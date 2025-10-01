The Los Angeles Dodgers can eliminate the Cincinnati Reds and advance to the National League Division Series when they battle the Reds in Game 2 of their best-of-three NL Wild Card Series on Wednesday at Dodger Stadium. In Tuesday's series opener, the Dodgers hit five home runs, including two each by Shohei Ohtani and Teoscar Hernandez, to blast their way to a 10-5 victory. Lefty Blake Snell allowed just two runs on four hits in seven innings for Los Angeles. First pitch for Game 2 is scheduled for 9:08 p.m. ET, and the game will be shown on ESPN.

Wednesday's pitching matchup features Yoshinobu Yamamoto (12-8, 2.49 ERA) getting the call for Los Angeles against Cincinnati righty Zack Littell (10-8, 3.81). The 27-year-old Yamamoto has been nearly untouchable for a month. Over his last five starts, he is 1-0 with a 0.79 ERA and has not allowed a run in 18 straight innings.

Yamamoto will face a Reds ballclub that found a spark late in Game 1, scoring five runs combined over the seventh and eighth innings before leaving the bases loaded in the eighth. Yamamoto has seen Cincinnati only once this season, giving up one run on four hits while striking out nine and walking two across seven innings.

Meanwhile, Littell makes his 11th start for the Reds since being acquired at the trade deadline from the Rays. He is 2-0 with a 4.39 ERA and 1.07 WHIP this season with Cincinnati. Wednesday's game will be his first career start against the Dodgers—and first appearance against Los Angeles since 2022—but he has pitched against them 14 times out of the bullpen, going 1-1 with a 3.86 ERA.

Littell, whose leash will be short with the Reds facing elimination, will need to find a way to solve a red-hot Dodgers lineup. Ohtani & Co. have won six in a row, scoring 37 runs total over those games. Freddie Freeman is hitting .438 over that time, with three home runs and five RBI.

Top sportsbooks have set Yamamoto's total pitcher strikeout prop at 6.5 and Littell's at 3.5. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every MLB game 10,000 times, rates both Yamamoto Under 6.5 and Littell Over 3.5 as 4.5-star plays on its 5-star scale.

Not surprisingly, Ohtani is the +158 favorite to hit a home run at FanDuel. He's followed by Max Muncy (+260), Hernandez (+320), Mookie Betts (+390) and Andy Pages (+420).

Check out the model's plays for Reds vs. Dodgers on Wednesday:

CINCINNATI REDS at LOS ANGELES DODGERS | 10/1 | 9:08 p.m. ET

Money line

Pick: Reds +223

Cincinnati wins in 38.0% of simulations, bringing value at these odds

Run line

Pick: Reds +1.5 (+111)

Cincinnati covers in 62.0% of simulations

Over/Under

Pick: Over 8 (-110)

The Over hits in 47.8% of simulations

Projected score: Dodgers 4.7, Reds 3.9