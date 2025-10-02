Swanson again.
Cubs vs. Padres live updates and score for MLB Wild Card Series Game 3
It's an elimination game on Thursday afternoon at Wrigley Field
The San Diego Padres and the Chicago Cubs will wrap up their Wild Card Series on Thursday afternoon, when they play Game 3 at Wrigley Field in Chicago. The Cubs took Game 1 of the series thanks to a strong showing by their bullpen and some timely home runs from Seiya Suzuki and Carson Kelly. The Padres kept hope alive in Game 2, however, with Manny Machado delivering a home run and four pitchers combining to throw a shutout. Game 3 is streaming on fubo (Try for free).
Who will win Game 3? The limited history of this particular playoff format suggests the Cubs, as every team to win Game 1 of a Wild Card Series has since advanced. Logic and the rules of probability suggest that won't hold for much longer. Still, the Cubs can only hope that right-hander Jameson Taillon spins a good enough start to make it the case here. The Padres, conversely, will start former Cubs right-hander Yu Darvish with the hope of advancing for a date against MLB's top-seeded Milwaukee Brewers.
Where to watch Game 3
Date: Thursday, Oct. 2 | Time: 5:08 p.m. ET
Location: Wrigley Field (Chicago)
TV channel: ESPN | Live stream: fubo (Try for free)
Probable pitchers: RHP Yu Darvish (SDP) vs. RHP Jameson Taillon (CHC)
Odds: CHI -121 | SDP +100 (via DraftKings)
CBS Sports will have live updates, analysis, highlights and more throughout Game 3. Follow along below.
Dansby Swanson's glove has been outstanding this series.
The Padres have closer Robert Suarez warming up here in the fifth. If he goes two innings, they'll still need someone to cover at least one more inning. Two if they win.
Palencia gets Tatis to fly out. Cubs still lead 2-0 going into the bottom of the fifth.
Padres have the potential tying run in scoring position with two outs. Tatis is up.
Michael King of course has plenty of experience as a lockdown reliever, so this isn't unfamiliar ground for him.
Taillon has thrown 60 pitches through four innings. His data this season didn't show a significant drop off in the fifth inning and the bottom of the Padres' lineup isn't good. My wish is to let Taillion finish the order and have Danny Palencia ready for Tatis, whether that's in the fifth or sixth innings. Drew Pomeranz and Brad Keller are good to go late, but Counsell might not use the same formula as Game 1 with Andrew Kittredge having thrown each of the first two games and looking bad in the first inning in Game 2.
Threat averted. Cubs still lead 2-0, and Taillon has given them four scoreless. This could be it for him, as manager Craig Counsell is no doubt going to be aggressive and pre-emptive when it comes to bullpen usage. Caleb Thielbar has been warming up.
Two-out double by Jackson Merrill gives the Padres an RISP in the fourth.
Hard to carve up Fernando Tatis Jr., but Taillon certainly did in that AB.
Cubs now have an 81.9% chance of winning Game 3 and thus the series.
A lot to unpack in that inning. Obviously the Cubs have to feel good about scoring two runs, but by the time Matt Shaw came to the plate it was 2-0 with the bases loaded and no out. For Jeremiah Estrada to get the strikeout and then double play has to make the Padres breathe a bit easier.
Padres obviously have to feel good about getting out of that frame with just two runs on the board.
It's of course premature given that it's 1-0, but you had to feel like this Cubs offense would break through at some point. Too many hitters not to.
Pete Crow-Armstrong singles to center, so it's 1-0 Cubs with the bases loaded and no out. The Padres are going to a high-leverage arm (of course, they have four of those) in Jeremiah Estrada here in the second. Darvish only got three outs (and one was a caught stealing).
King pitched out of the bullpen for the Yankees for a few years. As a high leverage arm too. The Padres could bring him into the middle of a jam (like this inning) and it wouldn't be unfamiliar for him.
Conference on the mound for the Padres. Here comes PCA with a big opportunity.
That's where Michael King could serve as a bridge to the late-inning guys.
Guessing the San Diego bullpen gets to work soon.
Kyle Tucker with a single and Seiya Suzuki doubles. No out. Huge threat here.
As always, "he's dealing until he's not" but Jameson Taillon -- not usually a big strikeout guy -- has great stuff and three strikeouts through two scoreless. He's allowed one hit on a grounder with eyes.
Darvish in the first was similar, of course. His allowed hit was a grounder.
0-0 through one inning. The bullpens linger over this ...
The Cubs are going to waste a leadoff single. Nico Hoerner was thrown out stealing to end inning, replay correctly says.
Luis Arraez flies out to left-center and it's worth noting that the ball was clearly carrying on Pete Crow-Armstrong. These last two games, the wind was blowing in. Wrigley is the most Jekyll-and-Hyde park in the majors with the wind.
The Cubs start Jameson Taillon while the Padres go with Yu Darvish. In seeing the names, people might think that's a Padres' advantage, but Taillon has been much better this season, especially down the stretch (1.57 ERA since returning from injury for six starts). The Padres have a stellar bullpen and the Cubs' bullpen is very good but a bit more vulnerable. Everything about this game screams toss-up to me.
The Cubs haven't advanced in the playoffs since 2017. The Padres have never won the World Series. Both bullpens are strong. There's star power on both sides. Let's have a little fun, shall we?
