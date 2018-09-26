MLB wild-card standings, playoff picture, bracket update: Brewers and Rockies making late surge

The 2018 MLB regular season ends Sunday, meaning the postseason is now less than a week away. Even so, there are still plenty of postseason races that have to be decided between now and then.

With that in mind, let's update the current postseason picture. Here's the SportsLine Projection System, and here's what the postseason field would look like if the season ended today ...

AL Wild Card Game : Athletics at Yankees



: Athletics at Yankees ALDS : Wild Card Game winner at Red Sox

: Wild Card Game winner at Red Sox ALDS: Indians at Astros

NL Wild Card Game : Rockies at Brewers

: Rockies at Brewers NLDS : Wild Card Game winner at Cubs

: Wild Card Game winner at Cubs NLDS: Dodgers at Braves

Mike Meredith/CBS Sports

AL East champ: Red Sox (106-51)

SportsLine's pennant odds: 31.75 percent



31.75 percent SportsLine's World Series odds: 17.11 percent

The Red Sox have already wrapped up the AL East and home-field advantage throughout the postseason. They've also already set the franchise record for wins in a season, so they're focused on staying healthy and freshening up as the postseason looms.

AL Central champ: Indians (88-69)

SportsLine's pennant odds: 23.71 percent



23.71 percent SportsLine's World Series odds: 11.18 percent

The Indians are AL Central champs for a third straight year, and they're also locked in as the road team in their ALDS matchup against the reigning-champion Astros. Two more wins means they'll reach 90 victories for a third consecutive season.

AL West champ: Astros (100-57)

SportsLine's pennant odds: 24.84 percent



24.84 percent SportsLine's World Series odds: 12.93 percent

The Astros on Tuesday night wrapped up the AL West for a second straight season (thus giving a huge boost to their pennant and World Series percentages), and they also got to 100 wins. They're the second seed in the AL, which means a match-up with the dangerous Indians in the ALDS.

AL wild card leader: Yankees (97-60)

Games remaining: 5 (0 Home, 5 Away)



5 (0 Home, 5 Away) Remaining opponents' winning percentage: .552



.552 SportsLine's pennant odds: 13.27 percent



13.27 percent SportsLine's World Series odds: 7.23 percent

The Yankees have punched their ticket to the postseason, but they haven't yet clinched home-field advantage in the AL Wild Card Game. They lead the A's on that front by 2 1/2 games. They hold the tiebreaker over the A's thanks to intradivision record, but the remaining schedule -- Rays and Red Sox -- is pretty tough. This race isn't over.

AL wild card runner-up: Athletics (95-63)

Games remaining: 4 (0 Home, 4 Away)



4 (0 Home, 4 Away) Remaining opponents' winning percentage: .504



.504 SportsLine's pennant odds: 6.43 percent



6.43 percent SportsLine's World Series odds: 2.45 percent

As noted above, the A's are still alive in the race for the top AL wild-card spot, but they trail by 2 1/2 games with just a handful to go. The Yankees have the tougher remaining schedule, so it's still possible. Likely, though, they'll be headed to the Bronx for the AL Wild Card Game.

NL East champ: Braves (89-68)

Games remaining : 5 (0 home, 5 away)

: 5 (0 home, 5 away) Remaining opponents' winning percentage : .504

: .504 SportsLine's pennant odds : 11.82 percent

: 11.82 percent SportsLine's World Series odds: 4.03 percent

The Braves not long ago clinched their first division title since 2013, but they're still in the mix for top overall seed in the NL. That honor is almost certainly going to the NL Central champ, but the Braves lead the Dodgers (currently clinging to the NL West lead) by 1 1/2 games for the rights to home-field advantage in the NLDS. The Dodgers, however, hold the tiebreaker. The NL remains muddled overall, and the Braves have the least at stake the rest of the way.

NL Central leader: Cubs (91-66)

Games remaining : 5 (5 home, 0 away)

: 5 (5 home, 0 away) Remaining opponents' winning percentage : .504

: .504 SportsLine's pennant odds : 22.17 percent

: 22.17 percent SportsLine's World Series odds: 9.46 percent

The Cubs have seen their lead in the NL Central whittled down to just a half-game over the Brewers. SportsLine still heavily favors the Cubs to win the division, but the Brewers are obviously very much in the mix. The Cubs' magic number to clinch a playoff spot is down to one, but it's five to wrap up the division. When it comes to top overall seed in the NL (assuming the Cubs win the Central), they hold a two-game lead over the Braves, but the Braves hold the tiebreaker.

NL West leader: Dodgers (88-70)

Games remaining : 4 (0 home, 4 away)

: 4 (0 home, 4 away) Remaining opponents' winning percentage : .473

: .473 SportsLine's pennant odds : 43.18 percent

: 43.18 percent SportsLine's World Series odds: 28.01 percent

The Dodgers can't seem to shake the Rockies, who are now just a half-game back and even in the loss column. After they conclude their series with the Diamondbacks on Wednesday, the Dodgers will wrap up the regular season with a three-game set against the increasingly lowly Giants. Therein lies their biggest advantage. In the event of a tie atop the standings, the Dodgers would host the Rockies for the tiebreaker. They trail the Braves for the rights to home-field advantage in the NLDS, but they hold the tiebreaker. The Dodgers' magic number to win the NL West is five.

NL wild card leader: Brewers (91-67)

Games remaining : 4 (3 home, 1 away)

: 4 (3 home, 1 away) Remaining opponents' winning percentage : .436

: .436 SportsLine's pennant odds : 9.99 percent

: 9.99 percent SportsLine's World Series odds: 3.14 percent

As noted, the Brewers are just a half-game behind the Cubs in the NL Central. The potential equalizer is that the Brewers, after their series in St. Louis wraps up on Wednesday night, will host the Tigers for the final three games of the season. The Cubs, meantime, have two more against the Pirates at home, and then they'll wrap up the regular season with three at home against the rival Cardinals, who will likely be fighting for their playoff lives. That's a big edge for Milwaukee in terms of remaining schedule. They're 3 1/2 games clear of the Rockies for the top wild-card spot.

NL wild card runner-up: Rockies (87-70)

Games remaining : 5 (5 home, 0 away)

: 5 (5 home, 0 away) Remaining opponents' winning percentage : .531

: .531 SportsLine's pennant odds : 7.0 percent

: 7.0 percent SportsLine's World Series odds: 2.32 percent

Thanks to Tuesday night's outcomes, the Rockies are back in playoff position, albeit by just a half-game over the Cardinals. They have two more with the the Phillies followed by a concluding three-game set with the Nationals, all at Coors Field. As noted above, the Rockies are still very much in the NL West race, even though SportsLine still heavily leans Dodgers. Colorado is angling to make the playoffs in consecutive seasons for the first time in franchise history.

Teams on the outside looking in

Cardinals (87-71, 48.2 percent postseason odds per SportsLine)

In essence this means five teams -- the Cubs, Dodgers, Brewers, Rockies, and Cardinals -- fighting for four playoff spots. As you can surmise, there's potential for great chaos in the NL.