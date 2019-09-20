MLB wild card standings: Magic numbers, MLB playoff odds as Yankees clinch AL East
A look at who's in and who's out as we near October baseball
The 2019 regular season is in its final weeks, and that means the focus is squarely on the various and sundry playoff races. To get you in that high-stakes mindset, we've got our daily postseason reset below. Therein you'll find where each and every race stands as the day's MLB slate begins. We'll also keep running tabs on which teams have been eliminated from playoff contention. Onward!
If the season ended today ...
In the event of a tie for the a division crown or the second wild-card playoff spot, the two teams would play a one-game tiebreaker to determine the winner. There are more complicated tiebreaker scenarios for three- and four-team ties.
National League
· NL Wild Card Game: Brewers at Nationals (Tuesday, Oct. 1)
· NLDS: Wild Card Game winner at Dodgers; Cardinals at Braves (begins Thursday, Oct. 3)
American League
· AL tiebreaker game: Indians at Rays (Monday, Sept. 3)
· AL Wild Card Game: Tiebreaker game winner at Athletics (Wednesday, Oct. 2)
· ALDS: Wild Card Game winner at Astros; Twins at Yankees (begins Friday, Oct. 4)
For a complete look at the postseason schedule, click here.
Division leaders and race for home-field advantage
National League
· NL East: Braves (94-60) | Magic number: 1
· NL Central: Cardinals (86-67) | Magic number: 7
· NL West: Dodgers (98-55) | Clinched
American League
· AL East: Yankees (100-54) | Clinched
· AL Central: Twins (94-59) | Magic number: 6
· AL West: Astros (100-53) | Magic number: 2
In each playoff series, the team with the better record earns the right to play a decisive Game 5 (in LDS play) or Game 7 (in LCS and World Series play) at home. As such, the team with the best overall record in MLB gains home-field advantage throughout the postseason. If the Yankees and Astros end with identical records, because Houston won the season series (4-3), they would get the No. 1 seed and thus homefield advantage.
To break any ties for home-field advantage, head-to-head records are used. If that doesn't do the trick, then records versus divisional opponents and records versus league opponents (i.e. NL team vs. NL opponents and AL team vs. AL opponents) are used, in that order.
Race for wild card spots
For a look at the wild card standings, click here.
National League
· Wild card No. 1: Nationals (83-68) | SportsLine's postseason odds: 89.9 percent
· Wild card No. 2: Brewers (83-70) | SportsLine's postseason odds: 88.4 percent
· Teams on the outside looking in: Cubs (82-71, 1 GB), Mets (79-73, 3 1/2 GB), Phillies (78-73, 4 GB), Diamondbacks (78-75, 5 GB)
American League
· Wild card No. 1: Athletics (92-61) | SportsLine's postseason odds: 97.3 percent
· Wild card No. 2: Rays (90-63) | SportsLine's postseason odds: 58.2 percent; Indians (90-63) | 44.5 percent
Teams clinched
National League
· Dodgers, NL West title | SportsLine's World Series odds: 27.2 percent (Dodgers have also clinched home-field advantage for the NLDS round)
· Braves, postseason berth | SportsLine's World Series odds: 7.5 percent
American League
· Yankees, AL East title | SportsLine's World Series odds: 12.5 percent
· Astros, postseason berth | SportsLine's World Series odds: 31.6 percent
Teams eliminated from postseason contention
National League
American League
