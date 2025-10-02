Yankees vs. Red Sox live updates and score for MLB Wild Card Series Game 3

It's win or go home for the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees on Thursday night. The rivals are meeting again for a decisive Wild Card Series Game 3 at Yankee Stadium. The winner moves on to face the Toronto Blue Jays in the ALDS. The loser sees their season end. Game 3 is streaming on fubo (Try for free).

The Red Sox prevailed in Game 1 of this series, coming from behind in the late stages to steal a win against the New York bullpen. The Yankees kept the series alive in Game 2 thanks to a timely hit by Austin Wells and good baserunning by Jazz Chisholm Jr.

Game 3 features rookie starters on both sides. Boston is sending rookie lefty Connelly Early, he of four regular-season appearances, to the bump to begin Game 3. The Yankees will start right-hander Cam Schlittler. Both pitchers will be making their postseason debuts.

Where to watch Game 3



Date: Wednesday, Oct. 1 | Time: 8:08 p.m. ET

Location: Yankee Stadium (Bronx, N.Y.)

TV channel: ESPN | Live stream: fubo (Try for free)

Probable pitchers: RHP Cam Schlittler (NYY) vs. LHP Connelly Early (BOS)

Odds: NYY -141 | BOS +116 (via DraftKings)

CBS Sports will have live updates, analysis, highlights and more throughout Game 3. Follow along below.