Cubs vs. Padres live updates and score for MLB Wild Card Series Game 3

The San Diego Padres and the Chicago Cubs will wrap up their Wild Card Series on Thursday afternoon, when they play Game 3 at Wrigley Field in Chicago. The Cubs took Game 1 of the series thanks to a strong showing by their bullpen and some timely home runs from Seiya Suzuki and Carson Kelly. The Padres kept hope alive in Game 2, however, with Manny Machado delivering a home run and four pitchers combining to throw a shutout. Game 3 is streaming on fubo (Try for free).

Who will win Game 3? The limited history of this particular playoff format suggests the Cubs, as every team to win Game 1 of a Wild Card Series has since advanced. Logic and the rules of probability suggest that won't hold for much longer. Still, the Cubs can only hope that right-hander Jameson Taillon spins a good enough start to make it the case here. The Padres, conversely, will start former Cubs right-hander Yu Darvish with the hope of advancing for a date against MLB's top-seeded Milwaukee Brewers.

Where to watch Game 3



Date: Thursday, Oct. 2 | Time: 5:08 p.m. ET

Location: Wrigley Field (Chicago)

TV channel: ESPN | Live stream: fubo (Try for free)

Probable pitchers: RHP Yu Darvish (SDP) vs. RHP Jameson Taillon (CHC)

Odds: CHI -121 | SDP +100 (via DraftKings)

CBS Sports will have live updates, analysis, highlights and more throughout Game 3. Follow along below.