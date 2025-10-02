Valera homered yesterday to give Cleveland an early lead. He doubles here to lead off the bottom of the fourth, again trying to give Cleveland's offense life.
Guardians vs. Tigers live updates and score for MLB Wild Card Series Game 3
The winner advances to face the Mariners in the ALDS, the loser heads home
The Cleveland Guardians and the Detroit Tigers will decide their Wild Card Series on Thursday afternoon, when the two sides meet again for a winner-take-all Game 3 at Progressive Field. The Tigers claimed Game 1 of this series between American League Central foes, with Cy Young Award favorite Tarik Skubal mowing down Cleveland's lineup en route to a 2-1 victory. The Guardians answered back in Game 2, with an eighth-inning outburst precipitating a 6-1 win. Game 3 is streaming on fubo (Try for free).
Since MLB moved to this playoff format in 2022, the team that won Game 1 in each Wild Card Series is a perfect 13-0 in those series. Probability suggests that won't remain the case for much longer. All the same, the Tigers will send right-hander Jack Flaherty to the mound with the hopes that he can keep the streak in tact. The Guardians will counter with right-hander Slade Cecconi, who will be making his first ever postseason start after emerging as a reliable mid-rotation arm this year.
Where to watch Game 3
Date: Thursday, Oct. 2 | Time: 3:08 p.m. ET
Location: Progressive Field (Cleveland)
TV channel: ABC | Live stream: fubo (Try for free)
Probable pitchers: RHP Jack Flaherty (DET) vs. RHP Slade Cecconi (CLE)
Odds: DET -107 | CLE -113 (via DraftKings)
CBS Sports will provide live updates, highlights and analysis below. Follow along during Game 3.
Guardians on their third pitcher of the game here in the fourth. It's Joey Cantillo, who moved into the rotation over the summer and pitched quite well. He'll try to keep the deficit at one.
Nice play by McKinstry to put a bow on that inning.
Kerry Carpenter hits a ball to first that gets off C.J. Kayfus' glove. It's 1-0.
Tigers have been very careful with Ramírez. Only one hit through two games. Bunch of walks.
Flaherty hasn't matched last year's resurgence. He's basically a three-pitch pitcher against both hands: fastball, curveball, slider. Notably, his fastball wasn't as effective this year … perhaps in part because of reduced velocity and a straighter shape.
Cecconi is aleady up over 25 pitches in the first inning.
You have to love baseball. Cecconi threw fewer than 60 cutters all regular season. He just threw four in his first at-bat of the postseason.
We're underway as Cecconi delivers a first-pitch ball to Gleyber Torres.
I said last night on CBS Sports HQ, if you told me Flaherty would go out and deal today I wouldn't be surprised. I also wouldn't be surprised if you told me he was gonna have a total meltdown and not get out of the first inning.
The Guardians obtained Cecconi last offseason in the Josh Naylor trade. He's turned into a legitimate mid-rotation starter by backing off his four-seamer and adding a sinker to combat righties. He also upped his curveball usage against lefties, something that makes sense given that verticality tends to win the day when it comes to opposite-handed batters.
Chase DeLauter made his big-league debut yesterday, becoming the sixth player to first appear in the playoffs. Today, he's batting fifth for a team that badly, badly needs some support behind José Ramírez.
1. Steven Kwan, LF
2. George Valera, RF
3. José Ramírez, 3B
4. Kyle Manzardo, DH
5. Chase DeLauter, CF
6. Gabriel Arias, SS
7. Bo Naylor, C
8. C.J. Kayfus, 1B
9. Brayan Rocchio, 2B
Parker Meadows has been moved down in favor of Gleyber Torres. Wenceel Pérez is now batting third:
1. Gleyber Torres, 2B
2. Kerry Carpenter, DH
3. Wenceel Pérez, RF
4. Spencer Torkelson, 1B
5. Riley Greene, LF
6. Dillon Dingler, C
7. Zach McKinstry, 3B
8. Javier Báez, SS
9. Parker Meadows, CF
