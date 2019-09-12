MLB wild card standings: Magic numbers, MLB playoff odds as Cubs and Brewers neck and neck down the stretch

The 2019 regular season is in its final weeks, and that means the focus is squarely on the various and sundry playoff races. To get you in that high-stakes mindset, we've got our daily postseason reset below. Therein you'll find where each and every race stands as the day's MLB slate begins. We'll also keep running tabs on which teams have been eliminated from playoff contention. Onward!

If the season ended today ...

The Cubs and Brewers are presently tied for second wild-card position with identical 77-68 records. In the event of a tie for the final playoff spot, the two teams would play a one-game tiebreaker to determine who plays the Nationals in the NL Wild Card Game.

National League

· NL Wild Card Game: Cubs/Brewers at Nationals (Tuesday, Oct. 1). Note:

· NLDS: Wild Card Game winner at Dodgers; Cardinals at Braves (begins Thursday, Oct. 3)

American League

· AL Wild Card Game: Athletics at Rays (Wednesday, Oct. 2)

· ALDS: Wild Card Game winner at Yankees; Twins at Astros (begins Friday, Oct. 4)

For a complete look at the postseason schedule, click here.

Who wins every MLB game? And what underdogs can give you a huge victory tonight? Visit SportsLine now to see the exact score of every MLB game, plus get full player stat projections, all from the model that simulates every game 10,000 times.

Division leaders and race for home-field advantage

National League

· NL East: Braves (91-56) | Magic number: 8

· NL Central: Cardinals (81-64) | Magic number: 14

· NL West: Dodgers (94-53) | Clinched

American League

· NL East: Yankees (95-51) | Magic number: 8

· NL Central: Twins (89-56) | Magic number: 13

· NL West: Astros (95-52 | Magic number: 8

In each playoff series, the team with the better record earns the right to play a decisive Game 5 (in LDS play) or Game 7 (in LCS and World Series play) at home. As such, the team with the best overall record in MLB gains home-field advantage throughout the postseason. As you can see above, the Yankees hold a slim lead over the Astros and Dodgers for overall home-field advantage. To break any ties for home-field advantage, head-to-head records are used. If those don't do the trick, then records versus divisional opponents and records versus league opponents (i.e. NL team vs. NL opponents and AL team vs. AL opponents) are used, in that order.

Race for wild card spots

For a look at the wild card standings, click here.

National League

· Wild card No. 1: Nationals (80-64) | SportsLine's postseason odds: 93.0 percent

· Wild card No. 2: Brewers, Cubs (77-68) | SportsLine's postseason odds: Brewers, 55.1 percent; Cubs, 37.1 percent

· Teams on the outside looking in: Mets (75-70, 2 GB), Phillies (75-70, 2 GB), Diamondbacks (75-71, 2 1/2 GB)

American League

· Wild card No. 1: Rays (87-60) | SportsLine's postseason odds: 58.0 percent

· Wild card No. 2: Athletics (86-60) | SportsLine's postseason odds: 82.1 percent

· Teams on the outside looking in: Indians (86-61, 1/2 GB)

Teams clinched

National League

· Dodgers, NL West title | SportsLine's World Series odds: 26.52 percent

American League

· None

Teams eliminated from postseason contention

National League

· Marlins

American League

· Angels

· White Sox

· Mariners

· Blue Jays

· Royals

· Orioles

· Tigers