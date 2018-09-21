MLB wild-card standings, playoff picture update: Red Sox clinch AL East in series finale at Yankee Stadium

The 2018 MLB regular season ends Sunday, Sept. 30, meaning the postseason is now less than two weeks away. There are still plenty of postseason races that have to be decided between now and then.

With that in mind, here is an update on the current American League postseason picture. Here is the SportsLine Projection System, and here is what the AL postseason field would look like if the season ended today (Click here for the National League playoff picture):

Wild Card Game : Athletics at Yankees



: Athletics at Yankees ALDS : Wild Card Game winner at Red Sox

: Wild Card Game winner at Red Sox ALDS: Indians at Astros

AL East winner: Red Sox (104-49)

Games remaining: 9 (6 home, 3 away)



9 (6 home, 3 away) Remaining opponent's winning percentage: .519



.519 SportsLine's AL pennant odds: 33.3 percent



33.3 percent SportsLine's World Series odds: 17.9 percent

The Red Sox clinched the American League East with a 11-6 win over the Yankees at Yankee Stadium on Thursday night. It was the first time Boston has won the division three straight years. The Red Sox will face New York one more time this season, at Fenway Park for a three-game series to close out the regular season, setting up a possible preview of the ALDS.

AL Central winner: Indians (85-67)

Games remaining: 10 (3 home, 6 away)



10 (3 home, 6 away) Remaining opponent's winning percentage: .434



.434 SportsLine's AL pennant odds: 20.0 percent



20.0 percent SportsLine's World Series odds: 10.9 percent

The Indians have already clinched their third consecutive division title and they are 10 games behind the Astros in the loss column, which means they will almost certainly be the road team when those two clubs meet in the ALDS.

AL West leader: Astros (95-57)

Games remaining: 10 (3 home, 6 away)



10 (3 home, 6 away) Remaining opponent's winning percentage: .420



.420 SportsLine's AL pennant odds: 33.3 percent



33.3 percent SportsLine's World Series odds: 13.4 percent

The Astros are in first place, holding a 3 1/2-game lead over the Athletics. Houston's magic number to clinch home-field advantage in the ALDS matchup against the Indians is just two. The magic number for a postseason spot is two as well.

AL wild card leader: Yankees (93-59)

Games remaining: 12 (3 home, 6 away)



12 (3 home, 6 away) Remaining opponent's winning percentage: .537

.537 SportsLine's playoff odds: 99.9 percent



99.9 percent SportsLine's World Series odds: 8.0 percent

The Yankees are holding on to a 1 1/2-game lead over the A's for home-field advantage in the Wild Card Game. New York's magic number to clinch a postseason spot is three.

If the Yankees and the A's tie for the two AL wild-card spots, home field advantage in the Wild Card Game would go to the winner of the season series, but with each club having won three games, the tiebreaker would go to the club with the better intradivision record. The Yankees (37-29 vs AL East) hold a lead over the A's (35-35 vs the AL West).

AL wild card runner-up: Athletics (92-61)

Games remaining: 11 (3 home, 6 away)



11 (3 home, 6 away) Remaining opponent's winning percentage: .481



.481 SportsLine's playoff odds: 99.6 percent



99.6 percent SportsLine's World Series odds: 2.1 percent

Two straight wins put the A's 3 1/2 games behind the Astros in the AL West, and although the odds are calling this race over, if the Athletics were able to tie the Astros for the AL West crown, Houston would host a one-game tiebreaker by virtue of taking the season series, 12-7.

Teams on the outside looking in

Rays: 85-67 (0.4 percent postseason odds per SportsLine)

85-67 (0.4 percent postseason odds per SportsLine) Mariners: 84-68 (0.1 percent postseason odds per SportsLine)

Teams eliminated

Eight of the 15 AL clubs have already been eliminated from postseason contention and the Mariners will make it nine of the 15 AL teams when their postseason elimination becomes official.