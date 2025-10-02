Yankees vs. Red Sox live updates and score for MLB Wild Card Series Game 3

Amed Rosario, who was acquired at the trade deadline specifically to hit lefties, pulls a ground ball through the left side to score Bellinger and give the Yankees a 1-0 lead. The fly ball that wasn't caught comes back to bite the Red Sox.
Jazz Chisholm Jr. followed with a single to load the bases for Anthony Volpe, who shot an RBI single through the right side to give the Yankees a 1-0 lead. The Yankees have had much better at-bats against Early the second time through the lineup.
Someone just now started throwing in Boston's bullpen. Not sure who, but a righty. The Yankees have the bases loaded with one out.