10:10 p.m. ET -- GameTracker)



Severino dominates again

The Yankees are reportedly in the market for a starting pitcher prior to the trade deadline -- they're said to be progressing toward a deal for A's righty Sonny Gray -- though they don't need an ace. They have one already in Luis Severino .

The 23-year-old All-Star allowed two runs (one earned) on three hits and two walks in seven innings in Wednesday's afternoon over the Reds. He struck out seven, and only five of the 27 batters he faced hit the ball out of the infield. Severino ended his afternoon with a sweet barehanded play on a comeback chopper.

More good news: @LuisSeverino94 is now 4th in the AL in ERA (3.03) and strikeouts (145). ððð pic.twitter.com/mRB3ZdVLVf — New York Yankees (@Yankees) July 26, 2017

Following Wednesday's start, Severino now ranks eighth in ERA (3.03), sixth in FIP (2.94), and fourth in WAR (3.9) among the 72 pitchers with enough innings to qualify for the ERA title this season. Wednesday's start was not an uncommon event for him.

Most Starts of 7+ IP and 1 ER or fewer This Season:



Clayton Kershaw 11

Luis Severino 8

Max Scherzer 8 — Katie Sharp (@ktsharp) July 26, 2017

Wednesday's win was the fifth in the last six games for the Yankees, who sit in the top AL wild card spot and are right behind the Red Sox for the AL East title. If they get another starter at the deadline, either Gray or someone else, they could be a very dangerous team down the stretch.

Trade rumors

Rangers ace Yu Darvish has a 10-team no-trade list

has a The Nationals continue to seek pitching help, both starters and relievers Sean Doolittle and Ryan Madson in a trade with the Athletics two weeks ago, but they're still looking to add even more arms.

and in a trade with the Athletics two weeks ago, but they're still looking to add even more arms. The Royals are "in talks" with the Blue Jays about LHP Francisco Liriano , reports USA Today. Liriano will be a free agent after the season and Kansas City is said to be looking for rotation help even after acquiring RHP Trevor Cahill .

, reports USA Today. Liriano will be a free agent after the season and Kansas City is said to be looking for rotation help even after acquiring RHP . Mets OF Curtis Granderson is beginning to draw some trade interest, reports FanRag Sports. Granderson is an impending free agent. So is OF Jay Bruce , another Mets player on the trade block prior to the deadline.

is beginning to draw some trade interest, reports FanRag Sports. Granderson is an impending free agent. So is OF , another Mets player on the trade block prior to the deadline. The Cubs are one of several teams with interest in Mets RHP Seth Lugo , reports ESPN. Lugo is seen by some as a potential breakout candidate despite not reaching MLB until age 26 last year, and having an elbow injury earlier this year.

