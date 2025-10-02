Skip to Main Content
Yankees vs. Red Sox live updates and score for MLB Wild Card Series Game 3

The longtime rivals are playing a do-or-die Game 3 on Thursday in the Bronx

It's win or go home for the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees on Thursday night. The rivals are meeting again for a decisive Wild Card Series Game 3 at Yankee Stadium. The winner moves on to face the Toronto Blue Jays in the ALDS. The loser sees their season end. Game 3 is streaming on fubo (Try for free).

The Red Sox prevailed in Game 1 of this series, coming from behind in the late stages to steal a win against the New York bullpen. The Yankees kept the series alive in Game 2 thanks to a timely hit by Austin Wells and good baserunning by Jazz Chisholm Jr.

Game 3 features rookie starters on both sides. Boston is sending rookie lefty Connelly Early, he of four regular-season appearances, to the bump to begin Game 3. The Yankees will start right-hander Cam Schlittler. Both pitchers will be making their postseason debuts.

Where to watch Game 3

Date: Wednesday, Oct. 1 | Time: 8:08 p.m. ET
Location: Yankee Stadium (Bronx, N.Y.)
TV channel: ESPN | Live streamfubo (Try for free)
Probable pitchers: RHP Cam Schlittler (NYY) vs. LHP Connelly Early (BOS) 
Odds: NYY -141 | BOS +116 (via DraftKings)

CBS Sports will have live updates, analysis, highlights and more throughout Game 3. Follow along below.

Yankees strike first

Amed Rosario, who was acquired at the trade deadline specifically to hit lefties, pulls a ground ball through the left side to score Bellinger and give the Yankees a 1-0 lead. The fly ball that wasn't caught comes back to bite the Red Sox.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. followed with a single to load the bases for Anthony Volpe, who shot an RBI single through the right side to give the Yankees a 1-0 lead. The Yankees have had much better at-bats against Early the second time through the lineup.

Someone just now started throwing in Boston's bullpen. Not sure who, but a righty. The Yankees have the bases loaded with one out.

Mike Axisa
October 3, 2025, 1:19 AM
Oct. 02, 2025, 9:19 pm EDT
 
Yankees have something cooking

Cody Bellinger's fly ball into the triangle in shallow right-center wasn't caught, and now Giancarlo Stanton drew a walk. The Yankees have runners on first and second with no outs in the fourth. Ben Rice, Amed Rosario, and Jazz Chisholm Jr. are coming up. Some movement in Boston's bullpen, but no one is throwing yet.

Mike Axisa
October 3, 2025, 1:15 AM
Oct. 02, 2025, 9:15 pm EDT
 
There is stretching in Boston's bullpen as Early begins the third inning. He's thrown 31 pitches.

Mike Axisa
October 3, 2025, 12:56 AM
Oct. 02, 2025, 8:56 pm EDT
 
Scoreless through two innings

Both teams had a leadoff baserunner in the second, but failed to score. The two rookies pitchers are going about it in very different ways. Schlittler's throwing gas. Early is mixing and carving.

Mike Axisa
October 3, 2025, 12:48 AM
Oct. 02, 2025, 8:48 pm EDT
 
The second baserunner of the game is a Giancarlo Stanton double to start the bottom of the second. I thought it was gone off the bat. Off the wall instead.

Mike Axisa
October 3, 2025, 12:38 AM
Oct. 02, 2025, 8:38 pm EDT
 
First baserunner of a game is a Masataka Yoshida single to start the second inning.

Mike Axisa
October 3, 2025, 12:27 AM
Oct. 02, 2025, 8:27 pm EDT
 
Dropped popup by Rice

I'd rather see Jazz take that one from second. It's a better angle. 

Matt Snyder
October 3, 2025, 12:17 AM
Oct. 02, 2025, 8:17 pm EDT
 
14 pitches in a 1-2-3 first for Schlittler. That includes a dropped pop up in foul territory to prolong an at-bat.

Mike Axisa
October 3, 2025, 12:17 AM
Oct. 02, 2025, 8:17 pm EDT
 
Schlittler went 99, 100, 101, 101, 96 (cutter), 97 (cutter) to get Duran to line out softly to second.

Mike Axisa
October 3, 2025, 12:14 AM
Oct. 02, 2025, 8:14 pm EDT
 
Game 3 is underway

Cam Schlittler's first pitch to Jarren Duran is a 98 mph fastball for a swinging strike. Extra lively crowd in the Bronx tonight.

Mike Axisa
October 3, 2025, 12:11 AM
Oct. 02, 2025, 8:11 pm EDT
 
The Yankees are going for good karma with Bucky bleepin' Dent throwing out the ceremonial first pitch. It's the anniversary of his home run in the 1978 AL East tiebreaker game.

Mike Axisa
October 3, 2025, 12:02 AM
Oct. 02, 2025, 8:02 pm EDT
 
Ben Rice has been upgraded to "gets the second loudest ovation during pregame lineup introductions behind Aaron Judge" status.

Mike Axisa
October 2, 2025, 11:52 PM
Oct. 02, 2025, 7:52 pm EDT
 
Yankees vs. Red Sox Game 3 odds
 
Early made two road starts in September: Sacramento and Tampa. This will be his first road start in a "real" MLB stadium.

Mike Axisa
October 2, 2025, 11:34 PM
Oct. 02, 2025, 7:34 pm EDT
 
Welcome to Game 3

Two rookie starters on the mound: RHP Cam Schlittler for the Yankees and LHP Connelly Early for the Red Sox. This is the first time in baseball history two starters with fewer than 15 games of MLB experience each have met in a postseason game. This will be Early's fifth career start. Schlittler made 15 after coming up in July. Lucas Giolito has an elbow injury, pushing Early into starting duty here.

Mike Axisa
October 2, 2025, 11:32 PM
Oct. 02, 2025, 7:32 pm EDT
