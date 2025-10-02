Skip to Main Content
Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.

Guardians vs. Tigers live updates and score for MLB Wild Card Series Game 3

The winner advances to face the Mariners in the ALDS, the loser heads home

By
1 min read

The Cleveland Guardians and the Detroit Tigers will decide their Wild Card Series on Thursday afternoon, when the two sides meet again for a winner-take-all Game 3 at Progressive Field. The Tigers claimed Game 1 of this series between American League Central foes, with Cy Young Award favorite Tarik Skubal mowing down Cleveland's lineup en route to a 2-1 victory. The Guardians answered back in Game 2, with an eighth-inning outburst precipitating a 6-1 win. Game 3 is streaming on fubo (Try for free).

Since MLB moved to this playoff format in 2022, the team that won Game 1 in each Wild Card Series is a perfect 13-0 in those series. Probability suggests that won't remain the case for much longer. All the same, the Tigers will send right-hander Jack Flaherty to the mound with the hopes that he can keep the streak in tact. The Guardians will counter with right-hander Slade Cecconi, who will be making his first ever postseason start after emerging as a reliable mid-rotation arm this year.

Where to watch Game 3

Date: Thursday, Oct. 2 | Time: 3:08 p.m. ET
Location: Progressive Field (Cleveland)
TV channel: ABC | Live streamfubo (Try for free)
Probable pitchers: RHP Jack Flaherty (DET) vs. RHP Slade Cecconi (CLE)
Odds: DET -107 | CLE -113 (via DraftKings)

CBS Sports will provide live updates, highlights and analysis below. Follow along during Game 3.

Updating Live
(15)
See New Posts
 
Pinned
Link copied

Valera homered yesterday to give Cleveland an early lead. He doubles here to lead off the bottom of the fourth, again trying to give Cleveland's offense life.

 
Pinned
Link copied

Guardians on their third pitcher of the game here in the fourth. It's Joey Cantillo, who moved into the rotation over the summer and pitched quite well. He'll try to keep the deficit at one.

 
Pinned
Link copied
Tigers lead 1-0 through three

Nice play by McKinstry to put a bow on that inning.

 
Pinned
Link copied
Tigers score first

Kerry Carpenter hits a ball to first that gets off C.J. Kayfus' glove. It's 1-0.

 
Pinned
Link copied

Tigers have been very careful with Ramírez. Only one hit through two games. Bunch of walks. 

 
Pinned
Link copied
Jack Flaherty scouting report

Flaherty hasn't matched last year's resurgence. He's basically a three-pitch pitcher against both hands: fastball, curveball, slider. Notably, his fastball wasn't as effective this year … perhaps in part because of reduced velocity and a straighter shape.

 
Pinned
Link copied

Cecconi is aleady up over 25 pitches in the first inning. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

You have to love baseball. Cecconi threw fewer than 60 cutters all regular season. He just threw four in his first at-bat of the postseason. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

We're underway as Cecconi delivers a first-pitch ball to Gleyber Torres.

 
Pinned
Link copied
Tigers SP Jack Flaherty

I said last night on CBS Sports HQ, if you told me Flaherty would go out and deal today I wouldn't be surprised. I also wouldn't be surprised if you told me he was gonna have a total meltdown and not get out of the first inning.

Matt Snyder
October 2, 2025, 7:05 PM
Oct. 02, 2025, 3:05 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
Slade Cecconi scouting report

The Guardians obtained Cecconi last offseason in the Josh Naylor trade. He's turned into a legitimate mid-rotation starter by backing off his four-seamer and adding a sinker to combat righties. He also upped his curveball usage against lefties, something that makes sense given that verticality tends to win the day when it comes to opposite-handed batters.

 
Pinned
Link copied
Guards-Tigers Game 3 odds
 
Pinned
Link copied
Guardians lineup features more prominent role for DeLauter

Chase DeLauter made his big-league debut yesterday, becoming the sixth player to first appear in the playoffs. Today, he's batting fifth for a team that badly, badly needs some support behind José Ramírez.

1. Steven Kwan, LF
2. George Valera, RF
3. José Ramírez, 3B
4. Kyle Manzardo, DH
5. Chase DeLauter, CF
6. Gabriel Arias, SS
7. Bo Naylor, C
8. C.J. Kayfus, 1B
9. Brayan Rocchio, 2B

 
Pinned
Link copied
Tigers lineup features new look at the top

Parker Meadows has been moved down in favor of Gleyber Torres. Wenceel Pérez is now batting third:

1. Gleyber Torres, 2B
2. Kerry Carpenter, DH
3. Wenceel Pérez, RF
4. Spencer Torkelson, 1B
5. Riley Greene, LF
6. Dillon Dingler, C
7. Zach McKinstry, 3B
8. Javier Báez, SS
9. Parker Meadows, CF
default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!
  • Image thumbnail
    1:48

    AL Wildcard Game 3: Red Sox At Yankees

  • Image thumbnail
    1:50

    AL Wildcard Game 3: Tigers At Guardians

  • Image thumbnail
    1:54

    NL Wildcard Game 3: Padres At Cubs

  • Image thumbnail
    3:37

    Red Sox, Yankees Turn To Rookies In Game 3

  • Image thumbnail
    1:19

    Bullpen Power May Define Padres-Cubs Game 3

  • Image thumbnail
    0:45

    Get More

  • Image thumbnail
    2:19

    Why Atlanta May Be The Best Managerial Opening

  • Image thumbnail
    2:14

    Scale Of 1-10: Orioles Job Opening

  • Image thumbnail
    1:56

    Like Or Don't Like: Albert Pujols To Angels

  • Image thumbnail
    1:35

    Tony Vitello, Tim Corbin, Link Jarrett are college names to watch for MLB opening

  • Image thumbnail
    1:52

    NLWC Highlights: Reds at Dodgers - Game 2

  • Image thumbnail
    3:34

    Dave Roberts and Terry Francona Sound Off After Dodgers Advance to NLDS

  • Image thumbnail
    2:05

    Reds Offseason Outlook Following Wild Card Round Loss

  • Image thumbnail
    4:38

    Previewing Dodgers-Phillies NLDS

  • Image thumbnail
    3:56

    Dodgers Clobber Reds to Advance To NLDS, Will Face Phillies

  • Image thumbnail
    4:08

    ALWC Highlights: Red Sox at Yankees - Game 2

  • Image thumbnail
    1:59

    Jazz Chisholm Jr. and Aaron Boone Sound Off After Game 2 Win

  • Image thumbnail
    9:25

    Yankees Win Game 2, Force Series-Deciding Game 3

  • Image thumbnail
    1:38

    2 Rookies Set To Face Off In Winner Take All Game at Yankee Stadium

  • Image thumbnail
    1:34

    Expert Pick: 49ers at Rams

  • Image thumbnail
    2:35

    49ers Short-handed Coming Into TNF

  • Image thumbnail
    3:27

    Heath's NFL Week 5 Fantasy Starts

  • Image thumbnail
    1:53

    Bills and Eagles Clear Cut No. 1 Seeds at 4-0

  • Image thumbnail
    1:05

    Mike Norvell On Miami: "It's a 365-Day-A-Year Game"

  • Image thumbnail
    0:58

    Miami To Play First Road Game Of Season

  • Image thumbnail
    1:30

    Is Kathy Engelbert In Danger of Losing Her Job?

  • Image thumbnail
    0:30

    NFL insider: 'Don't be surprised' if Shedeur Sanders is Browns' QB1 in 'five, seven, nine weeks'

  • Image thumbnail
    1:35

    Browns Bench Joe Flacco, Name Dillon Gabriel Week 5 Starting QB

See All MLB Videos