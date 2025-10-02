Guardians vs. Tigers live updates and score for MLB Wild Card Series Game 3

The Cleveland Guardians and the Detroit Tigers will decide their Wild Card Series on Thursday afternoon, when the two sides meet again for a winner-take-all Game 3 at Progressive Field. The Tigers claimed Game 1 of this series between American League Central foes, with Cy Young Award favorite Tarik Skubal mowing down Cleveland's lineup en route to a 2-1 victory. The Guardians answered back in Game 2, with an eighth-inning outburst precipitating a 6-1 win. Game 3 is streaming on fubo (Try for free).

Since MLB moved to this playoff format in 2022, the team that won Game 1 in each Wild Card Series is a perfect 13-0 in those series. Probability suggests that won't remain the case for much longer. All the same, the Tigers will send right-hander Jack Flaherty to the mound with the hopes that he can keep the streak in tact. The Guardians will counter with right-hander Slade Cecconi, who will be making his first ever postseason start after emerging as a reliable mid-rotation arm this year.

Where to watch Game 3



Date: Thursday, Oct. 2 | Time: 3:08 p.m. ET

Location: Progressive Field (Cleveland)

TV channel: ABC | Live stream: fubo (Try for free)

Probable pitchers: RHP Jack Flaherty (DET) vs. RHP Slade Cecconi (CLE)

Odds: DET -107 | CLE -113 (via DraftKings)

CBS Sports will provide live updates, highlights and analysis below. Follow along during Game 3.